The Artificial Intelligence in Imaging Landscape 2022: AI Continues to Reshape Healthcare and Radiology
Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing healthcare in countless ways, and its impact on diagnostic imaging is one of the greatest. This is due to the dependence on visual examination, demand for increased procedures, more data analysis required per scan, error/cost reduction, and the development of specific computing tools that make AI-guided decisions far more practical.
Artificial intelligence based applications are having a significant impact on the radiology marketplace. In recent years there have been significant contributions from AI to the field of diagnostic imaging. These contributions have impacted clinical decision support, hospital operations workflows and regulation agencies.
This report summarizes these changes and highlights specific examples of clinical and technical innovations that are impacting specific imaging modalities such as MR, CT, Ultrasound, X-ray and PET.
The report also consolidates AI survey data from our Market Outlook report series and provides a summary of industry perceptions of AI across modalities.
In addition, the report summarizes major developments from leading companies in the diagnostic imaging field as well as provides a profile of over 125 companies that are involved in the AI in Imaging landscape.
Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
Clinical Decision Support
Workflow
AI Clinical Applications in Imaging
Advanced AI Research in Imaging
Radiology AI Adoption
Factors Affecting Future Outlook
Top-ranked Potential Uses for AI Applications
Professional Acceptance
AI Market Approval Processes
FDA and AI Regulation
FDA AI Program Approvals
Emerging Imaging Company Leaders in AI
Profiles of Companies Involved in Imaging AI
