Artificial heart market: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial heart market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Heart Market 2022-2026

Artificial heart market - Five forces

The global artificial heart market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Artificial heart market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Artificial heart market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (VAD and TAH).

The VAD segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and right ventricular assist device (RVAD) are the two main types of VAD. LVAD, which is also known as ventricular assist system (VAS), is a surgically implanted mechanical pump that removes blood from the left ventricle and pumps it out through the aorta to the rest of the body. The prevalence of advanced HF, the global shortage of suitable donor hearts available for transplantation, and favorable reimbursement policies in countries such as the US are some of the key factors behind the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global artificial heart market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial heart market.

North America will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the artificial hearts market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). Factors such as the high prevalence of HF and associated risk factors, favorable reimbursement policies, improved healthcare infrastructure, access to advanced healthcare, and the strong presence of established vendors will drive the artificial heart market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Artificial heart market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing prevalence of HF and associated risk factors are driving the growth of the market.

In Europe, HF affects 20,000 out of a million people. In the US, 800,000 to a million patients are diagnosed with HF annually.

The prevalence of HF increases with age. In 2018, there were approximately 650 million people aged 65 years and above globally, and the number is estimated to increase to approximately 910 million by 2030.

In addition, the associated risk factors of HF, such as blood pressure, obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption, are also rising.

Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Clinical trials for the development of TAHs are a key trend in the market.

Vendors are increasing their R&D efforts for innovative TAHs. For instance, BiVACOR Inc. is developing a small and compact TAH called BiVACOR, which can replace the total function of the native heart.

CARMAT is developing the first auto-regulating bioprosthetic TAH called CARMAT. The company aims to offer a long-term therapeutic solution to patients who are not eligible for transplantation.

May such products or technologies are expected to enter the market during the forecast period.

These factors will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of artificial hearts is challenging the market growth.

Vendors charge high prices due to factors such as a complex and expensive regulatory approval process and patent protection.

The cost of a VAD is about USD 100,000, depending on the type and the country.

The price of a TAH transplant is in the range of USD 125,000 to USD 150,000, and the maintenance cost is about USD 18,000 each year.

In addition, procedural costs for artificial hearts can increase significantly, depending on the type of device used, the extent of surgery, surgeon's skill, complications involved, hospital costs, special tests, insurance coverage, and medications required.

Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this artificial heart market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial heart market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial heart market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial heart market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Artificial Heart Market vendors

Artificial Heart Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 132 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 11.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, BiVACOR Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd, CARMAT SA, Corcym Srl, CorWave SA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Evaheart Inc., Jarvik Heart Inc., Medtronic Plc, MyLVAD Foundation LTD., Quest Diagnostics Inc., SynCardia Systems LLC, Artivion Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., LivaNova Plc, and Terumo Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

