U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,469.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,351.00
    +27.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.60
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.29
    -0.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.59
    +0.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6790
    -0.2460 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,432.35
    +15.92 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.55
    +266.87 (+109.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,937.82
    +8.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Artificial Intelligence Proves to be an Effective Tool for Documenting Orthopaedic Encounters in Hand Surgery

·4 min read

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Electronic Health Records improve access to patient information, charting increases the clerical burden on physicians as medical documentation has been identified as a contributing factor to burnout. A new study presented at the 2023 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting analyzed the use of documentation modalities including artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual scribe services to determine the overall quality and time it takes to capture a patient encounter. While AI proved to be a promising tool, some verification and correction is necessary for accuracy.

(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)
(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)

"In our practice, we created a task force to better understand and correct physician burnout to study what we know to be the top reason for burnout ­– patient documentation," said Michael Rivlin, MD, FAAOS, orthopaedic surgeon, Rothman Institute and associate professor, Thomas Jefferson University, both in Philadelphia. "We wanted to look at ways to maximize the physician's workload at the maximum level of their license and remove burdens that can lead to burnout by finding methods to outsource certain tasks, such as documentation, as this can be time consuming and redundant."

Since the quality of AI-generated documentation had not been analyzed, the team compared the quality and time spent documenting common orthopaedic encounters in hand surgery using the following modalities during a patient visit:

  • AI-based virtual scribe service – An AI program runs on a tablet, and everything said in the room is extracted by the machine.

  • Medical scribe – A human being who is either physically in the office visit or participates virtually and transcribes the patient encounter.

  • Transcription service – The physician uses a Dictaphone to record an audio file about the patient visit and sends it to a third-party company that transcribes what has been dictated.

  • Voice recognition mobile (VRM) application – A program available on an electronic medical record platform that types the words based on voice recognition.

In the prospective study, "Use of Artificial Intelligence for Documentation in Orthopaedic Hand Surgery," three fellowship-trained orthopaedic hand surgeons evaluated 10 standardized patients with prewritten clinical vignettes. Clinical documentation was performed during the clinical encounter using the AI-based scribe and medical scribe, and then afterwards using a VRM and transcription service.

"Our physicians who were not involved in the documentation acted out these vignettes and each scenario contained an element of distraction to determine if the AI would be thrown off by various nuances that might occur during a clinical visit — such as a parent and a minor sharing their thoughts, or a patient interjecting a story about a friend's experience with hand surgery in the middle of providing an update on their own surgery," explained Dr. Rivlin.

In total, 118 clinical encounters were documented including 30 AI scribe, 30 VRM, 28 transcription service and 30 medical scribe notes. Clinical notes were deemed as acceptable or unacceptable and assigned a letter grade (A, B, C or F) using an eight-point scoring system. Additionally, an attorney reviewed all notes for medical legal risk.

Overall, all modalities performed well with similar documentation outputs between each. Specific findings include:

  • The AI scribe scored significantly lower than the other modalities for one specific question: "Is the plan correct?" – whereas the AI was able to get most of the verbal and implied elements of medical documentation; however, formulation of the plan was at times deficient compared to its human counterpart and manual edit of the plan section was required.

  • Documenting clinical encounters through transcription services and voice recognition mobile applications requires substantial time compared to auto-populated AI-based notes. The average time per a note for VRM and the transcription service was 3.48 min and 3.22 min, respectively.

  • AI-based scribe services rely on verbalized narrative throughout the entire encounter for accurate documentation, but some verification and correction are needed unlike a human scribe.

"The AI-based virtual scribe service is a promising tool to help decrease documentation burden without significantly lowering the quality of documentation compared to transcription and voice recognition software services," said Dr. Rivlin. "While AI has some limitations, it continues to improve as the technology advances. These results create a palette of options for physicians to compare outputs should they want to explore new modalities."

2023 AAOS Annual Meeting Disclosure Statement

About the AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-proves-to-be-an-effective-tool-for-documenting-orthopaedic-encounters-in-hand-surgery-301764164.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Recommended Stories

  • Seagen’s Cancer Therapy Is Making It a Takeover Target

    The unprofitable biotech that pioneered novel cancer agents has caught the attention of the world’s largest drugmakers.

  • Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

    Three drugs could lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other complications for patients who can’t take or benefit enough from statins.

  • Why BioMarin Shares Are Plunging Today?

    Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares are falling in reaction to positive data from BridgeBio Pharma Inc's (NASDAQ: BBIO) dwarfism drug, heating the competition. At the highest dose level evaluated to date (Cohort 5, 0.25 mg/kg once daily), the mean increase from baseline in annualized height velocity (AHV) for the ten children with six-month visits was +3.03 cm/yr. 80% of the ten children with six-month visits were responders, with a change from baseline AHV of at least 25%. Among t

  • FDA to decide on full approval of Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi in early July

    The FDA will decide on July 6 whether to grant full approval to the new Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi, Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen said.

  • FDA Will Weigh Full Approval for Alzheimer’s Drug. Why It Matters for Biogen Stock.

    The drug already has accelerated approval. Full approval would open the door for Medicare to pay for the treatment for more patients.

  • Column: A spineless Walgreens bows down to antiabortion crusaders

    By capitulating to antiabortion forces and showing its cowardice, Walgreens abandons its own customers and its corporate principles.

  • New Diabetes Drugs Like Ozempic Are Changing How Patients Are Treated

    After years recommending generic drug metformin, the American Diabetes Association says doctors could give a newer medicine first.

  • WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

    The weight-management company is buying digital health company Sequence, which offers telehealth visits with doctors.

  • Moderna Eyes Testing Mpox, Bird Flu Vaccines in Humans This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. is eyeing possible human testing of shots to fight mpox and bird flu this year, as the Covid-19 vaccine maker expands into more public-health immunizations. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Bi

  • AstraZeneca says cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results

    Enhertu--trastuzumab deruxtecan, which it is jointly developing and commercializing with Daiichi Sankyo--had met prespecified criteria for objective response rate and duration of response.

  • How CVS evolved from retail pharmacy into health care behemoth

    CVS came to dominate the retail pharmacy industry and beyond. Some experts wonder whether retail's reach into health care could go too far.

  • This Company Is Focused on Treg-Enhancing Therapies - Could This Be Medicine’s Next Frontier?

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • A Nation's Heavily Indebted Consumers Face a Painful Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with his job as a delivery driver bringing plenty of overtime and the cost to borrow at record lows, James Kebe went on a spending spree. He leased a boat and an all-terrain vehicle, and when his bank offered him a bigger line of credit, he maxed it out.Then interest rates started rising at their fastest pace in generations. And because Kebe’s line of credit had a floating rate, his monthly payments soared, too. The cost of his debt has now