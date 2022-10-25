Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, 2022 Global Research Report - Farming-as-a-Service to Encourage Ease of AI Adoption and Create Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture: Global Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the core capabilities of AI technology in the agriculture industry. The study examines the growth environment that drives new use-cases and greater adoption as AI-based solutions are adding new value to farming operations.

The core essence of digital agriculture practices is to create actionable intelligence and meaningful added value from data analysis beyond the present-day usage of data.

The scope of AI technology does not stop at improving productivity by measuring farmland status and ensuring optimal cultivation; AI will also be linked to insurance to manage the risks associated with crop safety. The report also offers insights for stakeholders by identifying the benefits of AI technology in the agriculture sector.

Digital agriculture initiatives that incorporate AI technology will tackle on-site problems on the farm to secure food safety and improve farm economy. Owing to these trends, a growing number of participants, including start-ups, will increase their AI-powered solution offerings.

The study also offers direction to technology vendors in terms of prioritizing their strategic focus and building new capabilities to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the deployment of AI-led agricultural solutions.

The study examines the key trends in terms of adoption and technology readiness, as follows:

The rising adoption of sensors will aid the tracking of real-time data and metrics, thereby enabling AI readiness.

AI allows the operation of unmanned intelligent agricultural machinery.

Maturing integrated computer vision and deep learning technologies are enhancing AI capabilities.

Governments are focusing on regulations and initiatives to drive AI adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Story continues

2. Growth Environment

Use of Digital Agriculture Solutions

Key Role of AI Technology Vendors in Digital Agriculture

Key Challenges in the Traditional Agriculture Industry

Digital Agriculture Market Technologies

Digital Agriculture Target Customers

Digital Agriculture Solutions - Pricing Structure

The Agriculture Sector is Increasingly Deploying AI Technologies to Support New Use-Cases

Growth Drivers

The Agriculture Industry is Facing Multiple Crucial Challenges in the Implementation of AI Initiatives

Growth Restraints

3. Key Trends

AI Aids the Decision-making Process

Sophisticated AI Algorithms Aid the Automation of Multiple Tasks

AI Adoption Use-Cases

Key Takeaways

The RDE

AI Allows the Operation of Unmanned Intelligent Agricultural Machinery

Maturing Integrated Computer Vision and Deep Learning Technologies are Enhancing AI Capabilities

Governments are Focusing on Regulations and Initiatives to Drive AI Adoption

Key Government Digital Agriculture Initiatives by Region

4. Provider Ecosystem

AI-powered Digital Farming Technologies Developed by Tech Giants

AI-powered Digital Farming Technologies for Sustainable Agriculture

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Management Platform Optimization to Increase Operational Efficiency and Outcome Effectiveness

Growth Opportunity 2: Supply Chain Digitalization to Improve the Economic Stability of the Agriculture Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Farming-as-a-Service to Encourage Ease of AI Adoption

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96x9n2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



