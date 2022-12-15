U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of  26.93% during the forecast period. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026

For more insights on market size Request a sample report

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes global artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software. It excludes companies classified in the development and production of home entertainment software.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market - Five forces
The global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for more details – buy the report!

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (predictive risk management, consumer experience management, and sales and marketing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The predictive risk management segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Social media data can help businesses improve brand health, optimize customer experience, and accelerate campaign performance. It is expected that predictive risk management will use social media as a primary tool to identify, mitigate, and manage risk factors. By using AI, brands can get better at detecting the early warning signals of risks and demonstrate well-crafted responses to seemingly unpredictable circumstances. Therefore, the factors mentioned above will propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of global artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market.

  • North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market in North America. However, the market in this region will grow slower than the markets in the Middle East and Africa. The rapid adoption of new technologies in the industrial, healthcare, and retail industries as well as significant security budget cuts in the social media sector would support the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is a major factor driving the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth.

  • Due to the complexity of the process and the large volumes of data generated across many end-user sectors, implementing and maintaining dependable data interfaces is challenging. As a result, businesses all over the world are implementing data integration solutions.

  • To improve the AI capabilities of analytics, vendors are also launching products powered by AI. The demand for data analysis, transformation, monitoring, and interpretation has elevated to a priority for corporate operations due to the exponential rise in data volumes. For the dynamic depiction of data, firms are also incorporating business analytics software into their operations. Therefore, the usage of AI in social media is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing use of social media for advertising is a major trend supporting global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth.

  • Social media usage has dramatically increased in recent years. At the beginning of 2021, about 500 million new users had signed up for social media platforms. This increase of 490 million members represents a 13% year-over-year growth.

  • AI is a major component of social media networks today. Marketers can target users of platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Snapchat with paid advertising based on demographic and behavioral data. Therefore, the rise in social media advertising will fuel the expansion of global AI in social media market during the course of the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The lack of a skilled workforce for the development of AI algorithms will be a major challenge for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market share growth during the forecast period.

  • End users are frequently deterred from implementing AI on their social media platforms due to a lack of technical knowledge. As a big portion of end users are hesitant to learn and accept new technology, this has been a major challenge in developing countries. Vendors must provide both online and offline training, advice, and support for end users in order to fully capitalize on the advantages of AI.

  • During the forecast period, the lack of technical skill among users limits the scope of AI in social media, and people are unaware of the areas that can be explored with AI in social media.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the social media market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

File Integrity Monitoring Market growth by End-User, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026:  The file integrity monitoring market will witness a growth of 12.57% with a CAGR of 13.09%, which is expected to increase by USD 277.58 million for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the file integrity monitoring market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, education, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cloud Security Solutions Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Cloud Security Solutions Market will witness a growth of 8.11% and a CAGR of 15.16% with a market size of USD 8.63 billion during the period of 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the cloud security solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

149

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

26.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brandwatch, Cision Ltd, Clarabridge Inc., Converseon Inc, Meta Platforms Inc., Hootsuite Inc, International Business Machines Corp., Ipsos SA, Meltwater B.V, Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc, Salesforce Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Snap Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., and Talkwalker Sarl

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Predictive risk management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Consumer experience management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sales and marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.7 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 NetBase Solutions Inc

  • 10.10 Salesforce Inc.

  • 10.11 SAS Institute Inc.

  • 10.12 Sprinklr Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/   

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-social-media-market-2022-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301703011.html

SOURCE Technavio

