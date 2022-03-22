Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: 19.84% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segments Forecasts, 2021-2025
NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share is expected to increase by USD 76.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 21%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. among others
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others)
Geographies: North America (US), Europe (Germany, UK, and France), APAC (China), South America, and MEA
Vendor Insights-
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Alphabet Inc.- The company offers Cloud AutoML, Tensorflow Enterprise and other products.
CognitiveScale- The company offers Cortex AI. It is an AI-powered multi-channel healthcare, financial services applications that helps companies reduce operational cost.
Intel Corp.- The company offers AI Analytics Toolkit. It provides a comprehensive set of optimized Python libraries and frameworks to optimize end-to-end data pipelines. It provides other products as well.
Regional Market Outlook
56% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
The heavy investments in R&D facilities for AI will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driver:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trend:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 76.44 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.84
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
CognitiveScale
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Nuance Communications Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Tesla Inc.
Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
