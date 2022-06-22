U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

Artificial Insemination Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·12 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

Europe accounts for a market value of USD 749 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1600 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%. The global artificial insemination market size is to grow to USD 4121 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% from the early figures of USD 1929 million in 2021.

New York, United States, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few years, more and more people around the world have stopped being able to have children. According to WHO survey from 2010, about 10% of women have some kind of problem with not being able to have children. The National Institutes of Health also said that about 12% of couples of childbearing age have trouble getting pregnant. Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) had most of the market share in 2018 and is likely to be one of the fastest-growing segments over the next few years.

It is how most people start a family. It is usually a procedure that does not hurt and can be done with or without drugs. Over the past few years, the number of medical centers that treat infertility has grown a lot. This is because the number of people who cannot have children has grown around the world. Infertility clinics try to get pregnant by using invasive methods like intrauterine insemination and intratubal insemination. Also, fertility clinics clean the sperm so that it can be used for insemination. This is called "sperm washing." This makes it more likely that you will get pregnant.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/artificial-insemination-market/request-sample 


Constant Rise in the Infertility Rate with Growing Awareness and Social Acceptance of Assisted Reproductive Technologies Major Driving Factor for Market Growth

Over the past few years, more and more people around the world have stopped being able to have children. WHO says that about 10% of women are directly or indirectly affected by infertility. One out of every four couples in developing countries has trouble getting pregnant because of infertility. About 12% of couples old enough to have children are affected by this. Estimating information about infertility is still hard because both male and female infertility factors are complex.

Infertility is becoming more common around the world because more people are getting diseases like erectile dysfunction and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Changes in lifestyle and the fact that more women who work want to have children later in life could cause problems. Stress, drinking alcohol, a change in lifestyle, and a drop in the number and movement of sperm can all make it hard for men to get pregnant. The constant rise of infertility in both men and women drives the market for artificial insemination.

Even though IVF is considered a more advanced form of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), artificial insemination is usually the first step in treating infertility. People used to think that it was wrong, unnatural, or unethical, so they made it illegal. People in the community, among family members, and among friends made judgments about the families whose children were born through ARTs.

Government programs and changes to the law are driving the need for artificial insemination procedures. Infertility treatments are covered by health insurance in about 14 states in the US. In Canada, the government is taking steps to keep the population from going down. For instance, it has paid for a number of IVF and artificial insemination cycles. Also, the Canadian government gives tax credits of up to 40% to people who use fertility treatments. In some cases, the NHS in the UK will cover up to six Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) cycles.


Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/artificial-insemination-market/global/ 


Standardization and Guidelines for Artificial Insemination Procedures Create Growth Opportunities for Clinics and Newcomers in the Market

When rules in different countries are the same, patients are safer, which makes procedures more popular. Also, the names of donors are kept secret by government rules. So, it gives a chance to couples who want to try artificial insemination. In underdeveloped countries, where about 10% of women have trouble getting pregnant and starting a family, it is not easy to find solutions for infertility. By letting people know about the problems with infertility, the market will grow.

There are a lot of growth opportunities in the market because more people in developing countries are learning about infertility treatments and offering high-quality, cost-effective services to patients. Also, grants from the government to help set up clinics could give newcomers to the market more ways to make money. Several clinics are combining with other clinics to offer more services. This style is very popular in Spain, Australia, Sweden, and the UK. Vitrolife bought Octax and MTG in May 2016 to add to their laser technology for treating infertility.


Regional Analysis of the Global Artificial Insemination Market 

The main parts of the global artificial insemination market are North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe has the largest share of the market and is the most powerful region.

Europe –

The market in Europe was worth USD 749 million in 2021 and is expected to be worth USD 1600 million by 2030, at 9% CAGR. Europe is said to be one of the best places to get health care in the world. Since it has a lot of resources and a lot of health-conscious people, it also leads this market segment to grow at a rapid pace.

Asia-Pacific –

Asia-Pacific is the second most important region in this market segment, with a market value of USD 593 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9%, which will take it to USD 1287 million in 2030. Asia-Pacific is becoming a center for healthcare facilities because the industry is growing there. This is why the market for healthcare facilities is growing steadily in Asia-Pacific.

North America –

North America is listed as the third region in this segmentation. In 2021, its market was worth USD 451 million, and it is expected to be worth USD 917 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8%.


Key Highlights – 

  • The global artificial insemination market to grow at USD 4121 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% from the early figures of USD 1929 million in 2021.

  • Intrauterine insemination is the most dominant segment of artificial insemination that accounts for a market value of USD 1433 million in 2021 and reaching USD 3086 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.

  • The fertility clinics owe the major market share in the end-use segmentation with a market value of USD 1694 million in 2021 and growing at USD 3530 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.

