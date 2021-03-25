U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,883.34
    -5.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.74
    +0.68 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,876.08
    -85.81 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,157.68
    +23.41 (+1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.20
    -2.98 (-4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.80
    -6.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6240
    +0.0100 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1410
    +0.4070 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,783.01
    -4,301.84 (-7.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.02
    -5.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sports Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 3,555.9 Million By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·4 min read

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 32.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 3,555.9 Mn by 2027.

Artificial intelligence in sports is estimated to experience prominent growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increasing keen fan engagement in sports activities across the globe is driving the market growth. The increasing usage of AI in sports like cricket, football, basketball, tennis, and baseball is additionally supporting the growth.

Artificial intelligence in the sports market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, sports level, application, sports type, and geography. On the basis of components, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of technology, the market is studied across cognitive computing, computer vision, data analytics, decisions as a service, machine learning, natural language processing, and others.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2520

Additionally, artificial intelligence in sports has applications across game planning, game tactics, performance improvement, injury prevention, and sports recruitment. Moreover, the sports type, where artificial intelligence is used includes cricket, football, basketball, tennis, baseball, and others.

Based on components, the software segment is leading the market with maximum revenue share and the segment is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increasing number of players in the segment is further bolstering the regional market value. The wide range of applications associated with AI software in the sports industry is further bolstering the segmental market value.

North America is having the maximum share (%) in terms of revenue for artificial intelligence in the sports market of 2019. A large number of professional organizations in the region as well as the increasing amount of revenue from the North American sports industry are further propelling the regional market value.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/artificial-intelligence-in-sports-market

The major economies of the region including the US and Canada are the major revenue contributors. This market is gaining growth in the region owing to the favorable government initiatives to encourage the adoption of AI. For instance, former U.S. President Donald J. Trump launched the American AI Initiative in 2019 as the nation’s strategy for promoting leadership in artificial intelligence. Additionally, the higher technology adoption rate is also one of the major factors supporting the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors of artificial intelligence in the sports market are Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., ARM Limited, Atmel Corporation, Catapult Group International Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Facebook Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Opta Sports (Perform Group), Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Sportsradar AG among others. The major players are continuously involved in the development of advanced and updated solutions that can increase the sports potential of the players as well as valuable audience engagement in the near future.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Some of the key observations regarding artificial intelligence in sports industry include:

  • The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has appointed Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and media company Egoli Media in 2021, for transforming its content management, create new monetization, increase accessibility, and creating new storytelling opportunities. The new deal is signed for three years, where Egoli Media digitize and automatically log, tag and categories all IPC-owned content, for better and faster access to footage from previous as well as for future Paralympic Games, and other major Para sport events.

  • FC Dallas has selected a local tech company MTX Group, as its front-of-jersey partner in an expansive agreement signed in 2021. The agreement allows the use of the tech company’s artificial intelligence (AI) to aid in talent identification and player development. MTX will use its Maverick Quantum AI platform to evaluate and track players in FC Dallas’ academy programs and youth teams.

  • In February 2021, First Division clubs have approved the use of AI cameras to stream matches this season. WATCHLOI games are also returning in the Premier Division.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2520

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2520

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting


Recommended Stories

  • India’s first food delivery IPO is finally on its way—but Amazon could be a speed bump

    Zomato appears to be in good shape to go public. But Amazon's foray into food-tech could dampen sentiment.

