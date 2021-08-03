U.S. markets closed

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market to grow by USD 73.49 billion|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market to grow by USD 73.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 51% during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence Chips Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Discover Communications Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Download FREE Sample Report

The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market is segmented by product (ASICs, GPUs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The convergence of AI and IoT will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Sizing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Forecast
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Intel Corp.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Edge Data Center Market- The edge data center market is segmented by components (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Industrial Wireless Market- The industrial wireless market is segmented by technology (WLAN, WirelessHART, WiMAX, and others), end-user (OGPI, power industry, water and wastewater industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • ASICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • GPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chips-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market-to-grow-by-usd-73-49-billiontechnavio-301346619.html

SOURCE Technavio

