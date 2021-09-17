U.S. markets closed

Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview | North America to Capture 56% of total AI Market Share | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Discover key growth regions and top revenue-generating segments in the artificial intelligence market report.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is set to grow by USD 76.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the need for the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry include Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market trends

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market industry analysis

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rise in cloud-based AI services will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of AI experts will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market - Global artificial intelligence-as-a-service market is segmented by end-user (retail and healthcare, BFSI, telecommunication, government and defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market - Global artificial intelligence chips market is segmented by product (ASICs, GPUs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • CognitiveScale

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-industry-overview--north-america-to-capture-56-of-total-ai-market-share--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301377871.html

SOURCE Technavio