  • Retail Trader Army Is Signaling Retreat on Latest Stimulus Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- From bullish options to basketball trading cards, the multibillion-dollar retail frenzy is showing signs of fading.Just as $1,400 stimulus checks arrive all across the U.S., day-trader favorites are losing steam, stirring speculation that the army of individual investors who disrupted markets over the past year have opted to spend the cash on plane tickets and restaurants rather than their trading apps.Volumes in bullish options favored by members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are down. Blank-check stocks are falling. Even Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has slipped below the top 100.For now, these are just dents in millennial traders’ yearlong remaking of financial markets, which saw hedge funds whipsawed, volume records shattered and even a Congressional hearing over a struggling video-game retailer that surged 1,400% in a month. Many of their favorite trades are still not far from their peaks. But their almost concurrent declines over the past month, especially in recent days, suggest the speculative force driving them is fading.“I think retail interest in trading ebbs and flows,” said Don Calcagni, chief investment officer at Mercer Advisors. “When you see something like a GameStop, or when you see Bitcoin has done exceptionally well, there’s increased interest. And after that hype sort of fizzles out, I think you see retail interest tend to recede from markets.”Here are some signs of a retreat among the retail army:Stock FavoritesSince peaking on March 15, a Goldman Sachs basket of retail favorites dropped about 7%, compared with a 2% decline in the Russell 3000.Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF -- which has become synonymous with the retail adoration for daring tech bets -- is headed toward its worst month since the pandemic selloff a year ago, while inflows and volumes have also tapered off. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, which invests in cannabis stocks, has slid 32% from its peak.In another proxy for retail trading, the 10-day average portion of equity volumes taking place off-exchange -- where most individual traders’ orders are routed -- has declined to 42%, compared with nearly 50% in late January.Blank-Check FirmsThe record-breaking listing spree in special-purpose acquisition companies was seen as a sign of excess, since these so-called blank-check firms raise money publicly before looking for companies to buy.An index of these stocks is now 21% from its February peak. Three-quarters of SPAC debuts on Tuesday traded below their listing price -- “the sound of the IPO window closing,” Julian Klymochko, chief executive officer of Accelerate Financial Technologies and a SPAC expert, said on Twitter.Online InterestOver the past month, Robinhood’s ranking in Apple’s App Store has steadily declined, going from the top spot among free apps in early February to below the top 100 now, data from Sensor Tower show. Similarly, Google searches of “buy stock” and “bitcoin” have also dropped over the period.Equity OptionsA feature of the bout of retail trading mania is the Reddit horde’s use of short-dated bullish options, or calls, to wager on their darling shares. Now that’s fading somewhat, though activity remains historically elevated. A daily average of 23 million contracts has changed hands on U.S. exchanges over the past five days -- down from more than 30 million in February.Crypto AssetsBitcoin is down more than 8% from its peak, while Ethereum has dropped about 13%. Bitcoin volumes have fallen, and flows into listed funds tied to the crypto asset has slowed, according to JPMorgan. While it’s difficult to peg specific catalysts behind swings in this market, it’s yet another speculative favorite that’s losing momentum.Even prices in NBA Top Shot trading cards -- sports collectibles with a crypto twist -- have started declining, data compiled from the website Add More Funds show.All told, the YOLO -- You Only Live Once -- crowd appears distracted of late, though their mark on financial markets remains.To be sure, macro forces have turned against some of these trades. The jump in bond yields hurts tech wagers such as the ARKK ETF and Tesla Inc., which are essentially long-duration bets on a distant, transformed future.But while the more adventurous day traders turn elsewhere, this doesn’t necessarily mean individual investors as a whole aren’t putting more cash into stocks. Equity funds attracted a record $68 billion in the week through March 17, the latest data from Bank of America show, with a bias still toward U.S. and tech shares.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Files to Offer Notes Linked to an ARK ETF That May Have Bitcoin Exposure

    Payout on the notes would be dependent on the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund offered by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management.

  • US Stock Market: Yellen Rattles Investors with Cost of Infrastructure Spending, Higher Taxes

    Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic even as she defended developing plans for future tax increases.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • Bitcoin Slips in Another Sign That Retail Trader Mania Is Fading

