Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by the Rise in Investments & R and D in AI Startups| Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges &  Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the retail sector market value is anticipated to grow by USD 29.57 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 35.69% from 2021 to 2026. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in the retail sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEAThe significant increase in the investments in the technology and the early adoption of AI will facilitate the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the retail sector in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more information on region segment - Download a sample now!

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the retail sector is the rise in investments and R&D in AI startups. Many governments have come up with formal AI frameworks and strategies, such as the US executive order on American leadership in AI, China's Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, and AI Made in Germany, all of which are aimed at driving economic and technological growth. In addition, some major vendors such as SoftBank made investments in many firms, including biotech firm Zymergen (USD 400 million) and Automation Anywhere (USD 300 million), a robotics process automation (RPA) company. Microsoft invested approximately USD 33 million to develop an AI & R and D hub in Taiwan. Many companies, such as Google, increased their RD workforce to expand their research in AI. Such factors will drive artificial intelligence (AI) in the retail market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global artificial intelligence market growth in the retail sector is the privacy issues associated with AI deployment. By using advanced data mining techniques, data is gathered on several parameters such as the customer's buying habits, customers' online behavior, and payment information. For instance, e-commerce giants like Amazon use ML in a combination of collaborative filtering and next-in-sequence models to make predictions on the customer buying behavior and recommend products to the individual based on their previous purchases. Amazon is privy to a huge database of consumer purchase behavior to optimize its predictions. The probable impact of AI on individual privacy is huge, which is why privacy issues are expected to challenge artificial intelligence in the retail market in the coming years.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with market trends - Download a  sample now!

Company Profiles

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the retail sector market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies and product differentiation to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., BloomReach Inc., Capgemini SE, Daisy Intelligence Corp., Element AI Inc., Evolv Technology Solutions Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mad Street Den Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Plexure Group Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Symphony Retail Solutions, and Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd., etc.

 

  • Accenture Plc - The company offers retail Artificial Intelligence solutions for customer profit and revenue, dynamic merchandising and assortment, supply network, analytics, and profitability.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the artificial intelligence (AI) market in retail sector market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our artificial intelligence (AI) market Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Application, the market is classified as sales and marketing, in-store, PPP, and logistics management.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Related Reports:

  • The AI market share in the recruitment industry is expected to increase to USD 222.94 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 6.84%. Download a sample now!

  • The AI-powered fleet-management software market share is expected to rise to 4.68 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 20.04%. Download a sample now!

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Retail Sector Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 29.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

31.45

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., BloomReach Inc., Capgemini SE, Daisy Intelligence Corp., Element AI Inc., Evolv Technology Solutions Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mad Street Den Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Plexure Group Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Symphony Retail Solutions, and Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 In-store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 PPP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Logistics management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 BloomReach Inc.

  • 10.6 Capgemini SE

  • 10.7 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.8 Intel Corp.

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.12 Oracle Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

