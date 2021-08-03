Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market to grow by USD 73.49 billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market to grow by USD 73.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 51% during 2021-2025.
Discover Communications Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Download FREE Sample Report
The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market is segmented by product (ASICs, GPUs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The convergence of AI and IoT will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Sizing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Forecast
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Alphabet Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
Intel Corp.
NVIDIA Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Edge Data Center Market- The edge data center market is segmented by components (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Industrial Wireless Market- The industrial wireless market is segmented by technology (WLAN, WirelessHART, WiMAX, and others), end-user (OGPI, power industry, water and wastewater industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
ASICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
GPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
CPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
NVIDIA Corp.
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chips-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market-to-grow-by-usd-73-49-billiontechnavio-301346619.html
SOURCE Technavio