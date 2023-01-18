Artificial intelligence based personalization market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial intelligence based personalization market size is estimated to grow by USD 2541.4 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.45% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market 2023-2027

Artificial intelligence based personalization market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Artificial intelligence based personalization market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Artificial intelligence based personalization market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (website personalization, display ads personalization, social media personalization, e-mail personalization, and others), technology (machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the website personalization segment will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on website personalization to attract new customers. It serves as an effective way of providing customized information to a targeted group. Website personalization also increases the conversion rates of new visitors and the retention rate of existing customers more effectively.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial intelligence based personalization market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial intelligence based personalization market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is home to many developing countries, which is immense opportunities for vendors to expand their business. Many startups companies focused on providing AI-based solutions are emerging in the region. In addition, the increasing dependence on AI by healthcare, telecom, electronics, manufacturing, and other are driving the growth of the artificial based personalization market in APAC.

Artificial intelligence based personalization market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by high unsubscribe rate for mass marketing.

The unsubscribe rate in mass marketing is high as customers who are not interested in the product or service tend to opt out.

This has created the need for personalization of messages. The process uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to send messages to customers based on their previous orders, clicks, and time spend on pages, and interests of similar visits.

This approach results in high click and conversion rates when compared with mass marketing. Also, the unsubscribe rate is comparatively lower in AI-based personalized messages.

Leading trends influencing the market

Advances in AI and ML is identified as key trend in the market.

The use of AI is raising marketing standards, ranging from traditional stores to websites and from chatbots to voice assistants, which is changing the conventional shopping experience of customers.

Technologies such as AI and ML have disrupted the e-commerce industry with smart solutions such as advanced visual search engines, personalized recommendations, and chatbots.

Many brands are using AI to personalize their customers' experiences. When users click on the products they are interested in, AI-powered tools analyze the user behavior in real-time to serve them with similar and relevant products.

This provides a seamless shopping experience for customers, which improves both sales and customer satisfaction.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of skilled resources and technological know-how is the major challenge in the market.

Most marketers face a lack of relevant resources and technology to personalize.

Some marketers find it difficult to use the available technology in a manner to connect their business and provide appropriate personalization.

This is creating uncertainties in the implementation of AI-based personalization services.

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence based personalization market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial intelligence based personalization market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence based personalization market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial intelligence based personalization market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence based personalization market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial intelligence based personalization market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Website Personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Display ads personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Social media personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 E-mail personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Machine learning and deep learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accenture Plc

12.4 Adobe Inc.

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

12.7 Apple Inc.

12.8 BloomReach Inc.

12.9 Blueshift Labs Inc.

12.10 BOUNTEOUS

12.11 Crownpeak Technology Inc.

12.12 H2O.ai Inc.

12.13 Infinite Analytics Inc.

12.14 International Business Machines Corp.

12.15 McDonald Corp.

12.16 Microsoft Corp.

12.17 Salesforce.com Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

