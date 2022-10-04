U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector to Record USD 32.97 Billion growth between 2021 and 2026; Major Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) market size in the BFSI sector is set to grow by $32.97 bn between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 36.68%. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. As market growth over the next five years is expected to remain high, the competitive rivalry among market vendors will remain limited. To know more about the vendor landscape Read Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026

The report identifies Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the Enhanced operational efficiency with AI will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for high data quality will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The artificial intelligence (AI) market share growth in the BFSI sector by the banking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of cognitive technology, along with AI, helps banks to leverage digitalization and sustain competition with FinTech players. AI technologies are revolutionizing banking processes and the relationship between banks and customers. AI is expected to shape the future of the banking sector as it provides the power of advanced data analytics to fight against fraudulent transactions and improve compliance, all within seconds.

  • Geography

48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The early adoption and increasing investments in AI technologies by players such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and AWS in the region will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in BFSI sector in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our artificial intelligence (ai) market in BFSI sector report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector vendors.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In BFSI Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

$32.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

33.99

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Investment and securities management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Insurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 Intel Corp.

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 Verint Systems Inc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-ai-market-in-bfsi-sector-to-record-usd-32-97-billion-growth-between-2021-and-2026-major-opportunities-with-alphabet-inc-and-amazoncom-inc--technavio-301639081.html

SOURCE Technavio

