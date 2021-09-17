Artificial Intelligence Industry Overview | North America to Capture 56% of total AI Market Share | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is set to grow by USD 76.44 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the need for the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry include Alphabet Inc., CognitiveScale, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market trends
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market industry analysis
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rise in cloud-based AI services will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of AI experts will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
CognitiveScale
Intel Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Nuance Communications Inc.
NVIDIA Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Tesla Inc.
Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
