Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market to grow at a CAGR of 61.51% from 2022 to 2027: Growth from ASICs segment will be significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market size is estimated to grow by USD 210,506.47 million during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 61.51% during the forecast period. The ASICs segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. ASICs provide an instruction set and libraries that enable ICs to operate on locally stored data and serve as an accelerator for numerous parallel algorithms. They are faster than GPUs and FPGAs but cannot be reconfigured. The use of ASICs in cloud-based data centers is driving the growth of this segment. To understand more about the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market and its key insights, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market 2023-2027

The growth of the global market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers. Data centers have thousands of servers, which are operated with the help of a CPU chip. However, additional processors are required to complement CPUs with the rise in demand for AI. It is important to increase the efficiency of data centers and lower power usage to raise uptime and decrease operating expenses. Therefore, data center providers use AI for various purposes, including security, server optimization, energy efficiency, and infrastructure management. Chip manufacturers use AI chips that are specifically made for data center applications. For instance, in 2021, NVIDIA launched its BlueField-3 DPU, which is specifically designed for AI. Moreover, the incorporation of AI chips by numerous smartphone vendors is contributing to the significant growth of the global market for AI chips.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (ASICs, GPUs, CPUs, and FPGAs), end-user (media and advertising, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market - Vendor insights

The competitive scenario of the global AI chips market is dynamic, with low M&A activity and high investments. For instance, in March 2021, Baidu raised funding of USD 2 billion for its AI semiconductor business. Vendors such as Baidu Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Intel Corp. are focusing on developing AI chips, which is expected to increase competition during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers AI chips, namely AMD Instinct.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers AI chips, namely Tensor Processing Units.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers AI chips such as Tomahawk 4 and Trident 4.

Graphcore Ltd. - The company offers AI chips under its brand Colossus.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - The company offers AI chips such as HUAWEI Ascend 310 and HUAWEI Ascend 910.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market – Market dynamics

Major trends –

Increasing investments in AI startups

Convergence of AI and IoT

Advances in the quantum computing market

AI technology is still in its nascent stage. However, the adoption of AI is expanding at a rapid rate across industries. Numerous businesses, including startups, are entering the AI chips market to take advantage of the rising demand for AI technology. Moreover, major chip manufacturers and venture capitalists have been investing significantly in numerous startups to create AI platforms and chipsets. For example, in 2021, Innostar Semiconductor raised USD 100 million funding in a pre-series A round of funding. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Complexities in understanding data

Dearth of technically skilled workers for AI chips development

Challenges pertaining to ethical issues

AI technologies need to process data and arrive at the proper understanding to make decisions. Numerous AI systems should analyze large amounts of data that has to be processed continuously. As a result, AI technologies face issues in solving complex problems, which poses a significant challenge to the market. Highly efficient AI chips and systems need to be created to overcome the complexities related to understanding data. Thus, the market will continue to observe limited growth. These factors will hinder the AI chips market growth during the forecast period.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence (AI) chips market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) chips market vendors

Related Reports:

The size of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the BFSI sector is expected to increase by USD 32.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.68%. The enhanced operational efficiency with ai is notably driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the BFSI sector, although factors such as the need for high data quality may impede the market growth.

The artificial intelligence in marketing market size is expected to increase by USD 31.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 26.84%. The rise in adoption of cloud-based applications and services is notably driving the artificial intelligence in marketing market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled professionals may impede the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 61.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 210,506.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 48.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial intelligence (AI) chips market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 ASICs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 GPUs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 CPUs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Media and advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Automotive and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 Cerebras Systems Inc.

12.7 Graphcore Ltd.

12.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.9 Intel Corp.

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

12.11 MediaTek Inc.

12.12 NVIDIA Corp.

12.13 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.14 Qualcomm Inc.

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.17 Tesla Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

