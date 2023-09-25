Artificial intelligence could run out of control and create bioweapons, ministers warn

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the opening of London Tech Week

Artificial intelligence could be used to create bioweapons if humans lose control of the systems they have created, ministers have warned.

Michelle Donelan, the science and technology secretary, said a global summit on November 1 will focus on preventing “loss of control risks” from advanced systems and stopping criminals from using AI systems to create bioweapons and cyber attacks.

Mr Sunak will host world leaders and Silicon Valley bosses at the two-day summit at Bletchley Park in a bid to work towards an international consensus on mitigating AI’s harms.

Ministers said the summit would target “frontier AI” – systems such as advanced chatbots that display a wide range of skills.

In a statement, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “We are at a crossroads in human history and to turn the other way would be a monumental missed opportunity for mankind.

“There are two areas the summit will particularly focus on: misuse risks, for example where a bad actor is aided by new AI capabilities in biological or cyber-attacks, and loss of control risks that could emerge from advanced systems that we would seek to be aligned with our values and intentions.”

It comes after warnings from some of the world’s leading AI researchers that the technology should be treated with the same seriousness as nuclear weapons and pandemics.

The technology has improved rapidly in the last year with the rise of chatbots such as ChatGPT and the latest version of its underlying technology, GPT-4. Experts have raised concerns that the systems could be close to writing their own code, making them progressively more powerful and becoming “misaligned” with human intentions.

Mr Sunak and Ms Donelan are pushing for the UK to be a hub for AI safety research and regulation.

Ms Donelan said: “The UK is consistently recognised as a world leader in AI, frequently ranking in the top three countries – and I have every confidence we can cement our position as the geographical home of AI.”

Government advisers have said that AI offered opportunities for improving public services such as the NHS and education, but that these should only be realised once we have worked to make the technology safe.

World leaders are yet to confirm their attendance at the summit, although US president Joe Biden is expected to skip the event, sending vice president Kamala Harris. Chinese officials have been invited although it is unclear if they will attend.

