Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market to grow by USD 73.49 billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market to grow by USD 73.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 51% during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence Chips Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market is segmented by product (ASICs, GPUs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The convergence of AI and IoT will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Sizing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Forecast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

ASICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

