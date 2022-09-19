Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector 2026, Increasing Demand For ITS to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector is expected to grow by USD 374.3 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 48.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for ITS will offer immense growth opportunities, and security and privacy concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing demand for it has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, security and privacy concerns might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Segmentation
End-user
Type
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence market in the education sector report covers the following areas:
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector size
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector trends
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector industry analysis
This study identifies increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Alphabet Inc.
Carnegie Learning Inc.
Century-Tech Ltd.
Cognii
DreamBox Learning Inc.
Fishtree Inc.
Intellinetics Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Jenzabar Inc
John Wiley and Sons Inc.
LAIX Inc.
McGraw Hill Education Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Nuance Communications Inc.
Pearson Plc
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next five years
Estimation of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector vendors
Artificial Intelligence Market In The Education Sector Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 374.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
46.6
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
North America at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Century-Tech Ltd., Cognii, DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., Intellinetics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc, John Wiley and Sons Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC, Tangible Play Inc., and True Group Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Cognii
10.4 DreamBox Learning Inc.
10.5 International Business Machines Corp.
10.6 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
10.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc.
10.8 Microsoft Corp.
10.9 Nuance Communications Inc.
10.10 Pearson Plc
10.11 Providence Equity Partners LLC
10.12 Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
