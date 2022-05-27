Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.84% by 2026 |Increasing Digitalization & Internet Penetration is a Major Trend Driving Growth| Technavio

Artificial intelligence in marketing market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence in the marketing market size is expected to grow by USD 31.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing with a CAGR of 26.84% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The increasing digitalization and internet penetration is one of the key artificial intelligence in marketing market trends fueling the market growth. Digitalization's main goal is to collect and arrange all data, enable automation, and improve data quality so that it may be used for new innovations. Meanwhile, internet penetration has increased across the globe as a result of expanding digitization. The use of AI in social media is becoming more common. Customers can now leave Facebook and Instagram advertisements up to AI-powered marketing platforms such as Pattern 89 or HubSpot.AI-generated commercials can examine the success and performance of campaigns and give recommendations for how to enhance them in the future. This factor can propel artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Major Growth Drivers

Story continues

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

The rise in adoption of cloud-based applications and services

The rapid increase in the need for virtual assistants

Growing focus on customer-centric marketing strategies

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The artificial intelligence in marketing market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant for revenue generation. Primarily, marketers can reach customers in real-time via on-premise marketing. It is about how companies utilize in-store marketing to influence customers. These marketing methods are used in places where people buy things. Department and grocery shops, restaurants, showrooms, and vehicle dealers are among the retailers and wholesalers who employ on-premise marketing to sell their goods or services. Such advantages of on-premise marketing will drive the AI in marketing market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market: Vendor Analysis

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The artificial intelligence in marketing market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Adobe inc., Alphabet inc., Amazon.com inc., Appier inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM inc., insideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE among others.

Accenture.com - The company offers Solutions.AI for marketing to improve MROI with AI and data-driven marketing capabilities

To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Reasons to Buy Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in marketing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence in marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence in the marketing market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market vendors

Related Reports:

The AI image recognition market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% and the market value will be USD 3.56 billion in 2026. Download a sample now!

The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe is predicted to surge by USD 118.18 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.84%. Download a sample now!

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 31.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.57 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Appier Inc., CognitiveScale, GUMGUM Inc., InsideSales, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oculus360, Oracle Corp., Persado Holdings plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Adobe Inc.

10.5 Alphabet Inc.

10.6 Amazon.com Inc.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-26-84-by-2026--increasing-digitalization--internet-penetration-is-a-major-trend--driving-growth-technavio-301554894.html

SOURCE Technavio