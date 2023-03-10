Artificial Intelligence (AI) Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: The Country that Emerges on Top in AI will Lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution
The total AI market will be worth $383.3 billion in 2030, implying a 21% compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2030. In the coming decade, the country that emerges on top in AI will lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For decades artificial intelligence (AI) has primarily been the territory of university and corporate R&D labs. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms (e.g., Google's AlphaGo, OpenAI's GPT-3, Tesla's AutoPilot) and increasing computing power have made it possible for AI to solve real-life problems.
Despite the hype, artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the ability of machines to do anything that a human can and possess consciousness, is still decades away. However, 'good enough' AI is already here, capable of interacting with humans, motion, and making decisions.
For example, OpenAI's GPT-3 and ChatGPT models can write original prose and chat with human fluency, DeepMind's algorithms can beat the best human chess players, and Boston Dynamics' Atlas robots can somersault. If this evolution continues, it could upend the labor-based capitalist economic model.
Driven by ethical and political concerns, using AI for facial recognition will lead to conflict in standards and regulatory approaches. This will lead to the break-up of the global supply chain in the AI segment, as is already underway in semiconductors. Ultimately stricter ethical regulation will break the global AI market into geopolitical silos, in isolation from one another.
Scope
This report provides an overview of the artificial intelligence theme
It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months
It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for AI hardware, AI platforms, AI consulting and support services, and specialized AI applications
The detailed value chain breaks down artificial intelligence into five segments: hardware, data management, foundational AI, advanced AI capabilities, and delivery
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Players
Technology Briefing
What is AI?
Branches of AI
The AI roadmap
Advanced AI capabilities
Trends
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
Industry Analysis
Market size and growth forecasts
Mergers and acquisitions
Venture financing
Patent trends
Company filings trends
Hiring trends
Social media trends
Use cases
Timeline
Value Chain
Hardware
Data management
Foundational AI
Advanced AI capabilities
Delivery
Companies
Public companies
Private companies
Sector Scorecards
Application software sector scorecard
Semiconductor sector scorecard
Consumer electronics sector scorecard
Glossary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrzwae
