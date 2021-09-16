U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,790.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,488.25
    -15.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.70
    -8.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.86
    +0.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2300
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,362.66
    +1,446.20 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.69
    +47.47 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,313.31
    -198.40 (-0.65%)
     

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Hit USD 360.36 Billion by 2028; Surging Innovation in Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Amazon, Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Apple Inc. (California, U.S.), Facebook LLC (California, U.S.), OpenAI, LLC (California, U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Salesforce.com Inc. (California, U.S.), Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (California, U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (California, U.S.)

Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 360.36 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 33.6% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 35.92 billion in 2020.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

Artificial Intelligence has become immensely popular, and industries across the globe are rapidly incorporating it into their processes to improve business operations and customer experience. Not only the big companies but also the small and medium businesses are investing in this technology. Besides, the advancement and implementation of 5G, cloud computing, and a huge database are the factors, which are propelling its demand.

Thus with its increased demand all over, many companies are offering AI solutions. For instance, in August 2021, Steller Cyber made collaboration with BlackBerry to come up with AI-powered end-to-end security for managed security service providers and enterprises. This will help in identifying and preventing unknown and complex attacks before execution.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the world economy. However, the demand for AI Technology amid the pandemic increased dramatically. It was significantly used in the healthcare system during the pandemic crisis as its incorporation helps in enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostics, treatments, and predictions. For instance, in the US, the government is making use of data from wearable devices to track the COVID-19 symptoms in the citizens. Likewise, the Indian healthcare provider, Aster DM, also made collaboration with the Indian hospitals to offer AI-powered support systems for the healthcare workers in telemedicine.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Amazon, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

  • Apple Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Facebook LLC (California, U.S.)

  • OpenAI, LLC (California, U.S.)

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

  • Salesforce.com Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (California, U.S.)

  • NVIDIA Corporation (California, U.S.)

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

33.6 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 360.36 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 35.92 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

By Component, By Technology, By Deployment and By Industry, By Region

Growth Drivers

Growing Innovation in Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) to Boost Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for AI Technology in Healthcare Industry amid COVID-19 to Boost Market Growth

The adoption of connected devices is increasing exponentially across various applications. However, IoT devices have comparatively minimal memory.

Pitfalls & Challenges

Limitations in Protecting Privacy to Restrict Market Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

Market Segmentation:

By component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, the market is segmented into computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, and others. By deployment, it is segmented into cloud and on-premises. By industry, it is divided into healthcare, retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, automotive, advertising & media, manufacturing, and others.

Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the market growth.

Driving Factor

Rising Adoption of Hyper-personalized Service to Drive the Market Growth

In recent times, due to excessive competition in businesses, advancements are needed to be done to enhance customer engagement. For this, businesses are investing in technologies to offer their consumers an enhanced experience in a cost-effective manner. This has resulted in the adoption of AI technology to offer consumers personalized and dedicated services in real-time. Additionally, it offers industry-specific customer insights to enterprises to implement hyper-personalized marketing strategies by businesses. This hyper-personalization drives profits, offers real-time data-driven decisions, reduces costs, and optimizes customer satisfaction, and these factors are driving the artificial intelligence market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prominent Players

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing investment done by the United States in AI technology. Moreover, the presence of various market players in the US is expected to boost the regional market. The region’s market stood at USD 14.86 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant artificial intelligence market share in upcoming years, owing to the increasing implementation of 5G technology in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and India is likely to escalate the AI use cases in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Acquisitions to Strengthen Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships, and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects. Below is the industry development:

  • July 2021 – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Twenty Billion Neurons GmbH. With this acquisition, the company will use an on-board AI research team and assets such as the AI research community’s high-quality video dataset from Twenty Billion Neurons GmbH.


Quick Buy - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100114

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Components/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

        • Software

        • Services

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Computer Vision

        • Machine Learning

        • Natural Language Processing

        • Others

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On-premises

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Healthcare

        • Retail

        • IT & Telecom

        • BFSI

        • Automotive

        • Advertising & Media

        • Manufacturing

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

        • Software

        • Services

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Computer Vision

        • Machine Learning

        • Natural Language Processing

        • Others

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On-premises

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Healthcare

        • Retail

        • IT & Telecom

        • BFSI

        • Automotive

        • Advertising & Media

        • Manufacturing

        • Others

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

          • By Technology

        • Canada

          • By Technology

    • Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (Value)

        • Hardware

        • Software

        • Services

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Computer Vision

        • Machine Learning

        • Natural Language Processing

        • Others

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On-premises

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Healthcare

        • Retail

        • IT & Telecom

        • BFSI

        • Automotive

        • Advertising & Media

        • Manufacturing

        • Others

      • By Country (Value)

        • United Kingdom

          • By Technology

        • Germany

          • By Technology

        • France

          • By Technology

        • Scandinavia

          • By Technology

        • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued.


Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education & Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation & Therapy Procedures, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Over The Top (OTT) Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By OTT Service (Online Services, and Managed Services), By Type (OTT Communication services, OTT Media services, and OTT Applications services), By Platform (Smartphones, Smart TVs, Laptops Desktops & Tablets, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Data Privacy Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, and Cloud), By Application (Compliance Management, Risk Management, Reporting & Analytics, and Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/artificial-intelligence-market-9227


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

    Retail behavior has changed slightly recently, deviating from its "buy the dip" mentality that's been consistent for some time now. There's also something interesting with meme stocks and crypto.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.