The Artificial Intelligence in military market is estimated at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.1%

during the forecast period. An increase in funding from military research agencies and a rise in R&D activities to develop advanced AI systems are projected to drive the increased adoption of AI systems in the military sector.

The Artificial Intelligence in Military market includes major players such as BAE Systems Plc. (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Rafael Advanced defense Systems (Israel), and IBM (US), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has not affected the Ai in military market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Artificial Intelligence in military market in defense applications.



Based on platform, the space segment of the Artificial Intelligence in military market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the space segment of the Artificial Intelligence in military market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The space AI segment comprises CubeSat and satellites.



Artificial intelligence systems for space platforms include various satellite subsystems that form the backbone of different communication systems. The integration of AI with space platforms facilitates effective communication between spacecraft and ground stations.



Software segment of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market by offering is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on offering, the Software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Technological advances in the field of AI have resulted in the development of advanced AI software and related software development kits.



AI software incorporated in computer systems is responsible for carrying out complex operations.It synthesizes the data received from hardware systems and processes it in an AI system to generate an intelligent response.



Software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the significance of AI software in strengthening the IT framework to prevent incidents of a security breach.



The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2020 to 2025 in the Artificial Intelligence in Military market

The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region.This region is expected to lead the market from 2020 to 2025, owing to increased investments in AI technologies by countries in this region.



This market is led by the US, which is increasingly investing in AI systems to maintain its combat superiority and overcome the risk of potential threats on computer networks. The US plans to increase its spending on AI in military to gain a competitive edge over other countries.

The North America US is recognized as one of the key manufacturers, exporters, and users of AI systems worldwide and is known to have the strongest AI capabilities. Key manufacturers of Ai systems in the US include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Raytheon. The new defense strategy of the US indicates an increase in Ai spending to include advanced capabilities in existing defense systems of the US Army to counter incoming threats.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the Artificial Intelligence in Military market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 45%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems Plc. (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), and IBM (US). (29 Companies)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Ai in Military market basis of Application (Information Processing, Warfare Platforms, Threat Monitoring, Planning & Allocation, Cybersecurity, Simulation & Training, Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Situational Awareness, Battlefield Healthcare, Others), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Intelligent Virtual Agent, Others), Installation Type (New Installation, Upgradation), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), and major Regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and Latin America.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the AI in military market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and new product development associated with the Artificial Intelligence in Military market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Artificial Intelligence in Military market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Ai in Military products/ solutions offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Artificial Intelligence in Military market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Artificial Intelligence in Military market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI in Military market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Artificial Intelligence in Military market

