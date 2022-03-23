Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size in Retail Sector to Grow by USD 29.57 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in retail sector will witness a YOY growth of 31.45% in 2022 at a CAGR of 35.69% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, and others), type (azo, phthalocyanine, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Vendor Insights

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in retail sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

BloomReach Inc.

Capgemini SE

Daisy Intelligence Corp.

Element AI Inc.

Evolv Technology Solutions Inc.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mad Street Den Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Plexure Group Ltd.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Symphony Retail Solutions

Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in the retail sector. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Story continues

Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the retail sector in North America would be aided by a considerable increase in technological investments and early adoption of AI.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Artificial Intelligence during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the forecast period, the sales and marketing segment's artificial intelligence (AI) market share will expand significantly in the retail industry. The increase in attention on customer preferences and customization is driving the use of AI-powered CRM to improve sales and marketing through better product suggestions.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in investments and R&D in AI startups is one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the retail industry. Many countries have developed formal AI frameworks and plans, such as the US executive order on AI leadership, China's Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan, and AI Made in Germany, all with the goal of boosting economic and technical growth. Many companies, such as Google, increased their RD workforce to expand their research in AI. Such factors will drive artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market during the forecast period.

However, the privacy difficulties associated with AI implementation is one of the major roadblocks to the global artificial intelligence market's growth in the retail sector.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope in Retail Sector Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 29.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 31.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., BloomReach Inc., Capgemini SE, Daisy Intelligence Corp., Element AI Inc., Evolv Technology Solutions Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mad Street Den Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Plexure Group Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Symphony Retail Solutions, and Trax Technology Solutions Pte. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 In-store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 PPP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Logistics management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 BloomReach Inc.

10.6 Capgemini SE

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

10.8 Intel Corp.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

10.12 Oracle Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

