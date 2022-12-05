U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,033.40
    -38.30 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,190.19
    -239.69 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,345.38
    -116.12 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.17
    -33.67 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.06
    +1.08 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -21.90 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.72 (-3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6030
    +0.0970 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0096 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2600
    +1.9890 (+1.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,081.54
    +45.68 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.75
    -7.47 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.65
    +19.42 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco: Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market Size USD 5,972 MN By 2030

Precedence Research
·7 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global artificial intelligence in genomics market size is projected to surpass around US$ 5,972 million by 2030 and expected to drive growth at a registered CAGR of 40.31% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global artificial intelligence in genomics market size was estimated at USD 397.64 million in 2022. The rapidly growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry across the globe owing to the rising demand for various medicines and diagnostic solutions due to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases among the among the population. The rising investments in the drug discovery & development is significantly driving the growth of the global AI in genomics market.

The drug discovery is a time consuming and very expensive affair. Therefore, to control costs, enhance operations, boost efficiency in work, and derive desired results are some of the major factors for which the demand for the AI in genomics is increasing at a significant rate.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1721

Moreover, the rising applications of the AI in genomics across various applications such as agriculture, drug discovery, drug development, and animal research is expected to boost the growth of the global AI in genomics market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapidly growing prevalence of diseases and rising geriatric population is boosting the number of hospital admissions and hence the demand for the AI in genomics among the healthcare service providers is rising rapidly.

According to the United Nations, the geriatric population is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Moreover, the rising adoption of the AI in the precision medicine is expected to boost the growth of the Ai in genomics market in the forthcoming future.

Why North America region has dominated the AI in genomic market?

  • North America was the leading market in the global AI in genomic market in 2021. North America is characterized with the presence of top global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the increased government initiatives to boost the research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector has led to the rapid adoption of the AI in genomics sector.

  • The rising investments in the drug discovery and drug development especially by the biotechnology companies has led to the adoption of the AI technology. Moreover, the healthcare service providers in US are increasing deploying the AI-based software and services to improve their work efficiency and increase profits.

Why Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate in the AI in genomic market?

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising government investments in the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

  • Moreover, the presence of several well-known research organizations is increasing booting their investments in the adoption of the AI technology to control costs and boost the research activities.

  • The rising prevalence of disease in the region is boosting the demand for the AI-based diagnostic devices, which is another major factor behind the significantly growing AI in genomics market in Asia Pacific region.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1721

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 397.64 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 5972 Million

CAGR

40.31% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Key Players

IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Benevolent AI, Verge Genomics, MolecularMatch, Inc., SOPHiA, ENETICS, PrecisionLife Ltd., Lifebit, FDNA, Inc., Empiric Logic, Microsoft, Deep Genomics, Fabric Genomics Inc., Freenome Holdings, Inc., Cambridge Cancer Genomics, Data4Cure Inc., Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd., Genoox Ltd., Diploid, DNAnexus Inc. and Others

Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing adoption of the AI in genomics in the precision medicine

The rising prevalence of cancer among the global population is significantly boosting the demand for the precision medicine. According to the GLOBOCAN report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, around 19.3 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2020 and this number is estimated to rise by 47% from 2020 to 2040. The rising adoption of AI in the precision medicine coupled with the rising cases of cancer is expected to significantly boost the growth of the global artificial intelligence in genomics market during the forecast period.

Restraint

Lack of AI skilled workforce

There is a lack of adequate number of AI skilled workforce across the globe. This is a major factor which is boosting the services segment in the AI in genomics market. The lack of the skilled workers who has complete knowledge of AI technology results in increased costs for the users and hence this may restrict the market growth in the upcoming years.

Opportunity

Increasing adoption of the cloud based AI solutions in the genomic research

The demand for the cloud based AI solutions in the genomics research is rising rapidly. The cloud based AI solutions offers easy data storage, data compilation, storage, and analytics in a single location, which significantly eases the process and increases efficiency. Moreover, the human genome sequencing generates a huge amount of data which is of around 200 Gigabytes. The surging number of studies on human genome sequencing and rising awareness regarding the benefits of cloud based AI solutions is expected to offer lucrative growth prospects to the market players in the foreseeable future.

Challenge

Huge initial capital investments

A huge capital investment is required in the deployment of the AI solutions in the pharma and health sector. The limited financial capabilities of the small and medium size enterprises may restrict them is adopt the AI technologies in the early stages and this is expected to hamper the market growth.

