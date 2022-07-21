Artificial intelligence (AI) market, Prevention of fraud and malicious attacks to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Cognitive Scale - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size is expected to grow by USD 76.44 billion at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence (AI) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. among others.
This report extensively covers artificial intelligence (AI) market segmentation by
Enduser- Retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others
Geography- North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis Report by End-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts".
Major Five Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies:
Alphabet Inc.- This segment offer products such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware (including Nest), Search, and YouTube.
CognitiveScale- The company offers Cortex AI. It is AI-powered multi-channel healthcare and financial services application that helps companies reduce operational costs.
Intel Corp.- The company offers AI Analytics Toolkit. It provides a comprehensive set of optimized Python libraries and frameworks to optimize end-to-end data pipelines. It provides other products as well.
Nuance Communications Inc.- The company offers virtual assistants and live chat platforms to other companies.
Oracle Corp.- The company offers its autonomous database, NoSQL, and other products.
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global artificial intelligence (AI) market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the application software market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Software development process
Marketing and distribution
Post-selling services
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 76.44 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.84
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 56%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
