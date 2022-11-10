Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Retail Market is Projected to Reach US$ 49.09 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market is expected to reach US$ 49.09 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 38.05% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the artificial intelligence In retail market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Significantly increasing internet users & smart devices, favorable government initiatives towards digitization, and growing awareness regarding AI and big data & analytics.

Moreover, the rising adoption of multichannel or omnichannel retailing strategy, growing enterprise’s demands for streamlining business process, untapped opportunities to improve sales efficiency, and increasing need to enhance end-user experience further bolster the industry growth.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise),

By Application (Supply Chain and Logistics, Product Optimization, In-Store Navigation, Payment and Pricing Analytics, Inventory Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM)),

By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots, Image and Video Analytics, Swarm Intelligence),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).





Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Insights

Market Trends by Application Type

The AI in retail market has been classified into supply chain and logistics, product optimization, in-store navigation, payment and pricing analytics, inventory management, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Under these, the product optimization segment held a significant market share in 2021.

Market Trends by Technology Type

The AI in retail market has been classified into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots, Image and Video Analytics, Swarm Intelligence. Under these, Natural language processing segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace whereas, Machine Learning segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market held the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR in the coming years. This is ascribed to large presence of major players, early adoption of new and emerging technologies such as Big Data and AI, surging need for intelligent business processes, and increasing adoption of digital technologies, which bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the artificial intelligence in retail market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google LLC (US)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

ViSenze Pte Ltd (Singapore)

BloomReach, Inc. (US)

Symphony RetailAI (US).

Market Dynamics

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence in retail market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

