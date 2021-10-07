U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +30.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,488.00
    +197.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.50
    +141.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.80
    +12.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.47
    -0.96 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.55
    -0.75 (-3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4400
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,204.16
    +3,410.05 (+6.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,314.18
    +51.08 (+4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.27
    +65.40 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics (BDA) in Telecomm Industry, 2021 Update - Market Overview, Technology Ecosystem, Telco Use Cases and Monetisation Strategies

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Summary ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics (BDA) in Telecomm Industry, 2021 Update’ provides an executive-level overview of the global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics (BDA) market.

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics (BDA) in Telecomm Industry, 2021 Update - Market Overview, Technology Ecosystem, Telco Use Cases and Monetisation Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169567/?utm_source=GNW
It defines AI and BDA and delivers qualitative insights into the AI and BDA industries, value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the industry and provides insights into telco AI and BDA monetization strategies.

The telecommunications industry is being transformed by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics (BDA).Telcos are utilizing AI and BDA in their own operations to automate networks and improve customer experience.

In addition, AI and BDA represents new revenue stream opportunities for telcos and technology companies in the way of services such as AI and BDA platform creation, integration, and management.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -
- AI and BDA taxonomy & market context: definitions of AI and BDA and technology enablement. This section also provides an overview of the regulatory environment and ethical considerations.
- The AI and BDA ecosystem: an overview of the AI and BDA value chain and ecosystem players. This section also includes an analysis of telcos’ role within the AI and BDA value chains.
- Case studies: this section analyzes the AI and BDA value proposition, business models, and strategies of four telecom operators.
- Key findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for AI and BDA stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Scope
- AI and BDA are complementary technologies driving use cases such as Industry 4.0
- AI and BDA are opening up new revenue stream opportunities for telcos and technology companies
- Telcos are joining the AI and BDA race to drive digital transformation and personalized services, internal efficiency, and innovation
- AI and BDA is set to drive telco transformation towards digital service and telco as a service models
- Telcos must remain compliant to regional AI and BDA regulations as well as establish their own set of principles for the ethical use of AI and BDA

Reasons to Buy
- This Global Outlook Report provides definitions of AI and BDA as well as a comprehensive examination of the AI and BDA value chains. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key AI and BDA positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.
- Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different telco AI and BDA value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted AI and BDA (including cloud gaming) strategies to unlock new revenue streams and operational efficiencies.
- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the AI and BDA market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for AI and BDA ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169567/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagine

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Europe's biggest gas firms say the continent's top supplier Gazprom is fulfilling its long-term contracts yet the Russian energy giant remains at the centre of a dispute about whether it could do more to ease the price pain in a red-hot spot market. The rocketing gas price, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, fuelled by low inventories and surging demand in Asia and elsewhere as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis, has put Gazprom in Europe's crosshairs. The Russian gas export pipeline monopoly, which supplies 35% of European needs, insists it is meeting contracted commitments - which top European clients have confirmed to Reuters.

  • Shell warns of hit from rocketing gas prices

    Royal Dutch Shell warned on Thursday that soaring natural gas and electricity prices will eat into its revenue for the third quarter.

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading lower Wednesday after Denmark paused use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years of age. Sweden also paused use of the vaccine for people born in 1991 and later. Denmark and Sweden now recommend individuals in the younger age group opt for the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) instead. Moderna is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on vaccine technologies based on mRNA. It's mRNA t

  • Here are 10 ‘high conviction’ stocks of companies with strong pricing power and at least 20% upside potential to UBS targets

    Inflation and supply issues are among the buzziest words on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, with investors waiting to see which companies were the best at managing surging cost pressures and shipping disruptions.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other large retailers are chartering ships to bypass supply chain problems. Will the strategy save Christmas?

    Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Golden Pacific Bancorp director sues bank over SoFi acquisition

    If the court finds the shares were not lawfully obtained, the plaintiff is seeking to block the acquisition altogether.

  • Nvidia offers EU concessions on $54 bln Arm deal

    Its chip designs power most of the world's smartphones, and millions of other gadgets. Now Arm could be edging closer to a takeover. U.S. firm Nvidia has offered concessions to the EU in a bid to win over competition watchdogs. It's aiming to seal a $54 billion acquisition of the UK-based firm, currently owned by Japanese investment giant SoftBank. But the deal has raised concerns over whether Arm could remain a neutral player, licensing its intellectual property to customers and rivals. Qualcomm, Samsung and Apple are among firms to have raised concerns. Brussels wouldn't say what concessions have been offered. Watchdogs will now consult with affected firms before deciding whether to give the green light. Nvidia is the world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips. It has pledged to maintain Arm as a neutral supplier.