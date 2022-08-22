U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is Rising Exponentially at Growth Rate of 51.37% During the Forecast Period of 2029, with Share, Outlook, Trends, Size and Demand Analysis

·11 min read

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The trustworthy Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare business report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The data and information collected to produce this top-notch market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc. This report includes basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2022 - 2029. All the parameters of an important Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare report can be explored to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks and entry barriers.

Data Bridge Market Research Logo
Data Bridge Market Research Logo

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 51.37% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 6.35 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 175.22 billion by 2029. "Patients" dominates the end user segment of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market owing to the increasing product launches, availability of the larger patient pool, high resource availability, high penetration of high speed internet and advancements in healthcare technologies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Request Sample Copy of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Market Overview:-

Artificial intelligence is being increasingly used by a wide range of industry verticals. Artificial intelligence has revolutionized the healthcare sector and improved the quality of healthcare facilities. Artificial intelligence has reduced the dependence on humans and subsequently reduced the number of human errors. Artificial intelligence in healthcare is facilitating advanced and modern treatment even in the remote areas.      

Artificial intelligence in healthcare deals with patient management systems, scheduling and using algorithms to approximate human cognition and analyze relationships between prevention or treatment techniques and outcomes related to patients.

Competitive Landscape:- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

  • NVIDIA Corporation (US),

  • Intel Corporation (US),

  • IBM (US),

  • Google LLC (US),

  • Microsoft (US),

  • General Vision Inc. (US),

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US),

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany),

  • Medtronic (Ireland),

  • CloudMedx Inc. (US),

  • Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium),

  • Oncora Medical (US),

  • Imagia Cybernetics Inc. (Canada),

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (US),

  • DeepMind Technologies Limited (UK),

  • Welcome AI (US),

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US),

  • Precision Health AI (US), and

  • Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Get Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, increasing need for improvised healthcare services owing to imbalance between health workforce and patients and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, rising geriatric population base, rising number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • The rise in the prevalence of disorders

Surging prevalence of chronic and acute disorders and diseases all around the globe owing to various internal and external factors is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth of the market. Rising patient pool especially in the developing economies is carving the way for the growth of the market.

  • Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies have led to the advancements in the medical technology and have improved the quality of healthcare facilities. 

  • Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative personal health devices market growth opportunities.

Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven product in hospitals and increasing investment for the development of advanced, growing demand for robotically assisted surgeries, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices and innovative technology, positively affect the market growth rate.

Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues: -

Insecurity about the future:

  • Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

  • It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

  • Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

·  Our research and Insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  1. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market.

  2. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

  3. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

  4. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

  5. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market.

Browse More about This Premium Research Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Recent developments

  • In January 2019, Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust in the United Kingdom came up with an AI-powered wearable technology for patient monitoring when they are discharged from the hospitals.

  • In October 2019, care.ai and NVIDIA announced a collaboration to provide an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous patient monitoring in healthcare leveraging NVIDIA'S platform.

  • In March 2020, care.ai formed a partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (THA) for creating statewide adoption of AI for autonomous monitoring.

Market Scope:- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Offering

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Technology

  • Machine Learning

  • Natural Language Processing

  • Context- Aware Computing

  • Computer Vision

Application

  • Robot-assisted Surgery

  • Virtual Assistants

  • Administrative Workflow Assistants

  • Connected Machines

  • Diagnosis

  • Clinical Trials

  • Fraud Detection

  • Cyber security

  • Dosage Error Reduction

End user

  • Patients

  • Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

  • Healthcare Payers

  • Others

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Objectives:

  • To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

  • To analyze and forecast the size of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, in terms of value and volume

  • To analyze opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

  • To define, segment, and estimate the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

  • To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

  • To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

  • To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

  • To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare in Healthcare Industry
7 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, by Product Type
8 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, by Modality
9 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, by Type
10 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, by Mode
11 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, by End User
12 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, by Geography
13 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports

Browse the Complete Table of Content of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market

Top Trending Reports by DBMR:

Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Outsourcing Market, By Type (Provider HCIT Outsourcing, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Payer HCIT Outsourcing, Operational HCIT Outsourcing, Life Sciences HCIT Outsourcing, and IT Infrastructure Outsourcing), Application (Care Management, Administration and IT Infrastructure Management), End Use (Healthcare Provider System, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and Health Insurance) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-it-outsourcing-market

Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market, By Product and Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, Healthcare Information Technology Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Providers, Payers) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-it-market

North America Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market, By Product and Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Providers, Payers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)-Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-healthcare-it-market

Europe Healthcare IT Integration Market, By Products (Integration Engines, Integration Software, Media Integration Solutions, Others Integration Tools), Services (Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Training, Consulting), End User (Hospitals, Radiology Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Laboratories, Clinics, Others), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-healthcare-it-integration-market

Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Technology (Fingerprint Recognition, Face Recognition, Palm Recognition, Iris Recognition, Behavioral Recognition, Vein Recognition, Others), Application (Healthcare Record Security, Patient Tracking, Remote Patient Monitoring, Workforce Management, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Organizations, Research and Academic Institutes), Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-biometrics-market

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market, By Component (Medical Devices, Systems and Software and Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management and Others), Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular and Satellite), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centres, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories and Others), Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-internet-of-things-iot-healthcare-market

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market, By Assessment Type (Pen and Paper Based-Assessment, Hosted Assessment, Biometrics Assessment), Component (Solution, Services), Application (Clinical Trials, Screening and Diagnostics, Brain Training, Academic Research, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cognitive-assessment-training-healthcare-market

Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Consulting Services Market, By Service Type (HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management, Healthcare Application Analysis, Design and Development, HCIT Integration and Migration, HCIT Change Management, Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment, Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics, Production Go-Live/ Post Go-Live Support, Healthcare Business Process Management, Regulatory Compliance, Others), End Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payer, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-consulting-services-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:- 
Data Bridge Market Research 
US: +1 888 387 2818 
UK: +44 208 089 1725 
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475 
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Log

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-is-rising-exponentially-at-growth-rate-of-51-37-during-the-forecast-period-of-2029--with-share-outlook-trends-size-and-demand-analysis-301609128.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

