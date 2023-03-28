U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

The Artificial Intelligence in Imaging Landscape 2022: AI Continues to Reshape Healthcare and Radiology

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Artificial Intelligence in Imaging Landscape 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing healthcare in countless ways, and its impact on diagnostic imaging is one of the greatest. This is due to the dependence on visual examination, demand for increased procedures, more data analysis required per scan, error/cost reduction, and the development of specific computing tools that make AI-guided decisions far more practical.

Artificial intelligence based applications are having a significant impact on the radiology marketplace. In recent years there have been significant contributions from AI to the field of diagnostic imaging. These contributions have impacted clinical decision support, hospital operations workflows and regulation agencies.

This report summarizes these changes and highlights specific examples of clinical and technical innovations that are impacting specific imaging modalities such as MR, CT, Ultrasound, X-ray and PET.

The report also consolidates AI survey data from our Market Outlook report series and provides a summary of industry perceptions of AI across modalities.

In addition, the report summarizes major developments from leading companies in the diagnostic imaging field as well as provides a profile of over 125 companies that are involved in the AI in Imaging landscape.

Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

  • Clinical Decision Support

  • Workflow

  • AI Clinical Applications in Imaging

  • Advanced AI Research in Imaging

  • Radiology AI Adoption

  • Factors Affecting Future Outlook

  • Top-ranked Potential Uses for AI Applications

  • Professional Acceptance

  • AI Market Approval Processes

  • FDA and AI Regulation

  • FDA AI Program Approvals

  • Emerging Imaging Company Leaders in AI

  • Profiles of Companies Involved in Imaging AI

This report is ideal for anyone interested in learning more about how advancements in artificial intelligence are impacting the medical diagnostic imaging market.

It is a great resource for:

  • Marketing Managers

  • Product Managers

  • Marketing Directors

  • Sales Managers

  • Analysts

That work in diagnostic imaging equipment manufacturing, hospital and healthcare systems, consulting, investment and finance industries. This report is a great way to get a quick overview of recent developments and help to plan for what lies ahead.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7l4xz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

