Artificial heart market: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial heart market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.86 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Heart Market 2022-2026

Artificial heart market - Five forces
The global artificial heart market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Artificial heart market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Artificial heart market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (VAD and TAH).

  • The VAD segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and right ventricular assist device (RVAD) are the two main types of VAD. LVAD, which is also known as ventricular assist system (VAS), is a surgically implanted mechanical pump that removes blood from the left ventricle and pumps it out through the aorta to the rest of the body. The prevalence of advanced HF, the global shortage of suitable donor hearts available for transplantation, and favorable reimbursement policies in countries such as the US are some of the key factors behind the growth of this segment.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global artificial heart market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial heart market.

  • North America will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the artificial hearts market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). Factors such as the high prevalence of HF and associated risk factors, favorable reimbursement policies, improved healthcare infrastructure, access to advanced healthcare, and the strong presence of established vendors will drive the artificial heart market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Artificial heart marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing prevalence of HF and associated risk factors are driving the growth of the market.

  • In Europe, HF affects 20,000 out of a million people. In the US, 800,000 to a million patients are diagnosed with HF annually.

  • The prevalence of HF increases with age. In 2018, there were approximately 650 million people aged 65 years and above globally, and the number is estimated to increase to approximately 910 million by 2030.

  • In addition, the associated risk factors of HF, such as blood pressure, obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption, are also rising.

  • Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Clinical trials for the development of TAHs are a key trend in the market.

  • Vendors are increasing their R&D efforts for innovative TAHs. For instance, BiVACOR Inc. is developing a small and compact TAH called BiVACOR, which can replace the total function of the native heart.

  • CARMAT is developing the first auto-regulating bioprosthetic TAH called CARMAT. The company aims to offer a long-term therapeutic solution to patients who are not eligible for transplantation.

  • May such products or technologies are expected to enter the market during the forecast period.

  • These factors will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The high cost of artificial hearts is challenging the market growth.

  • Vendors charge high prices due to factors such as a complex and expensive regulatory approval process and patent protection.

  • The cost of a VAD is about USD 100,000, depending on the type and the country.

  • The price of a TAH transplant is in the range of USD 125,000 to USD 150,000, and the maintenance cost is about USD 18,000 each year.

  • In addition, procedural costs for artificial hearts can increase significantly, depending on the type of device used, the extent of surgery, surgeon's skill, complications involved, hospital costs, special tests, insurance coverage, and medications required.

  • Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this artificial heart market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial heart market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the artificial heart market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the artificial heart market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Artificial Heart Market vendors

Related Reports:

The artificial eye market size is expected to increase by USD 34,140.17 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (integrated prosthetic eye, non-integrated prosthetic eye, and retinal prosthetics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The artificial retina market size is expected to increase by USD 9.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%. This report extensively covers segmentation by disease type (macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Artificial Heart Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

132

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

11.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, BiVACOR Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd, CARMAT SA, Corcym Srl, CorWave SA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Evaheart Inc., Jarvik Heart Inc., Medtronic Plc, MyLVAD Foundation LTD., Quest Diagnostics Inc., SynCardia Systems LLC, Artivion Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., LivaNova Plc, and Terumo Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 VAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 TAH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Abiomed Inc.

  • 10.5 Berlin Heart GmbH

  • 10.6 BiVACOR Inc.

  • 10.7 Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd

  • 10.8 CARMAT SA

  • 10.9 Jarvik Heart Inc.

  • 10.10 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • 10.12 SynCardia Systems LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Artificial Heart Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-heart-market-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301741551.html

SOURCE Technavio

