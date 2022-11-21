U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.67
    -21.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,652.26
    -93.43 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.78
    -102.28 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.10
    -18.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    -4.44 (-5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.00
    -16.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    -0.21 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0248
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    -0.0320 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1789
    -0.0107 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9300
    +1.6050 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,129.48
    -450.76 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.07
    -0.29 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.63
    -14.89 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market is Expected to Generate $8.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for data integration and visual analytics drive the global artificial intelligence in construction market. In 2020, economic slowdown has affected the setup of new artificial intelligence in construction projects across the world as the majority of government funding was diverted toward the healthcare sector to save the lives of people. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021.

Portland, OR , Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global artificial intelligence in construction market garnered $496.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 34.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13361

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$496.4 million

Market Size in 2031

$8.6 billion

CAGR

34.1%

No. of Pages in Report

280

Segments covered

Offerings, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Type, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in demand for data integration and visual analytics

Opportunities

Rise in research & development activities

Strategies by key market players such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and refurbishing of existing technology

Restraints

Shortage of competent personnel

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global artificial intelligence in construction market, owing to implementation of global lockdown.

  • Stringent travel regulations and social distancing norms imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the complete shutdown of construction activities. All the industrial, as well as commercial sectors, were closed. These factors have hampered the growth of artificial intelligence in construction market.

  • Significant reduction in the cash flows due to the closure of various construction and operational activities, led to the stoppage of construction activities. These factors negatively impacted the AI in construction market growth.

  • Economic slowdown has affected the setup of new artificial intelligence in construction projects across the world as the majority of government funding was diverted toward the healthcare sector to save the lives of people.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence in construction market based on offerings, deployment type, organization size, industry type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on offerings, the solutions segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global artificial intelligence in construction market. However, the services segment is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period and is likely to register the highest CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment type, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global artificial intelligence in construction market. However, the cloud segment is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period and is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding three-fourths of the global artificial intelligence in construction market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global artificial intelligence in construction market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13361

Leading market players of the global artificial intelligence in construction market analyzed in the research include Autodesk, Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, aurora computer services, Building System Planning Inc., PTC Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global artificial intelligence in construction market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e605d4c4ff6ecc293f93ec7ac9642fc6

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings Stock Q&A With Wall Street

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) management revealed crucial information during this question-and-answer session with Wall Street analysts that investors will not want to miss. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • 5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Five companies highlighting this divergence today are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Generating revenue from ad sales (on The Roku Channel and other streaming channels) and content distribution (revenue sharing from streaming apps on its platform) Roku's vital metric to watch is average revenue per user (ARPU). With traditional TV still receiving an estimated 57% of ad spending as of 2022, Roku should thrive as CTV continues rising in prominence.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon

    Both companies have suffered steep declines in their stock prices in 2022, potentially offering investors a bargain.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include Super Micro Computer, HF Sinclair, Nine Energy Service and Thermon

    Super Micro Computer, HF Sinclair, Nine Energy Service and Thermon are part of the Zacks Screen of the Week article.

  • Could Carvana Stock Go to Zero? 2 Red Flags

    Once known for its rapid growth and eye-catching car vending machines, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was previously a Wall Street darling. Like many stay-at-home-focused companies, Carvana performed well during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carvana's third-quarter revenue fell 3% year over year to $3.4 billion amid an 8% drop in cars sold (to 102,570).

  • Is There An Opportunity With Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) 44% Undervaluation?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gilead Sciences, Inc...

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) gained from higher in lithium prices and strong sales volumes in the third quarter.

  • Energy stocks decline, Tesla stock sinks, Chinese stocks drop amid rising COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are moving in intraday trading.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. After reporting declining bookings (a non-GAAP measure of revenue) in the second and third quarters, Roblox posted double-digit growth in bookings in the third quarter. Roblox is seeing top-line growth reaccelerate after bookings declined in the first half of the year.

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) institutional investors lost 4.1% last week but have benefitted from longer-term gains

    If you want to know who really controls Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Oil Falls on Report Saudi Arabia Is Discussing OPEC Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries were reported to be discussing an output increase alongside China tightening its anti-Covid curbs, hurting the outlook for demand.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Uns

  • 9 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 9 best fertilizer stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. As per Vantage Market Research in a report dated July 27, the global fertilizer market will experience growth […]

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDamien Viel, w

  • 5 Winning Stocks Backed by the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick

    Want to try an out-of-the-box approach? Tap AMC Entertainment (AMC), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), CuriosityStream (CURI), Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR).