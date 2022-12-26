U.S. markets closed

Artificial Insemination Market to Touch USD 3.1 Billion | Industry Revenue, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2028 | Brandessence Market Research

·7 min read

LONDON, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Insemination Market Size was estimated to be worth USD 1.83 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach the size of USD 3.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028.

BEMR Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited)
BEMR Logo (PRNewsfoto/Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited)

Artificial insemination is a process of treating infertility involving the direct insertion of semen into a woman's womb. During this procedure, the healthcare expert uses a flexible and thin catheter which is passed through the cervix with an aim to directly inject washed sperm into the uterus, cervix, or fallopian tubes. This in turn can prompt pregnancy in women who are unable to conceive due to certain factors. This medical process is also known as intrauterine insemination.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/669

Global Artificial Insemination Market Outlook (2022-2028)

The Global Artificial Insemination Market is expected to amass notable gains over the forecast duration of 2022-2028.

The increasing prevalence of fertility issues in both male and female populace, widespread technological advancements in the medical sector, along with rising healthcare expenditure in various regions are creating lucrative opportunities for this industry vertical to prosper.

Also, unhealthy lifestyle trends of the masses, growing R&D activities in the field, coupled with the rising awareness about the availability of alternative reproductive treatments among the masses are adding momentum to the progression of this business sphere.

Further, the rapidly evolving healthcare sector, escalating demand for artificial insemination in the animal breeding vertical, and increasing acceptance of same gender relationships are fuelling the growth of the Global Artificial Insemination Market.

On the contrary, stringent regulations pertaining to the practice of reproductive treatment procedures is hindering the remuneration scope of this industry vertical.

Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the progression of this market. Due to rising patient pool, almost all medical facilities were struggling to accommodate them. Most of the medical professionals were assigned with COVID-19 duties thereby forcing them to postpone other treatment procedures or consultations. Except for critical cases, most of the other medical procedures in sub verticals such as reproductive, dental, dermatological, or cosmeceuticals were delayed for an indefinite period. These factors hampered the development of this industry during the pandemic era.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players profiled in this business intelligent report are Genea Limited, Vitrolife, Rinoyum Women's Health, Pride Angel, Hi-Tech Solutions, KITZATO, Fujifilm, and Rocket Medical.

These companies are looking forward to solidifying their overall market position and earn a competitive edge against their key competitors. They are formulating effective business centric strategies which will help them to stay ahead of the curve and emerge as global leaders in this competitive industry.

Segmental Outlook

By Type:

·  Intrauterine

·  Intracervical

·  Intravaginal

·  Intratubal

By End-Use: 

·  Fertility Clinics

·  Other Facilities

·  Home

By Source Type:

·  AIH-Husband

·  AID-Donor

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/669

Region-Wise Insights

Which is the leading region in this industry sphere?

Asia Pacific is slated to capture a substantial volume share over the assessment timeline. This is attributable to the rising pervasiveness of infertility among the population, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of this treatment procedure in the veterinary sector, along with rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Which is the fastest growing region in this market?

Europe is reckoned to emerge as one of the fastest growing regions in this business vertical due to the rising trends of livestock rearing, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, availability of low-cost medical care, along with the shifting inclination of the masses towards unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which type segment is expected to amass notable gains over 2020-2025?

The intrauterine insemination segment is anticipated to gain significant returns over the stipulated timeframe owing to the higher success rates associated with this method.

Which is the most dominant end use segment in the Global Artificial Insemination Market?

The fertility clinics segment is poised to dominate the industry in terms of market share. This is due to the availability of high-end medical equipment and skilled professionals across fertility clinics.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

The industry vertical is being positively influenced by a wide array of growth propellants emerging over the years.

There has been a rising pervasiveness of reproductive disorders among the masses. Infertility is being witnessed at a robust level in both the male and female population base. This is mainly credited to the adoption of unhealthy habits such as excessive smoking and alcohol consumption, lack of balanced diet, rising trends of food adulteration, age, and genetic factors. Infertile couples opt for various treatment procedures to conceive. This in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

With legalization of same gender relationships in various countries, artificial insemination is gaining massive population. Mostly females in same gender relationships opt for this medical procedure to start a family. This is another growth catalyst for this market sphere.

Moreover, the growing adoption of this treatment in the veterinary sector is aiding the expansion of Global Artificial Insemination Market. Animal artificial insemination provides a wide array of benefits including increased milk production efficiency in livestock, safety, along with ensuring better breed and genetics. The rapid improvements in animal healthcare infrastructure along with escalating demand to increase the population count of endangered animals are further adding traction to the progression of this industry.

On Special Requirement Artificial Insemination Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

·  U.S, Canada

Europe

·  Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

·  South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

·  Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

·  Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In 2016, Worthington Industries inked a collaboration deal with Intellectual Ventures. They jointly developed and launched their artificial insemination shield refrigerator ranges named AIS 3 and AIS 1.5.

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=669

Related Reports:

·  15% CAGR To Take Vitamin Water Market Revenue to $ 2208.22 Million by 2028 | Brandessence Market Research

·  The Global Diabetic Food Market is expected to grow by $ 18.66 bn during 2022-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period

·  Cancer Gene Therapy Market To Reach a Valuation of USD 4047.8 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by BrandEssence Market Research

·  Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size Will Achieve USD 10329.7 Mn by 2028 growing at 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

·  Sparkling Water Market is Anticipated to Reach a valuation of USD 69.15 Bn by 2028 at 12.48% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

·  Preventive Healthcare Market is Booming with a Large Industrial Scope | Report Analysis on Expansion, Share, Revenue, Latest and Future Trends (2022-2028)

·  CBD Oil Market Growth Trends 2022 Latest Challenges, Recent Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Business Share and Size Forecast to 2028

·  DNA Fragmentation Technique Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

·  Behavioural Health Market 2022 Size, Status and Clinical Insights | Universal Health Services, Inc., Magellan Health Inc., Behavioural Health Services Inc., Behavioural Health Network Inc.

·  Over-the-Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market by Drugs, Distribution Channel and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2028

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trial here at https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin

Blog:What is Market Research?
What is Market Sizing? How to Measure Your TAM, SAM, and SOM

Contact: 
Mr. Vishal Sawant  
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com  
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com  
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155  
Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-insemination-market-to-touch-usd-3-1-billion--industry-revenue-growth-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2028--brandessence-market-research-301709996.html

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited

