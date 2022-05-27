Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.84% by 2026 |Increasing Digitalization & Internet Penetration is a Major Trend Driving Growth| Technavio
Artificial intelligence in marketing market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence in the marketing market size is expected to grow by USD 31.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing with a CAGR of 26.84% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The increasing digitalization and internet penetration is one of the key artificial intelligence in marketing market trends fueling the market growth. Digitalization's main goal is to collect and arrange all data, enable automation, and improve data quality so that it may be used for new innovations. Meanwhile, internet penetration has increased across the globe as a result of expanding digitization. The use of AI in social media is becoming more common. Customers can now leave Facebook and Instagram advertisements up to AI-powered marketing platforms such as Pattern 89 or HubSpot.AI-generated commercials can examine the success and performance of campaigns and give recommendations for how to enhance them in the future. This factor can propel artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market growth during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario provided in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
The rise in adoption of cloud-based applications and services
The rapid increase in the need for virtual assistants
Growing focus on customer-centric marketing strategies
Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Revenue Generating Segment
The artificial intelligence in marketing market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for revenue generation. Primarily, marketers can reach customers in real-time via on-premise marketing. It is about how companies utilize in-store marketing to influence customers. These marketing methods are used in places where people buy things. Department and grocery shops, restaurants, showrooms, and vehicle dealers are among the retailers and wholesalers who employ on-premise marketing to sell their goods or services. Such advantages of on-premise marketing will drive the AI in marketing market growth during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market: Vendor Analysis
The artificial intelligence in marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The artificial intelligence in marketing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Adobe inc., Alphabet inc., Amazon.com inc., Appier inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM inc., insideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE among others.
Accenture.com - The company offers Solutions.AI for marketing to improve MROI with AI and data-driven marketing capabilities
Reasons to Buy Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Report:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in marketing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the artificial intelligence in marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the artificial intelligence in the marketing market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market vendors
Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 31.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.57
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appier Inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM Inc., InsideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Accenture Plc
10.4 Adobe Inc.
10.5 Alphabet Inc.
10.6 Amazon.com Inc.
10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.
10.9 Microsoft Corp.
10.10 NVIDIA Corp.
10.11 Oracle Corp.
10.12 Salesforce.com Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
