Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) core business is performing extremely well and spitting out lots of cash. But the vision for the company changed in 2023.

In Airbnb's recent conference call, CEO Brian Chesky outlined how he saw artificial intelligence enabling growth into new markets, which could make Airbnb a much bigger company.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 16, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 18, 2024.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Artificial Intelligence Concierge: Airbnb's Much Bigger Vision was originally published by The Motley Fool