Report Highlights

  • Based on the offering, the software segment dominated the market in 2021. The rising adoption of software across the healthcare providers, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies has led to the dominance of the software segment in the market. The Ai based software enhances the operation related to data storage and analysis.

  • Based on application, the drug discovery & development was the leading segment in 2021. This is attributed to the rising need for controlling costs involved in the each phase of the drug discovery and drug development. The rising investments in the new drug development is boosting the growth of this segment.

  • Based on end user, healthcare providers are the fastest-growing segment. The rising number of patients and rising healthcare costs is stimulating the healthcare providers to adopt AI technology to increase their profitability and offer quick and enhanced care services to the patients.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

  • In February 2020, IBM Watson Health entered into a partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to explore and analyze genomics data to analyze and understand the intrinsic susceptibility.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

  • Software

  • Services

By Application

  • Drug Discovery & Development

  • Precision Medicine

  • Diagnostics

  • Animal Research and Agriculture

  • Others

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

  • Government Organizations

  • Research Organizations

  • Others

By Technology

  • Machine Learning

    • Deep Learning

    • Supervised Learning

    • Reinforcement Learning

    • Unsupervised Learning

    • Other

  • Other Technologies

By Functionality

  • Genome Sequencing

  • Gene Editing

  • Clinical Workflows

  • Predictive Genetic Testing & Preventive Medicine

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1721

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Analysis of the EIA's Weekly Inventory Data

    Despite some hiccups along the way, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in Nov -Xinhua

    Tesla Inc delivered 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, the highest monthly sales since its Shanghai factory opened in late 2020, a Xinhua report said on Monday. However, BYD led all brands in China's November EV sales at 229,942 electric cars including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, three times more than a year earlier and more than double Tesla's tally, China Passenger Car Association data shows. BYD was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, data from China Merchants Bank International shows, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Why oil prices are surging more than 2% today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move higher in crude oil prices and energy stocks as OPEC+ sticks to its production cuts, a Russian oil price cap takes effect, and the market becomes more sanguine about the prospects of a China reopening.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Deere, AGCO and Titan International

    Deere, AGCO and Titan International Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Deere, AGCO and Titan International

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and Russian Price Cap Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening the economy and sanctions on Russia’s sea-borne crude exports took effect.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Chinese Stocks Surge in Hong Kong With Hints of Reopening

    Investors continue to buy on tiny signs that China is easing up on its zero-Covid stance, but newly relaxed rules have yet to be put to the test.

  • TheStreet's Market Open: China's Covid Pivot, Tesla Stock, Netflix's Ad Service - Watch Live

    As markets open for another busy trading week, catch why top investors are eyeing China, Tesla and Netflix live at 9:30 a.m. ET.

  • Foxconn’s November Revenue Fell 11% After Covid Outbreak at iPhone Factory

    Since October, Foxconn has been scrambling to contain the outbreak at its Zhengzhou facility in China, the world’s biggest iPhone assembly site.

  • No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

    The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions

    The Opec cartel has warned it could take immediate action on adjusting oil output as the group of producing nations braces for the fallout of fresh Western sanctions on Russia.

  • Adventus Mining Corporation Draws Down on US$13 Million Early Deposit from Wheaton Precious Metals

    Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all conditions precedent to receive the US$13 million early deposit (the "Early Deposit") from Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton") as part of the US$175.5 million precious metals stream commitment to the El Domo copper-gold project (see January 17, 2022 Adventus Mining news release), with the wire to be initiated today. The Early Deposit has no cost or fees

  • Investors bet China's rally on easing COVID curbs will be furious but fleeting

    Investors piling into China's tourism, catering and beverage stocks as Beijing eases strict COVID-19 curbs are also keeping an eye on the exits, factoring in risks of a surge in infections early next year that could hit consumption and production. Many investors say that stocks of drugmakers and medical equipment companies, however, will likely get a more lasting lift from China's bumpy journey towards an eventual economic opening. China's stocks and currency have jumped and global banks have turned more bullish on its prospects, as Beijing moved towards a more targeted zero-COVID policy while reducing virus testing and quarantines, after it was confronted by widespread anti-lockdown protests.

  • Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Rises in 7 of Prior 12 Weeks

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the total U.S. rig count is up in six of the prior eight weeks.