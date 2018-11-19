Can artificial intelligence improve maps for land conservation?

By Gregory Scruggs

SEATTLE, Nov 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In December 2016, environmental group Chesapeake Conservancy unveiled one of the largest, high-resolution land-cover maps made in the United States.

It analysed every square metre of satellite data in the 207 cities and counties that touch the watershed of the Chesapeake Bay on the U.S. eastern seaboard.

The bay, North America's biggest estuary, has struggled to recover from overfishing and pollution, and the conservancy hopes the map will guide environmental restoration decisions like where to plant stormwater-absorbing trees.

Creating a 100,000-square-mile (259,000 square kilometres) digital map that defined land use - water, vegetation or concrete - at such a fine scale was "gruelling", said project director Jeff Allenby.

"(It was) day after day of having staff process and correct the tiles," he said.

First a computer analysed almost 80,000 tiles - each of which corresponds to about 13 square miles and digitally records the landscape. Then, 30 people fixed any errors over a period of 10 months.

For land managers, better and more detailed maps help to improve how resources are conserved, Allenby said.

That painstaking process is set to get much quicker. U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp hopes using artificial intelligence and machine learning will speed up the labour-intensive approach used by Chesapeake Conservancy.

"Your brain has an algorithm that's been trained to (identify images): 'That's a tree, that's a car, that's a boat,'" said Microsoft chief environmental officer Lucas Joppa.

But, he said, the volume of such data flowing in on a daily basis from around the world precludes such human analysis.

WARP-SPEED PROCESSING

Chesapeake Conservancy, which specialises in using high-tech to make environmental restoration quicker and more efficient, said more detailed land-cover maps that were updated more frequently would help conservationists.

Before it started this mapmaking project, the best available version was from 2011 and had a 30-metre resolution. The new map, using 2016 satellite imagery, has resolution to one metre, making it 900 times more detailed.

At a 30-metre resolution, a single pixel comprises about 0.25 acres (0.1 hectares), which could identify a farmer's field, for example.

But at a one-metre resolution, a single pixel can identify an individual crop, said Jim Levitt, co-founder of the International Land Conservation Network.

"If you have a one-square-metre resolution you can deploy vegetative buffers along streams at exactly the place where the water will flow in a storm," he said, describing a scenario of rainfall causing polluted runoff from a field that drains into a stream.

"If you are able to do precision conservation and that allows you to measurably reduce the amount of nutrients that flow into a larger river system, then you have a much better chance of taking care of these very large - and to date intractable - problems."

Chesapeake Conservancy's Allenby said being able to measure performance in that way "is a game-changer, because it allows you to make more effective decisions about where to invest your resources".

It is, he added, "a fundamentally different way of thinking about land management".

Since Chesapeake Conservancy produced its map, Microsoft has used technology to process land-cover images at much higher speeds as part of its AI for Earth initiative.

Earlier this year, its deep-learning initiative called Project Brainwave began using a specialist computer chip called a field programmable gate array.

Working with Microsoft's cloud service, it processed nearly 200 million satellite images in only 10 minutes and - for a cost of $42 - produced a draft land-cover map of the entire United States.

For Allenby, such speeds could scale the Chesapeake project nationally - something that is impossible with its current approach.

"We would need a warehouse of workers going 24/7 to turn out a national data-set in any reasonable amount of time," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation via phone from Maryland.

GETTING SMARTER

Being able to generate high-resolution land cover maps fast means conservation groups can measure change more frequently, and hone in on places where, for example, forests are quickly becoming housing.