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell amid a wider retreat in assets that had earlier ridden a wave of stimulus-infused optimism among retail traders.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.7% to $50,440, as of 11:55 a.m. in New York. The token, down for the fifth straight day, is mired in its longest losing streak since December. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is also struggling.Speculation is growing that the latest stimulus checks in the U.S. will be spent in the real economy rather than markets as vaccinations help return life to something closer to normal. The number of call options traded in the U.S. has slipped from the records earlier this year and high-profile investments like GameStop Corp. and the ARK Innovation ETF are well off their highs.A general Bitcoin downtrend is being “exacerbated by the move to value in general across asset classes” and away from areas like technology, said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. The upcoming expiry of derivative contracts is adding to the volatility, he said.The world’s largest digital asset on Thursday briefly fell below its average price over the past 50 days, which has been a key support level so far this year, according to Miller Tabak + Co.’s Matt Maley. A “lower-low below that level would scare a lot of momentum players,” said the firm’s chief market strategist.Bitcoin is about $10,000 below a record of $61,742 set earlier in March, but remains 700% higher over the past year. The coin spiked briefly on Wednesday after a series of tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk announcing the automaker will accept the digital asset as payment. Still, it’s down roughly 12% since Friday.“Shorter-term, what happened yesterday, and following through today, means the start of a new series of lower highs and lower lows, and that’s categorized as a downtrend,” Julius de Kempenaer, senior analyst at StockCharts.com, said in a phone interview. “It means that we are now in a downtrend on the daily chart and it also means that the upside is now limited.”The token remains mainly a vehicle for speculation and is unlikely to displace alternative stores of value, according to Blythe Masters, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive who is now chief executive of Motive Capital. The Bank of International Settlement’s Benoit Coeure said the coin’s volatility makes it impossible to act as a currency.Others argue institutional adoption of Bitcoin is expanding as part of efforts to diversify portfolios and hedge risks like faster inflation.“The color and information we see from the street is largely from the institutional part of the market, and nothing has really changed in their view on the impact of stimulus on longer term inflation and the role of digital assets as a hedge to that,” said Matt Long, head of distribution and prime brokerage at digital-asset platform OSL in Hong Kong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Robinhood is keeping its IPO filing confidential

    Filing confidentially doesn't mean Robinhood's IPO is a secret, but it does give the company flexibility.

  • Jerome Powell Says Better Outlook Reflects Vaccine Progress, Fiscal Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell​ said the U.S. central bank would wait until the economy has “all but fully recovered” to pull back the extraordinary monetary support it rolled out in response to the coronavirus pandemic.“As we make substantial further progress toward our goals, we’ll gradually roll back the amount of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities we’re buying. And then in the longer run, we’ve set out a test that will enable us to raise interest rates,” Powell said Thursday in an interview on National Public Radio’s Morning Edition show.“So, we will -- very, very gradually, over time, and with great transparency, when the economy has all but fully recovered -- we will be pulling back the support that we provided during emergency times,” Powell said.Data released later on Thursday showed applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to the lowest in a year in the week ended March 20, signaling improvement for the labor market as vaccinations accelerate and business restrictions ease in many states.The Fed chief and his colleagues on the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee held interest rates near zero at the conclusion of their policy meeting last week and reiterated guidance that they would maintain their massive bond-buying campaign at a $120 billion monthly pace until “substantial further progress” had been achieved on their goals for employment and inflation.Longer-term interest rates have been on the rise since Democrats won control of the Senate in January as investors have speculated that the Fed’s timeline for withdrawal of stimulus may be pulled forward, thanks in large part to the $1.9 trillion relief package recently signed into law.Powell, in his fourth time speaking publicly this week, said during the NPR interview that upgraded economic projections published following last week’s meeting reflected an acceleration in vaccinations against Covid-19 and the historic fiscal support from Washington.Robust RecoveryThe projections showed Fed officials expect economic growth of 6.5% in 2021, which would mark the fastest annual pace of expansion since 1983. They also revealed that seven of 18 FOMC participants expected it would be appropriate to begin raising rates by the end of 2023 -- up from five in December, when the last round of projections was published.“We’ve seen something like 85 million Americans have now had at least one shot. Daily shots are running at 2.5 million. And that’s going to enable us to reopen the economy sooner than might have been expected,” Powell said.“The amount of fiscal support the economy has received is historically large, and that’s going to result in higher economic activity and hiring,” he said. “I’d want Congress to get the bulk of the credit here.”Liftoff ConditionsThe FOMC’s latest policy statement says it won’t begin raising rates “until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.”Powell nodded to that guidance Thursday during the NPR interview when asked whether all of the money the Fed and Congress have pumped into the economy to counter the effects of the pandemic would result in higher inflation.“We are strongly committed to inflation that averages 2% over time,” he said. “If it were to be higher or lower than that, then we’d use our tools to move inflation back to 2%.”Market OptimismEchoing that sentiment, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told a separate event later on Thursday that a temporary rise in price pressures this year would be followed by inflation returning to -- or slightly above -- 2% in 2022 and 2023. he also played down concerns of economic overheating or financial markets becoming too frothy.“At this stage of the cycle, given the hole in the labor market, supportive financial conditions are an important source of support,” he said in response to a question after giving a virtual speech to the Institute of International Finance. “Markets are forward looking and my interpretation of asset valuations and liquidity and capital and leverage right now is that they are broadly consistent with the baseline view of a very robust recovery, ample fiscal support, successful vaccinations.”Clarida also played down the rise in bond yields as reflecting the brighter outlook.“I interpret the rise in yields since last summer as reflecting several factors. Optimism about recovery, about vaccines, about fiscal support, and about the Fed’s ability to get inflation to 2% and keep it there,” he said.(Updates with Clarida comments in final four paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Long-Term Holders Keep Accumulating Bitcoin Amid Latest Sell-Off: Blockchain Data

