How Artificial Intelligence Will Revolutionize Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market

Perimeter intrusion detection systems represent the foremost like of defense for critical facilities or sites, aligning with the unending pursuit to protect the critical infrastructure from physical attacks, intrusions or thefts. These systems are intended to monitor perimeter of a property to detect and prevent any unauthorized access. Perimeter intrusion detection systems are witnessing increasing demand from various verticals such as electric utilities, logistics, and industrial & commercial facilities due to the pressing need to secure critical infrastructure along with other sites.

The construction industry is a major end-user of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems. Growing number of buildings constructed tends to increase volume of installations of these systems as part of mandatory building security and surveillance regulations. Industrial and commercial verticals are increasingly investing in video surveillance-enabled perimeter intrusion detection systems.



The global market for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.7% CAGR to reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market.



The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.75% share in the global market. China is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR while Rest of European market will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market growth owing to extensive adoption of perimeter intrusion detection systems in the US and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit substantial growth in the coming years as a result of infrastructure development, government regulations and rising requirement of perimeter security.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fighting Back Against Security Threats is an Ever-Present Need

Transportation Emerges as One of the Most Vulnerable Sectors for Incursions

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017

High Public Perception of Crime Encourages Demand for Security & Surveillance Technologies

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

A Hurting Construction Industry Among Other Factors Asphyxiates Growth Opportunities for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Global Construction Industry (In US$ Trillion)

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems - Definition/Scope, Benefits, Components & Types

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart City Security and Surveillance Emerge to Provide New Opportunities for Growth

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

Increased Focus on Border Control & Security Opens New Growth Opportunities for PID Systems

Criminalization of Migration Drives Growth of PID in the Perimeter Security Market

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Pushes Up the Demand Momentum for PID Systems in Border Security: Illegal Immigrants in the United States (In Million)

Critical Infrastructure Protection, a Major Application Area for PID

Enhancing Video Surveillance Effectiveness with Perimeter Intrusion Detection: A Major Trend

Here's How Artificial Intelligence Will Revolutionize Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Modern Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Feature New Built-In Capabilities and Integration with Other Systems to Offer Multi-Layer Security

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



