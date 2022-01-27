U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,343.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,044.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,186.50
    +28.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.50
    -8.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -15.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -0.67 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1740
    +0.5140 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,464.59
    -1,385.46 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.87
    -24.94 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.33
    +35.55 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

How Artificial Intelligence Will Boost the Cryptocurrency Market to Reach USD 1,902.5 Million by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·11 min read

Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency Market Report offers a comprehensive study of all the segments and shares information regarding the market development by size, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges in key regions

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryptocurrency market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1,902.5 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Cryptocurrency Market,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 826.6 million in 2020.

The demand for crypto has increased due to rising investments in venture capital. Additionally, the increasing popularity of digital assets such as bitcoin and litecoin is likely to accelerate the market in upcoming years. Furthermore, it has been seen that the digital currency is also used in the integration of blockchain technology to get decentralization and control efficient transactions. Thus, advantages such as these are also encouraging people to invest in crypto. For instance, In October 2018, Qtum Chain Foundation made a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) China to use blockchain systems on the AWS cloud. With this collaboration, AWS will be able to help its users in using Amazon Machine Images (AMI) to develop and publish smart contracts easily and efficiently.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cryptocurrency-market-100149

Companies in Cryptocurrency Market:

  • Bitmain Technologies Ltd. (Beijing, China)

  • Xilinx, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Intel Corporation (California, United States)

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Ripple Labs, Inc. (California,U.S.)

  • Bitfury Group Limited. (Amsterdam,U.S.)

  • Ledger SAS (Paris, France)

  • Nvidia Corporation (California,U.S.)

  • BitGo (California,U.S.)

  • Xapo (Zürich, Switzerland)

What does the Report Provide?

The market report offers in depth analysis of various factors, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis of different regions. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that contribute in boosting the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the world economy. However, the relationship between Bitcoin and the equity market expanded amid pandemic. For example, in March 2020, the price of Bitcoin declined and went below USD 4,000 after a decline in the S&P Index in the U.S. Thus, as the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) market crashed, blockchain companies are emerging as major alternative to raise investment capital.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cryptocurrency-market-100149

Market Segmentation:

By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware, and software. By type, it is divided into bitcoin, ether, litecoin, ripple, ether classic, and others. By end-use, it is divided into trading, E-commerce and retail, peer-to-peer payment, and remittance.

Based on end use, the trading segment held the market share of 42.8% in 2020, because it focuses on crypto solutions that are used for trading such as Pionex, Cryptohopper, Bitsgap, Coinrule, and others.

Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving Factor

Focus on Mitigating Financial Crisis and Regional Instability Drives the Demand for Virtual Currency

In recent times, financial disaster is one of the primary issues that occurs in the conventional banking system. This financial instability disrupts the economy by lowering the value of money. For instance, ICICI bank of India, in the year 2008, confronted the Lehman brother crisis, which hugely impacted the nation’s economy. But with using bitcoins, and other cryptocurrency, such situations of economic downfall can be avoided. Therefore, Cryptocurrencies are emerging as alternative options in the regions with unstable economical structure, and this has been a major driving factor for the cryptocurrency market growth.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cryptocurrency-market-100149

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prominent Players

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period. This is because in most parts of the region bitcoins have become a medium of exchange for tax purposes rather than the actual currency. Although these are not legally regulated by the government, still many of the countries in the region are focused on using digital currencies. The region’s market stood at USD 273.0 million in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant cryptocurrency market share in upcoming years, owing to several technological developments and acceptance of virtual currency for some platforms within Japan and Taiwan. Additionally, the strategic collaborations, partnerships by key players are also fueling the regional market. For instance, in January 2020, Z Corporation, Inc. and TaoTao, Inc. collaborated with the financial service agency to widen the crypto market by confirming regulatory compliance in the Japanese market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Introduction of New Services to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects. Below is the industry development:

March 2021 – Visa Inc. aims to introduce crypto as a direct payment. With this key initiative, the company aims to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method for the finance industry.

Quick Buy – Cryptocurrency Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100149



Part II: Artificial Intelligence Market



The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 360.36 billion by 2028. As per the report, the market size was valued at USD 35.92 billion in 2019 and is estimated to display a stellar CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Artificial Intelligence Market, 2021-2028.” The increasing number of linked devices and rising implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) are steering the market growth. Multiplying usage of cloud-based applications in various industries such as medical, online retail, production, and Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) coupled with rising complexity of cyber-crimes are presenting exciting opportunities to expand the utilization of artificial intelligence in the market. For example, use of machine learning (ML) in precisely identifying cancerous cells is anticipated to propel its demand in the healthcare industry.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

AI Technology that Traces COVID-19 Patients Set to Promote Market Growth

The medical industry is projected to considerably benefit from AI applications during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, in the clinical health care procedures, AI will assist in improving the precision and efficacy in diagnosing the disease, suggesting treatments, and predicting results. In the United States, the government is employing essential data from detachable devices to trace COVID-19 positive patients. AI assists in developing and mining the coronavirus stress and using it to improve and scale the testing equipment. The extracted data can be useful for drug discovery. For example, the TCSI lab is making use of AI capabilities to recognize potential molecules and to target it against the COVID stress. Therefore, amid pandemic, the artificial intelligence market is anticipated to observe substantial growth.

