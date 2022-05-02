U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan to record USD 1.79 Bn growth | Automotive segment to account for maximum market share | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market size in Japan is expected to increase by USD 1.79 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.27% during the forecast period. According to the report the automotive segment will have the largest share of the market and is expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Our Report Sample for highlights on the market size, CAGR, segmentation analysis, and other important statistics.

The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market in Japan is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG as some of the major market participants.

Although the demand for automation to improve productivity, rise in investments and research and development in AI startups, and evolving industrial IoT and big data integration will offer immense growth opportunities, the shortage of AI technology experts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report to gain access to vendor profiles, key products offered, and successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors. Read Our Report Sample Before Purchasing

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market in Japan is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Type

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increase in the production and sales of automobiles globally is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by type, the software segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market 2022-2026 in Japan: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market vendors

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Retail Sector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market in China by End-user and Component - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.25

Regional analysis

APAC

Performing market contribution

Japan at 100%

Key consumer countries

Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Building construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 General Electric Co.

  • 10.5 Intel Corp.

  • 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.7 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.9 RapidMiner Inc.

  • 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

