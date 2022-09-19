Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector 2026, Increasing Demand For ITS to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector is expected to grow by USD 374.3 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 48.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for ITS will offer immense growth opportunities, and security and privacy concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector in US 2022-2026

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Increasing demand for it has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, security and privacy concerns might hamper the market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Segmentation

End-user

Type

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence market in the education sector report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector size

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector trends

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector industry analysis

This study identifies increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alphabet Inc.

Carnegie Learning Inc.

Century-Tech Ltd.

Cognii

DreamBox Learning Inc.

Fishtree Inc.

Intellinetics Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jenzabar Inc

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

LAIX Inc.

McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Pearson Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence market in the education sector vendors

Artificial Intelligence Market In The Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 374.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 46.6 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Century-Tech Ltd., Cognii, DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., Intellinetics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc, John Wiley and Sons Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC, Tangible Play Inc., and True Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Learner model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Pedagogical model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Domain model - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cognii

10.4 DreamBox Learning Inc.

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

10.6 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

10.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Nuance Communications Inc.

10.10 Pearson Plc

10.11 Providence Equity Partners LLC

10.12 Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

