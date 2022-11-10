U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.00
    +9.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,596.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,873.00
    +42.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.30
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.54
    -0.29 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.46
    +0.92 (+3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1400
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1710
    -0.2390 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,730.59
    -1,393.38 (-7.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -33.11 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.31
    +3.06 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Retail Market is Projected to Reach US$ 49.09 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market is expected to reach US$ 49.09 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 38.05% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2740/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the artificial intelligence In retail market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Significantly increasing internet users & smart devices, favorable government initiatives towards digitization, and growing awareness regarding AI and big data & analytics.

  • Moreover, the rising adoption of multichannel or omnichannel retailing strategy, growing enterprise’s demands for streamlining business process, untapped opportunities to improve sales efficiency, and increasing need to enhance end-user experience further bolster the industry growth.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise),

  • By Application (Supply Chain and Logistics, Product Optimization, In-Store Navigation, Payment and Pricing Analytics, Inventory Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM)),

  • By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots, Image and Video Analytics, Swarm Intelligence),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).


Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The AI in retail market has been classified into supply chain and logistics, product optimization, in-store navigation, payment and pricing analytics, inventory management, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Under these, the product optimization segment held a significant market share in 2021.

Market Trends by Technology Type

The AI in retail market has been classified into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots, Image and Video Analytics, Swarm Intelligence. Under these, Natural language processing segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace whereas, Machine Learning segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market held the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR in the coming years. This is ascribed to large presence of major players, early adoption of new and emerging technologies such as Big Data and AI, surging need for intelligent business processes, and increasing adoption of digital technologies, which bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the artificial intelligence in retail market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2740/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market.html

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • Google LLC (US)

  • Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • ViSenze Pte Ltd (Singapore)

  • BloomReach, Inc. (US)

  • Symphony RetailAI (US).

Market Dynamics

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence in retail market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Chatbot Market

  2. Machine Learning Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still Worth Keeping?

    Distillate Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 19.63% through Q3 of 2022 compared to a decline of 23.87% for the S&P 500 benchmark. This more mitigated decline came despite a 1.75% headwind from being […]

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Rac

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 27.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 semiconductor stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Semiconductor Stocks: Top 5 Picks. As per Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales dropped 3% in September compared to last year, and Korean chipmakers produced 3.5% […]

  • What the hell just happened in crypto? A Q&A in plain English about Binance’s takedown of FTX

    Crypto has seen its fair share of crazy days. Tuesday may have been the craziest.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Rivian growth attributed to ‘managing environment they’re in than hoping for alleviation’: Analyst

    Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Rivian's earnings results and what's behind the company's growth.

  • Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

    Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives complained on Wednesday that Musk threw Tesla investors a curveball after claiming he was done selling stock.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]