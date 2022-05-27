U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,069.25
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,653.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,344.00
    +64.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.70
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.34
    +0.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.32 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.18
    -1.19 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2618
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0140
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,058.37
    -143.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    631.25
    -29.90 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.30
    +8.38 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.84% by 2026 |Increasing Digitalization & Internet Penetration is a Major Trend Driving Growth| Technavio

·14 min read

Artificial intelligence in marketing market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence in the marketing market size is expected to grow by USD 31.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing with a CAGR of 26.84% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The increasing digitalization and internet penetration is one of the key artificial intelligence in marketing market trends fueling the market growth. Digitalization's main goal is to collect and arrange all data, enable automation, and improve data quality so that it may be used for new innovations. Meanwhile, internet penetration has increased across the globe as a result of expanding digitization. The use of AI in social media is becoming more common. Customers can now leave Facebook and Instagram advertisements up to AI-powered marketing platforms such as Pattern 89 or HubSpot.AI-generated commercials can examine the success and performance of campaigns and give recommendations for how to enhance them in the future. This factor can propel artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

  • The rise in adoption of cloud-based applications and services

  • The rapid increase in the need for virtual assistants

  • Growing focus on customer-centric marketing strategies

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The artificial intelligence in marketing market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for revenue generation. Primarily, marketers can reach customers in real-time via on-premise marketing. It is about how companies utilize in-store marketing to influence customers. These marketing methods are used in places where people buy things. Department and grocery shops, restaurants, showrooms, and vehicle dealers are among the retailers and wholesalers who employ on-premise marketing to sell their goods or services. Such advantages of on-premise marketing will drive the AI in marketing market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market: Vendor Analysis

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The artificial intelligence in marketing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Adobe inc., Alphabet inc., Amazon.com inc., Appier inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM inc., insideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE among others.

  • Accenture.com - The company offers Solutions.AI for marketing to improve MROI with AI and data-driven marketing capabilities

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Reasons to Buy Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in marketing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the artificial intelligence in marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the artificial intelligence in the marketing market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The AI image recognition market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% and the market value will be USD 3.56 billion in 2026. Download a sample now!

  • The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe is predicted to surge by USD 118.18 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.84%. Download a sample now!

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 31.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.57

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appier Inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM Inc., InsideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.6 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-26-84-by-2026--increasing-digitalization--internet-penetration-is-a-major-trend--driving-growth-technavio-301554894.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Fertilizer Prices Drop 30% Following Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices that had hit records are now plunging as buyers reel from sticker shock.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaThe June spot price in Tampa, Florida for the nitrogen fertilizer ammonia settled at $1,000 per metric ton,

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • This eclipse-like event is why bitcoin could reach $100,000 by next year, says forecaster who has made prescient calls

    The forecaster predicts the No. 1 cryptocurrency could climb to over $100,000 by later next year, in a run higher that could last up to 2025.

  • These 3 Oil Companies Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • 2 Underrated Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now for a Bargain

    The pandemic emphasized the importance of a digital-first business model, and digital transformation (DX) projects have now taken center stage for many businesses. Twilio specializes in communications software. Twilio also provides pre-built applications for contact centers, account security, and marketing.

  • Toyota ramps up EV competition with its first pure battery model

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Toyota rolling out its first battery electric vehicle model.

  • Why You Should Care About The Price Of Diesel

    While the price of gasoline frequently steals all the headlines, the price of diesel is actually more important when it comes to the cost of living and the economy.

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Bi

  • Top Tech Stocks for June 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Facebook parent Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are under siege

    Facebook parent Meta is taking heat from all sides.

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Magellan Midstream Partners Is Close to Discovering a Major Upside Breakout

    Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products. The stock was raised to an "overweight" rating with a $57 price target by a major sell-side firm Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline into February followed by a modest rise.

  • Ether Accounts for Almost Half of $520M Liquidations Amid Weak On-Chain Data

    Traders of ether futures saw liquidations nearly double those of bitcoin in an unusual move.

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap

    Warren Buffett's investments in stocks and private businesses through Berkshire Hathaway have created tremendous wealth for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in the stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the once-struggling textile manufacturer, would have been worth $36 million at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Berkshire held a stock portfolio worth $390 billion.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Bought in Q1

    During the first quarter, the S&P 500 fell more than 5% as rampant inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates sparked fears about a recession. Similarly, billionaire David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors doubled his position in PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), adding nearly 1.8 million shares to his hedge fund. Of course, the stock market sell-off has accelerated since the end of the first quarter.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Silver prices edged lower on more aggressive Fed rate hikes

    Silver prices edged lower as yields remained little changed.

  • The Charts Map a Route to Phillips 66

    The energy sector remains strong and Phillips 66 has recently broken out on the upside from a base pattern. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PSX, below, we can see that the current advance started back in September.

  • High gas prices, energy security fears impede decarbonisation push

    DAEGU, South Korea (Reuters) -Energy security has become a top priority for importers as forecasts of tighter gas supplies and volatile prices in the next few years are keeping buyers on edge and impeding the push towards decarbonisation, energy executives said. Europe is importing record volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as gas from its top supplier Russia has been disrupted following the Ukraine crisis. "Geopolitical conflicts have made gas markets unstable," Yalan Li, chairperson of the board of directors at Beijing Gas Group said at the World Gas Conference.