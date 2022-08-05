Artificial Insemination Market will Grow At a CAGR of 7% by 2026- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Growing Public Awareness Regarding Infertility Treatments, Rising Adoption of Affordable & High-Quality Services, And Increase in Funding By Government Organizations for the Development of Healthcare Infrastructure Are Factors Stimulating Market Revenue Growth

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global artificial insemination market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2022-2026).



A method of assisted reproduction known as artificial insemination involves injecting live sperm into the fallopian tubes, cervix, or uterus of a female. Animal breeding routinely uses artificial insemination to increase reproductive success and protect rare and endangered species. Additionally, it aids in preventing the spread of diseases and sterility in animals brought on by genital issues.

The popularity of artificial insemination techniques increases when regulations are standardized across countries because it makes patients safer. Also, donors' names are kept secret under government regulations. It provides a chance for couples who wish to employ artificial insemination. In developing countries, where roughly 10% of women struggle to conceive and start a family, infertility treatments are difficult to come by. The market will expand if more people are made aware of the issues associated with infertility.

Growing government initiatives to make infertility treatments more accessible, increased focus on healthcare infrastructure upgrades, and rise in the number of fertility clinics are all contributing to the expansion of the artificial insemination market.

How is Artificial Insemination Market Expansion Being Driven?

“Growing Public Awareness about New Technologies for Reproductive Treatments”

The market for artificial insemination is driven by the rising incidence of infertility in both men and women. Because more individuals are developing illnesses such as erectile dysfunction and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), infertility is becoming increasingly prevalent globally.

Problems may arise from alterations in lifestyle and the desire of more working women to have children later in life. Men may find it challenging to become pregnant for a variety of reasons, including stress, alcohol consumption, lifestyle changes, and a decline in sperm quantity and motility.

Artificial insemination is frequently used as the first treatment for infertility, even though in vitro fertilization is thought of as a more sophisticated type of assisted reproductive technology.

Multinational pharmaceutical companies' rapid development of medicines that are undergoing clinical and preclinical research, as well as their release of new insemination kits with established potential advantages, are driving the growth of the artificial insemination market.

A significant opportunity has been generated for this industry by the invention of novel intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for kid production, which is implanted in the ovum of females.

Key Segments Covered in the Artificial Insemination Industry Survey

By Type :



Intrauterine Insemination

Intravaginal Insemination Intratubal Insemination Others



By Source :



AIH-Husband

AID-Donor



By Facility Type :



Hospitals

Fertility Centers Home-based





By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Competitive Landscape

Key companies are forming strategic alliances to broaden their product offerings and improve their market share. Market players will exert more effort to develop unique devices that will garner worldwide notice.

Companies are urging regulatory bodies to quickly approve innovative pharmaceuticals and treatment regimens to hasten the introduction of advanced artificial insemination procedures.

For instance,

In 2022, Shenandoah Biotechnology was acquired by Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, enabling the localization of cell culture for the production of vaccines and other therapeutics.



Key players in the Artificial Insemination Market

Rocket Medical PLC

Vitrolife AB

Genea Limited

Pride Angel Ltd.

Irvine Scientific

Hi-Tech Solutions

KITAZATO CORPORATION



Key Takeaways from Artificial Insemination Market Study

The global artificial insemination market is currently valued at US$ 1.9 billion.

The market in Japan is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2026.

The market in Canada is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the next 4 years.

Demand for intravaginal insemination techniques is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2026.

