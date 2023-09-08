Artificial Intelligence: Salesforce's New Frontier

The inclusion of artificial intelligence into businesses has been a game-changer in recent years, and Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is no exception. With a keen eye on the future, the company has embarked on a strategic journey to integrate AI into all its business segments. Its AI product, Einstein, is integrated into several products, automating processes, creating personalized marketing emails, performing data analytics and improving customer support with Einstein Bots. This comprehensive integration boosts productivity and liberates employees to focus on tasks that AI cannot accomplish.

During a recent earnings call, Salesforce founder and Co-CEO Marc Benioff highlighted the importance of the AI revolution for the company. The second-quarter results show the company's dedication to AI with an 11% increase in revenue year over year and a 17% GAAP operating profit, contradicting past criticisms of Salesforce's lack of GAAP profitability despite its size.

Salesforce's long-term prospects look promising. The company's investments in AI and automation are timely and address the growing demand for these technologies. As organizations worldwide look to streamline their operations and make better use of their data, its comprehensive and integrated AI offerings make it a compelling choice.

Moreover, Salesforce's strong financial discipline and commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders make it an attractive investment option. While there are challenges ahead, Salesforce's strategic focus on innovation, automation, and shareholder value positions it well for sustainable growth in the coming years.

Impressive financial discipline





Despite the economic challenges, Salesforce's second-quarter fiscal 2024 results exceeded expectations. The company reported an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue to $8.6 billion, surpassing the management's guidance. The GAAP-based operating profit margin was 17.2%, a significant increase from 5% in the first quarter. This performance prompted an upgrade in the company's guidance for the full fiscal year, projecting an 11% revenue increase from $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion.

This financial discipline is reflected in Salesforce's approach to addressing the slowing global economy. As organizations delay new software deployments and conserve cash, the company is innovating its software suite to provide automation solutions. Generative AI, embodied by OpenAI's ChatGPT, is integrated throughout many of Salesforce's services, making its software more predictive and insightful.

Innovation through AI





Salesforce has consistently led the charge in terms of innovation. From its beginnings, it transformed the software landscape by providing software as a service during an era dominated by bundled software and hardware. Now, the company is once again setting the pace by integrating AI into its offerings.

With Einstein, Salesforce is not merely reacting to the market trends, but actively shaping them. It is a bold move, especially considering AI and data privacy controversies. However, Salesforce has always been known for its proactive approach to data security and user privacy. The company is continuously investing in AI and machine learning capabilities and recently made headlines by acquiring the AI company Datorama and integrating its technology into its marketing cloud.

A holistic approach





Salesforce's approach to AI is not just about integrating the technology into its existing services, but also developing a holistic strategy encompassing every aspect of its business. From sales and customer service to marketing and analytics, the company is leveraging AI to enhance its offerings and provide better customer value. This approach is paying off. Customers using Salesforce's AI-powered features have seen significant improvements in their operations. For example, companies using Einstein's prediction builder have been able to predict customer churn with an accuracy of up to 95%.

Return to shareholders





Salesforce's commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders is another positive sign for investors. The company's first share buyback program is a vote of confidence in its stock and a sign that management believes the shares are undervalued. This move also aligns with Salesforce's history of prudent capital management. The company has consistently generated strong cash flows and maintained a healthy balance sheet.

Competitive landscape





Salesforce distinguishes itself in a fiercely competitive market where companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) constantly innovate their services. While others focus on specific AI use cases, Salesforce integrates AI across its entire product and service suite, creating more customer value and a competitive edge for the company.

This edge is highlighted by Salesforce's financial performance over the past three years, signifying its competitiveness in the software industry. It achieved a three-year revenue growth rate (per share) of 16.1%, outperforming 67.74% of companies in the software industry, while its three-year Ebitda growth rate (per share) of 22.8% surpasses 70.49% of competitors, indicating strong revenue and Ebitda growth and its ability to generate shareholder value.

Additionally, Salesforce's future three to five-year earnings per share without nonrecurring items growth rate stands at 20.05%, ranking better than 66.95% of peers. This suggests robust earnings growth in the upcoming years, enhancing its investment appeal.

Further, Salesforce has been profitable for seven out of the past 10 years, outperforming 60.28% of software companies. This long-term profitability underscores the company's capacity to generate sustained profits, which are crucial for its long-term viability.

Challenges ahead





The journey forward, however, presents numerous obstacles as infusing AI into Salesforce's offerings comes with multiple barriers.

First, there is a substantial learning curve tied to utilizing AI-driven instruments. Clients must grasp how to decipher the outcomes produced by these instruments and how to fold them into their decision-making procedures.

Data quality also poses a considerable challenge. The effectiveness of AI models hinges on the quality of the data they are trained on. A multitude of organizations continue to grapple with data that is incomplete, inconsistent or incorrect.

Salesforce is confronting these issues by pouring resources into education and training and furnishing tools to enhance data quality.

Takeaway





In conclusion, Salesforce's strategic integration of AI, improving financial discipline and competitive valuation make it a compelling potential investment. Despite challenges, the company's focus on innovation, automation and returning excess cash to shareholders positions it well for sustainable growth in a new era for the cloud.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

