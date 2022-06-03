U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market market are Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. , Welltok Inc. , General Vision Inc.

New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282662/?utm_source=GNW
, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Micron Technology Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Next IT Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to grow from $8.19 billion in 2021 to $10.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.46%. The market is expected to grow to $49.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.44%.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market consists of sales of artificial intelligence in healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that use AI to treat various medical conditions in patients.Artificial intelligence is the use of machine learning and cognitive algorithms for treatment techniques and patient outcomes.

AI is applied in various healthcare practices such as medical diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical trials, pain management, and improving patient outcomes.

The main types of AI in healthcare offerings include hardware and software.By algorithms, types of AI in healthcare products include deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing.

Medical device manufacturers use AI-based technologies to innovate hardware products to better assist health care providers and improve the treatment.Technology companies develop AI algorithms for healthcare-related solutions.

The major applications of AI in healthcare are robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, and preliminary diagnosis. Major end users of AI in healthcare are hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, and patients.

North America was the largest region in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in the adoption of precision medicine is one of the driving factors of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market.Precision medicine uses information of an individual gene, environmental and lifestyles changes to design and improve the diagnosis, therapeutics of the patient It is widely used for oncology cases, and due to the rising prevalence of cancer, and people affected by it, the demand for AI in precision medicine will increase growing forward.

According to a research published in the Lancet Oncology, the global cancer burden is set to increase 75% by 2030.

AI-driven surgical robots are an emerging trend in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market.Various healthcare fields have adopted robotic surgery in recent times.

Robots-assisted surgeries are performed to eliminate the limitations during minimally-invasive surgical procedures and to enhance the capabilities of surgeons during open surgeries.AI is widely being applied in surgical robots and is also used with machine vision to analyze scans and detect complex cases.

While performing surgeries in delicate areas of the human body, robotic surgeries are more effective than manually performed surgeries.To meet healthcare needs, many technology companies are providing innovative robotic solutions.

For example, in 2020, Accuracy Incorporated, a US-based company that develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments, launched a device called CyberKnife S7 System, which combines speed, advanced precision, and AI-driven motion tracking for stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy treatment.

In August 2021, Nurosene Health Inc., a health tech company focused on the mental wellness of people headquartered in Toronto, Canada, acquired Netramark Corp.This acquisition will advance Nurosene’s product capabilities for better brain health by utilizing the machine learning technologies of Netramark Corp. NetraMark Corp is an AI and pharma tech company that develops AI and machine learning solutions for pharmaceutical companies.

The countries covered in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282662/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


