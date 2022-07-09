U.S. markets closed

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market| Rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Artificial Intelligence-Based Cybersecurity Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.94 billion at a CAGR of 22.27% during the forecast period? Technavio's latest report on the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is segmented by End-user and Geography is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to an analyst now.

Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices is notably driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth, although factors such as technical difficulties in developing ai technologies may impede the market growth. Request for a Sample Report!

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

APAC will account for 44% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the increasing use of mobile devices would support the expansion of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market in APAC.

Get the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • AO Kaspersky Lab

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global AI-based cybersecurity market as a part of the global systems software market within the global information technology market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global systems software market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by leading vendors by purchasing our full report. Request a Sample Report.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 18.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 AO Kaspersky Lab

  • 10.5 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Fortinet Inc.

  • 10.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.11 Intel Corp.

  • 10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-based-cybersecurity-market-rapid-increase-in-the-use-of-mobile-and-other-connected-devices-to-boost-growth--technavio-301582358.html

SOURCE Technavio

