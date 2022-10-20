Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market Report 2022: Spending on AI to Surpass $110 Billion by 2024
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market: Distribution by Type of Cancer, Type of End-Users and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer is the one of the leading cause of deaths, globally, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Annual statistics reported by the American Cancer Society (ACR) indicate that, in 2022, around 1.9 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with various types of cancer in the US. During the same year, around 0.6 million cancer-related deaths are anticipated to be reported in the aforementioned region. In this context, it is important to highlight that, according to the International Agency for Cancer Research, by 2030, the number of cancer-related deaths is likely to rise by 72%.
This, in turn, is expected to result in an increase of 70% in the global cancer burden, over the next two decades. Amidst the ever growing cancer burden, a number of strategies are being tested by researchers and industry players to help provide relief to the affected individuals. In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key enabler in improving the accuracy and speed of cancer diagnosis.
Specifically, AI based cancer screening has resulted in reduced mortality rates of some prevalent malignancies. One of the most successful examples includes the detection of precancerous lesions, where timely treatment was demonstrated to considerably reduce the risk of malignant tumors. Consequently, several players engaged in the healthcare sector have incorporated AI powered technologies into their regular workflow to enable the identification of affected patients, thereby, ensuring timely treatment.
Given the various advantages offered by AI technology, players engaged in the pharmaceutical domain have developed AI in oncology-based software solutions for the treatment of a myriad of oncological indications. These solutions help in interpretation and integration of huge volumes of complex data. Further, an AI system lowers the diagnostic and treatment related errors that are likely to occur in human clinical practice, thereby, resulting in reduced testing costs.
Experts believe that there has been a significant rise in the revenue generation potential within this domain. This is further supported by the significant investments being made in this market. In fact, over the past five years, close to USD 6 billion has been invested in companies engaged in the development of AI in oncology-based software solutions.
Further, the global spending on AI is forecasted to grow to more than USD 110 billion by 2024. Considering the rising popularity of such solutions in the healthcare industry and the ongoing efforts of software providers to further improve / expand their respective offerings, we believe that the AI in oncology market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
5. COMPANY PROFILES
6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
7. PATENT ANALYSIS
8. PARTNERSHIPS
9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10. BLUE OCEAN STRATEGY: A STRATEGIC GUIDE FOR START-UPS TO ENTER INTO HIGHLY COMPETITIVE MARKET
11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
12. CONCLUSION
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
6 Dimensions Capital
83North
8VC
Affidea
Aidence
Aidoc
AIRA Matrix
Alexandria Venture Investments
AllianceBernstein
Ally Bridge Group
Ambra Health
AmCad BioMed
aMoon Fund
Amplify Partners
Ankur Capital
Apollo Hospital
Arterys
ARUP Laboratories
Asset Management Ventures
AstraZeneca
Athensmed
Atomico
Accelerating Technology Purposefully
AXA Venture Partners
Axilor Ventures
Baheya Foundation
Bain Capital Life Sciences
BankInvest
BEENEXT
Benslie Investment Group
BERG
BioAdvance
Biotheranostics
Blackford
Blue Pool Capital
Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund
Borski Fund
b-rayZ
Breyer Capital
BrightEdge
Bristol-Myers Squibb
British Business Bank
BVF Partners
C.L. David Foundation
Cambridge Capital Group
CancerCenter.ai
Canon Medical Systems
Capitol Health
Casdin Capital
Catalio Capital Management
Charles River Ventures
China Merchant Securities International
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
ConcertAI
Connect Ventures
Cormorant Asset Management
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Coutts
CPP Investments
Cornerstone Total Return Fund
CureMatch
CureMetrix
D.E. Shaw Research
D1 Capital Partners
Dana Farber Cancer Institute
Danhua Capital
Data Collective Venture Capital
Debiopharm Innovation Fund
Declaration Partners
Deep Bio
DeepHealth
DeepMind
Delin Ventures
Dell Technologies Capital
Densitas
DilenyTech
DocPanel
GenWorks Health
Global Ventures
Goldman Sachs
GRAIL
Greycroft
Grove Ventures
Guardant Health
Guerbet
Hanfor Capital Management
Harmonix
Health Innovations
HealthCare Konnect
HealthQuest Capital
henQ
Hera-MI
HERAN Partners
Hillhouse Capital Group
Hina Group
Holland Capital
Hologic
Korea Health Industry Development Institute
Kinship Trust
KT Investment
Laerdal
LDPath
Legend Capital
Leica Biosystems
LEO Pharma
Lightpoint Medical
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital
Lucida Medical
Luminous Ventures
LungLife AI
Lunit
M Capital
Mamotest
Marubeni Corporation
MassMutual Ventures
Maverick Ventures
Median Technologies
Medical EarlySign
Medicover
MediPath
Medtronic
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Merck
Polaris Partners
Prodeko Ventures
Prognica Labs
Proscia
PSP Investments
Qingsong Fund
Qlarity Imaging
Quantib
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlpm30
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-in-oncology-market-report-2022-spending-on-ai-to-surpass-110-billion-by-2024-301654637.html
SOURCE Research and Markets