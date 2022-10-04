Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector to Record USD 32.97 Billion growth between 2021 and 2026; Major Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) market size in the BFSI sector is set to grow by $32.97 bn between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 36.68%. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited. To know more about the vendor landscape Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing.
The report identifies Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the Enhanced operational efficiency with AI will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for high data quality will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Segmentation
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector is segmented as below:
End-user
The artificial intelligence (AI) market share growth in the BFSI sector by the banking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of cognitive technology, along with AI, helps banks to leverage digitalization and sustain competition with FinTech players. AI technologies are revolutionizing banking processes and the relationship between banks and customers. AI is expected to shape the future of the banking sector as it provides the power of advanced data analytics to fight against fraudulent transactions and improve compliance, all within seconds.
Geography
48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The early adoption and increasing investments in AI technologies by players such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and AWS in the region will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in BFSI sector in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our artificial intelligence (ai) market in BFSI sector report covers the following areas:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector industry analysis
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector growth during the next five years
Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector vendors.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In BFSI Sector Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
$32.97 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
33.99
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
