Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: 19.84% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segments Forecasts, 2021-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share is expected to increase by USD 76.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 21%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Published:

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others)

  • Geographies: North America (US), Europe (Germany, UK, and France), APAC (China), South America, and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Alphabet Inc.- The company offers Cloud AutoML, Tensorflow Enterprise and other products.

  • CognitiveScale- The company offers Cortex AI. It is an AI-powered multi-channel healthcare, financial services applications that helps companies reduce operational cost.

  • Intel Corp.- The company offers AI Analytics Toolkit. It provides a comprehensive set of optimized Python libraries and frameworks to optimize end-to-end data pipelines. It provides other products as well.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

56% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The heavy investments in R&D facilities for AI will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driver:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

