U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.25
    -9.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,459.00
    -86.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,466.00
    -12.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -0.98 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.00
    -7.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9871
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.86
    +0.17 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8800
    -0.1400 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,289.69
    -34.57 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.77
    -0.58 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.80
    -31.19 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, 2022 Global Research Report - Farming-as-a-Service to Encourage Ease of AI Adoption and Create Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture: Global Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the core capabilities of AI technology in the agriculture industry. The study examines the growth environment that drives new use-cases and greater adoption as AI-based solutions are adding new value to farming operations.

The core essence of digital agriculture practices is to create actionable intelligence and meaningful added value from data analysis beyond the present-day usage of data.

The scope of AI technology does not stop at improving productivity by measuring farmland status and ensuring optimal cultivation; AI will also be linked to insurance to manage the risks associated with crop safety. The report also offers insights for stakeholders by identifying the benefits of AI technology in the agriculture sector.

Digital agriculture initiatives that incorporate AI technology will tackle on-site problems on the farm to secure food safety and improve farm economy. Owing to these trends, a growing number of participants, including start-ups, will increase their AI-powered solution offerings.

The study also offers direction to technology vendors in terms of prioritizing their strategic focus and building new capabilities to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the deployment of AI-led agricultural solutions.

The study examines the key trends in terms of adoption and technology readiness, as follows:

  • The rising adoption of sensors will aid the tracking of real-time data and metrics, thereby enabling AI readiness.

  • AI allows the operation of unmanned intelligent agricultural machinery.

  • Maturing integrated computer vision and deep learning technologies are enhancing AI capabilities.

  • Governments are focusing on regulations and initiatives to drive AI adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Use of Digital Agriculture Solutions

  • Key Role of AI Technology Vendors in Digital Agriculture

  • Key Challenges in the Traditional Agriculture Industry

  • Digital Agriculture Market Technologies

  • Digital Agriculture Target Customers

  • Digital Agriculture Solutions - Pricing Structure

  • The Agriculture Sector is Increasingly Deploying AI Technologies to Support New Use-Cases

  • Growth Drivers

  • The Agriculture Industry is Facing Multiple Crucial Challenges in the Implementation of AI Initiatives

  • Growth Restraints

3. Key Trends

  • AI Aids the Decision-making Process

  • Sophisticated AI Algorithms Aid the Automation of Multiple Tasks

  • AI Adoption Use-Cases

  • Key Takeaways

  • The RDE

  • AI Allows the Operation of Unmanned Intelligent Agricultural Machinery

  • Maturing Integrated Computer Vision and Deep Learning Technologies are Enhancing AI Capabilities

  • Governments are Focusing on Regulations and Initiatives to Drive AI Adoption

  • Key Government Digital Agriculture Initiatives by Region

4. Provider Ecosystem

  • AI-powered Digital Farming Technologies Developed by Tech Giants

  • AI-powered Digital Farming Technologies for Sustainable Agriculture

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Management Platform Optimization to Increase Operational Efficiency and Outcome Effectiveness

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Supply Chain Digitalization to Improve the Economic Stability of the Agriculture Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Farming-as-a-Service to Encourage Ease of AI Adoption

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96x9n2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • HSBC Promotes Veteran Banker to CFO; Profit Falls on Higher Credit Losses

    HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 46% drop in third-quarter profit and named a veteran banker as its new chief financial officer, putting him in the mix as a possible successor to the top job at the global banking giant. HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn called Mr. Elhedery “an exceptional leader” in a statement. Mr. Elhedery is currently the co-chief executive of HSBC’s global banking and markets team, which will now be run solely by Greg Guyett.

  • Here's Why These Chinese Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Chinese stocks were tumbling this morning after China's President Xi Jinping broke precedent over the weekend and secured a third term as the country's leader. Xi's past government policies have been generally unfriendly toward technology companies, and investors are worried that policies enacted by the newly emboldened Xi could hamper tech stocks even further. As a result, the share prices of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME) dropped 8.3%, the commercial freight platform company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) plunged 9.5%, and online education company New Oriental Education and Technology (NYSE: EDU) plummeted 20.5% as of 11:17 a.m. ET.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Russia Ships Record Volumes of Gas and Steelmaking Coal to China

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas and steelmaking coal in September, as total purchases of energy products topped $50 billion since the invasion of Ukraine pushed Moscow to expand sales to its strategic ally. Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Rec

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Intel CEO Calls U.S. Chip Restrictions on China ‘Inevitable’

    On Oct.7, the Commerce Department announced new controls on exports of chips and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment to China to protect U.S. national-security interests.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.