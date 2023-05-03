Artificial intelligence will do ‘real damage’, warns Microsoft chief

Microsoft Bing search engine in pictured on a monitor in the Bing Experience Lounge during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington on February 7, 2023. - Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said, declaring what he called a new era for online search. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) - JASON REDMOND/AFP

Artificial intelligence (AI) will “cause real damage” when it gets into the hands of “bad actors”, a Microsoft boss has warned.

Michael Schwarz, the US tech company’s chief economist, told the World Economic Forum (WEF): “I am confident AI will be used by bad actors, and yes it will cause real damage.”

“It can do a lot of damage in the hands of spammers with elections and so on,” he said in comments reported by Bloomberg.

His warning echoed that of Geoffrey Hinton, the “godfather of AI” who quit Google this week.

Mr Hinton said in a newspaper interview: “It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things.”

Mr Schwarz’s comments come as the bosses of Microsoft, Google and ChatGPT maker OpenAI have been summoned to the White House to meet US vice president Kamala Harris on Thursday.

The meeting has been called so officials can hold a “frank discussion” with tech company leaders about the risks of upcoming AI technology.

Scientists from Microsoft and OpenAI claimed in March that they had seen “sparks” of human-level intelligence from the latter’s latest creation during laboratory tests.

May0078295 The Daily Telegraph AI - Artificial Intelligence - Toronto, Ontario Canada. Professor Geoffrey Hinton, the British-born Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist, most noted for his work on artificial neural networks and known as The Godfather of AI. He divides his time working for Google and University of Toronto Pictured in his office at Google HQ in Toronto. Weds 16/08/17 - Julian Simmonds

This so-called artificial general intelligence could foreshadow the creation of autonomous robots capable of making their own decisions completely independently from human input.

OpenAI’s November release of ChatGPT took the world by storm as the AI chatbot surpassed all previous expectations of the technology.

Its unique selling point is that it is trained on petabytes of data from across the entire internet, meaning users can ask it questions on virtually any topic and receive convincing-sounding answers.

Experts have warned that AI chatbots are capable of “hallucinating” answers that may be completely wrong, however.

“This kind of AI we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination,” Prabhakar Raghavan, the head of Google Search, told a German newspaper in February.

Around $120bn (£96bn) was wiped from Google’s market value later that month after its ChatGPT rival, Bard, gave a convincing-but-wrong answer to a question. The response was then reproduced in launch publicity material for the chatbot.

Story continues

Bard gave an inaccurate answer to the question: “What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9 year old about?”

It falsely suggested the telescope was used to make the very first discoveries of planets outside the solar system.

The response triggered the biggest single-day fall in Google’s share price for five months.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.