U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,038.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,644.75
    +20.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.50
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.96
    +0.78 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2060
    +1.9980 (+1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,299.04
    +168.84 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.44
    +3.58 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Artificial intelligence based personalization market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

 NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global artificial intelligence based personalization market size is estimated to grow by USD 2541.4 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.45% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence based Personalization Market 2023-2027

Artificial intelligence based personalization market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Artificial intelligence based personalization market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Artificial intelligence based personalization market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (website personalization, display ads personalization, social media personalization, e-mail personalization, and others), technology (machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the website personalization segment will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on website personalization to attract new customers. It serves as an effective way of providing customized information to a targeted group. Website personalization also increases the conversion rates of new visitors and the retention rate of existing customers more effectively.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global artificial intelligence based personalization market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial intelligence based personalization market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is home to many developing countries, which is immense opportunities for vendors to expand their business. Many startups companies focused on providing AI-based solutions are emerging in the region. In addition, the increasing dependence on AI by healthcare, telecom, electronics, manufacturing, and other are driving the growth of the artificial based personalization market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Artificial intelligence based personalization market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by high unsubscribe rate for mass marketing.

  • The unsubscribe rate in mass marketing is high as customers who are not interested in the product or service tend to opt out.

  • This has created the need for personalization of messages. The process uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to send messages to customers based on their previous orders, clicks, and time spend on pages, and interests of similar visits.

  • This approach results in high click and conversion rates when compared with mass marketing. Also, the unsubscribe rate is comparatively lower in AI-based personalized messages.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Advances in AI and ML is identified as key trend in the market.

  • The use of AI is raising marketing standards, ranging from traditional stores to websites and from chatbots to voice assistants, which is changing the conventional shopping experience of customers.

  • Technologies such as AI and ML have disrupted the e-commerce industry with smart solutions such as advanced visual search engines, personalized recommendations, and chatbots.

  • Many brands are using AI to personalize their customers' experiences. When users click on the products they are interested in, AI-powered tools analyze the user behavior in real-time to serve them with similar and relevant products.

  • This provides a seamless shopping experience for customers, which improves both sales and customer satisfaction.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The lack of skilled resources and technological know-how is the major challenge in the market.

  • Most marketers face a lack of relevant resources and technology to personalize.

  • Some marketers find it difficult to use the available technology in a manner to connect their business and provide appropriate personalization.

  • This is creating uncertainties in the implementation of AI-based personalization services.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence based personalization market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial intelligence based personalization market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence based personalization market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the artificial intelligence based personalization market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence based personalization market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • Artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market size is expected to increase by USD 3.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in social media market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled workforce for the development of ai algorithms may impede the market growth.

  • The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market size is expected to increase by USD 18.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 22.27%. The rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices is notably driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth, although factors such as the technical difficulties in developing AI technologies may impede the market growth.

Artificial Intelligence Based Personalization Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

180

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.45%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2541.4 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.78

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BloomReach Inc., Blueshift Labs Inc., BOUNTEOUS, Crownpeak Technology Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Infinite Analytics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McDonald Corp., Microsoft Corp., mParticle Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, Verint Systems Inc, ViSenze Pte. Ltd., and ZS Associates Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global artificial intelligence based personalization market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Website Personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Display ads personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Social media personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 E-mail personalization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Machine learning and deep learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accenture Plc

  • 12.4 Adobe Inc.

  • 12.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.7 Apple Inc.

  • 12.8 BloomReach Inc.

  • 12.9 Blueshift Labs Inc.

  • 12.10 BOUNTEOUS

  • 12.11 Crownpeak Technology Inc.

  • 12.12 H2O.ai Inc.

  • 12.13 Infinite Analytics Inc.

  • 12.14 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.15 McDonald Corp.

  • 12.16 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.17 Salesforce.com Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Argentina IT Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Argentina IT Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-based-personalization-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301723056.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays A

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetLarry

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.