Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market| Rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Artificial Intelligence-Based Cybersecurity Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.94 billion at a CAGR of 22.27% during the forecast period? Technavio's latest report on the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is segmented by End-user and Geography is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

APAC will account for 44% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the increasing use of mobile devices would support the expansion of the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market in APAC.

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global AI-based cybersecurity market as a part of the global systems software market within the global information technology market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global systems software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.27% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 18.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 AO Kaspersky Lab

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

10.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

10.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.9 Fortinet Inc.

10.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.11 Intel Corp.

10.12 International Business Machines Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