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • 'Beached whale' ship could block Suez Canal for weeks

    A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a "beached whale" may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 m (430 yard) Ever Given, almost as long as the Empire State Building is high, is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said eight tugs were working to move the vessel, which got stuck diagonally across the single-lane southern stretch of the canal on Tuesday morning amid high winds and a dust storm.

  • SNB Tones Down Intervention Language as Franc Pressure Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank softened its language on the need to intervene in currency markets to protect the economy, while insisting the franc is still “highly valued.”Officials led by President Thomas Jordan pledged to continue foreign-exchange interventions, but reverted to their standard line of “as necessary” instead of their commitment introduced last year to do so “more strongly.” They also kept both the policy rate and deposit rate at -0.75%, as predicted by economists.The currency’s drop to a 20-month low against the euro in recent weeks has given officials some respite, now reflected in their toned-down language. The franc stood little changed at 1.10549 per euro at 11:14 am in Zurich on Thursday.The central bank spent 110 billion francs ($117 billion) last year on interventions, the most since 2012, as the pandemic roiled markets. That didn’t escape the notice of the U.S. Treasury, which labeled Switzerland a manipulator in December.The SNB has denied that charge, saying the small size of the domestic bond market makes interventions the most effective tool for curbing the currency’s strength and staving off deflation.Central bank data also suggest the pace of interventions has dropped since the start of the year, as the franc depreciated against the dollar and the euro.The SNB used a “less forceful expression for its intention to intervene in the FX-market,” said Karsten Junius, chief economist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd. “This indicates that so far it is OK with the latest weakening of the franc.”The central bank reiterated its economic growth forecast released in December for an expansion of 2.5%-3% this year. It raised its outlook for inflation in 2021 and 2022 due to the weaker franc and a higher oil price. Beyond that horizon the projection is “virtually unchanged,” officials said.“We have to continue with our expansionary monetary policy,” Jordan said. “The economic environment has to change considerably before we can think about changing monetary policy.”(Updates with comments from analyst, SNB’s Jordan starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Threats of higher taxes could trigger major selling of stocks by the wealthy: strategist

    Worries over the potential for higher taxes could be starting to weigh on the minds of high-net-worth individuals, argues one strategist.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 'Beached whale' ship could block Suez Canal for weeks

    A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a "beached whale" may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 m (430 yard) Ever Given, almost as long as the Empire State Building is high, is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said eight tugs were working to move the vessel, which got stuck diagonally across the single-lane southern stretch of the canal on Tuesday morning amid high winds and a dust storm.

  • Inovio Is Still Working On A Midstage Covid Vaccine Test — Is It A Buy?

    Inovio has thrown its hat into the coronavirus vaccine ring with big biopharma names like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. But INO stock is volatile on its vaccine news.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • President Biden is considering major tax hikes — what would they mean for you?

    The proposed increases would help fund a $3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Position for Gains (to $80K?) in Historically Bullish April

    Theoretically, the $80,000 call represents a bet that bitcoin would settle above that level on April 30.