Report Coverage

The report provides a thorough study of the market segments and detailed analysis of the market overview. A profound evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is presented in the report. It further shares an in-depth analysis of the regional insights and how they shape the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The report sheds light on the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the leading position.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

Companies Covered in the Artificial Intelligence Market Report

  • Alphabet (Google LLC) (California, USA)

  • Apple Inc. (California, USA)

  • Baidu Inc. (Beijing, China)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, USA)

  • IPsoft Inc. (New York, USA)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, USA)

  • MicroStrategy, Inc. (Virginia, USA)

  • NVIDIA Corporation (California, USA)

  • Qlik Technologies Inc. (Pennsylvania, USA)

  • Verint Systems Inc. (Next IT Corp) (New York, USA)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Segmentation

By component, the artificial intelligence market is divided into hardware, software and services. The services segment is estimated to gain momentum during the forecast period. The incorporation of AI with the prevailing systems in companies needs suitable skillset and expertise. Furthermore, for maintenance and to support artificial intelligence, an insightful set of expertise is essential. Additionally, the software segment held a share of 40.9% in the year 2019.

On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing. Based on deployment, it is further bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. By industry, the market is separated into healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, BFSI, automotive, advertising and media, and manufacturing among others. In terms of region, the global market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Budding BFSI Industry to Inflate Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence Market

The BFSI industry is estimated to extend the applications of artificial intelligence (AI). It is already consuming the technology for making trading decisions, for chatting robots, credit scoring applications, and to study the financial market impact analysis, among others. For example, several banks are utilizing ML tools to generate trading robots that are capable of self-analysing and to teach trading, based on past data. Moreover, BFSI is making use of AI technology to provide personalized guidance to its users concerning debt administration, investment tactics, refinancing, and much more. The technology is also efficient in detecting fraud activities. This is expected to create widespread opportunities for the application of the technology, thereby initiating in the artificial intelligence market growth in the near future.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-intelligence-market-100114

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Command Backed by Active Government Initiatives

The artificial intelligence market share in the North American region was USD 11.40 billion in 2019, where the U.S. was a major contributor due to increasing government initiatives and investments in the market. This is expected to boost demand for artificial intelligence in the near future.

Europe is estimated to be an equal contributor to the global economy in the artificial intelligence market. Countries in the European region are tactically financing in AI. For example, the European Investment Fund, assigned USD 111 million for the AI-based start-ups in 2020.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness speedy growth during the forecast period. In this region, China is responsible for generating the main income share, owing to collective investments by leading players in the technology. Furthermore, to offer strong outcomes in the field, it also presented the New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships and Mergers to Help Developers Innovate New Ideas and Expand Business

Prominent players in the market often come up with efficient strategies that include partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, product launches, etc. These strategies bolster their position as leading players and also benefit the other involved companies as well.

For instance, in May 2020, IPsoft Inc. protracted its collaboration with Unisys Corporation to apply AI capabilities in InteliServe and Amelia. The incorporated suite will aid organizations to solve workplace concerns with its intellectual technology.

Industry Development

June 2020: Microsoft Corporation made an investment in the Mount Sinai Health System. The company is a healthcare based firm and will be using AI to improve the COVID-19 related care through its advanced digital tools. This is likely to boost demand for artificial intelligence in the upcoming years.

Quick Buy - Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100114

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Exclusive-Tencent plans to take U.S.-listed streaming firm DouYu private -sources

    Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent, the biggest shareholder in Nasdaq-listed DouYu with a 37% stake, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks, they said. The company has been debating its business strategy after Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival Huya Inc were blocked by regulators in July last year on antitrust grounds.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Apple Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    If there was ever a time when the stock market really needed Apple to crush the numbers, this is it. Once again, the story will be dominated by the strength of iPhone demand.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, certainly fits that description. During the third quarter, Meta announced that 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs) visited Facebook, with another 670 million unique MAUs heading to Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which Meta also owns. There simply isn't a social media platform that gives advertisers access to more eyeballs than what Meta can offer, which is precisely why the company has such incredible ad pricing power.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidChevron will pa

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.