  • With respect to regional segmentation, Europe has the major market share with a market value of USD 749 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1600 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/artificial-insemination-market/request-sample 


Competitive Analysis of the global Artificial Insemination Market –

The major key players in the global artificial insemination market are –

  • Vitrolife

  • Genea Limited

  • Rinovum Women's Health

  • Pride Angel

  • Hi-tech Solutions

  • Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

  • Kitazato Corporation

 

Global Artificial Insemination Market: Segmentation 

By Type

  • Intrauterine Insemination

  • Intracervical Insemination

By End-Use

  • Fertility Clinics

  • Home

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific


Why rely on the traditional approach to study the market when you have a concise report to make your work easy?

We at Straits Research produce high-quality, authenticated, and genuine market reports with in-depth analysis to study each and every aspect of the global market.

With our reports, understand the market better through the latest versions of data presentation, unlike the conventional excel sheets and data pointers.

Study the market happenings in a more dramatic and exciting way through interactive dashboards and graphical representations, which will make you understand the market easily with approximate facts and figures.

Visit Straits Research to get a FREE Sample Report and know how we interactively present the data, unlike the traditional sheets with immense data that makes it havoc of a task to understand.


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1      Market Definition

1.2      Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1      Primary Research

2.2      Research Methodology

2.3      Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4      Secondary Data Sources

3          Executive Summary

4          Market Overview

4.1      Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2      Value Chain Analysis: Artificial Insemination Market

4.2.1  Vendor Matrix

4.3      Key Market Trends

4.3.1  Drivers

4.3.2  Restraints

4.3.3  Opportunities

4.4      Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1  Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2  Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3  Threat of Substitution

4.4.4  Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5  Competitive Rivalry

4.5      Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6      Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7      Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8      Parent Market Overview

4.9      Technology Landscape

4.10   Market Share Analysis

4.11   Potential Venture Analysis

4.12   Regional Price Trends

4.13   Raw Material Trends

4.14   Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1            Labor Cost

4.14.2            Consumables

4.14.3            Maintenance Cost

4.15   Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1            Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2            Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3            Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4            Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1        North America

4.15.4.2        Europe

4.15.4.3        Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4        Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5        The Middle East and Africa

5               Type Overview

5.1      Introduction

5.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2      Intrauterine Insemination

5.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3      Intracervical Insemination

5.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6               End User Overview

6.1      Introduction

6.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2      Fertility Clinics

6.2.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3      Home

6.3.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7             Regional Overview

7.1      Introduction

7.1.1  Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2      North America

7.2.1  Economic Overview

7.2.2  Market Scenario

7.2.3  U.S.

7.2.4  Canada

7.2.5  Mexico

7.3      Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1  Economic Overview

7.3.2  Market Scenario

7.3.3  Brazil

7.3.4  Argentina

7.3.5  Colombia

7.3.6  Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4      Europe

7.4.1  Economic Overview

7.4.2  Market Scenario

7.4.3  Germany

7.4.4  France

7.4.5  The U.K.

7.4.6  Italy

7.4.7  The Rest Of Europe

7.5      Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1  Economic Overview

7.5.2  Market Scenario

7.5.3  China

7.5.4  Japan

7.5.5  India

7.5.6  Australia

7.5.7  South Korea

7.5.8  Rest Of APAC

7.6      Middle East

7.6.1  Economic Overview

7.6.2  Market Scenario

7.6.3  South Arabia

7.6.4  The UAE

7.6.5  Qatar

7.6.6  Oman

7.6.7  Turkey

7.6.8  The Rest Of Middle East

7.7      Africa

7.7.1  Economic Overview

7.7.2  Market Scenario

7.7.3  Nigeria

7.7.4  South Africa

7.7.5  The Rest Of Africa

8          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1      Competition Dashboard

8.2      Industry Structure

8.3      Vitrolife

8.3.1  Business Overview

8.3.2  Financial Performance

8.3.3  Recent Developments

8.3.4  Portfolio

8.4      Genea Limited

8.5      Rinovum Women's Health

8.6      Pride Angel

8.7      Hi-tech Solutions

8.8      Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

8.9      Kitazato Corporation

9          Conclusion & Recommendation

10       Acronyms & Abbreviations


Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/artificial-insemination-market/toc 


Market News - 

  • In December 2021, Vitrolife acquired Igenomix and included it as a division for genetic services to operate under this segment.

  • In May 2022, Genea Limited started to incubate new technological advancements to break the barriers around the artificial fertility process.

  • In May 2022, Rinovum Women's Health signed a deal with the largest pharma firm Target to innovate artificial fertility processes with safe and sound techniques.

  • In March 2022, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific completed the acquisition of Shenandoah Biotechnology to bring local cell culture for vaccines and other therapies.

News Media

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: Creating a Family

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market: Blocking Fertilization


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: Information by Treatment Type (Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation, Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation), and Region—Forecast till 2029

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Information by Procedure Type (Preimplantation Genetic Screening), Application, Technology, Product & Service and End User—Forecast Till 2026

Artificial Insemination Market: Information by Type (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracervical Insemination), End-Use (Fertility Clinics, Home), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Women’s Health Care Market: Information by Drug (Vagifem, Lupron, and Yasmin), Application (Hormonal Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis), and Region—Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


