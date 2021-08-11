U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.62
    +7.87 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.31
    +192.64 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,750.77
    -37.32 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.57
    -0.79 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    +0.97 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    +23.10 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    -0.0150 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4260
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,321.29
    +1,142.72 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.26
    +25.42 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Artificial Intelligence of Things Solutions Market Report 2021: Market will Reach $78.3 Billion by 2026, growing at 39.1% CAGR - AI-Enabled Edge Device Market will be the Fastest-Growing Segment

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence of Things Solutions by AIoT Market Applications and Services in and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This AIoT market report provides an analysis of technologies, leading companies and solutions. The report also provides quantitative analysis including market sizing and forecasts for AIoT infrastructure, services, and specific solutions for the period 2021 through 2026.

The report also provides an assessment of the impact of 5G upon AIoT (and vice versa) as well as blockchain and specific solutions such as Data as a Service, Decisions as a Service, and the market for AIoT in smart cities.

While it is no secret that AI is rapidly becoming integrated into many aspects of ICT, many do not understand the full extent of how it will transform communications, applications, content, and commerce. For example, the use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective smart city solutions in terms of decision making.

The convergence of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) is leading to "thinking" networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals. AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and improved decision making. IoT adds value to AI through connectivity, signaling, and data exchange.

AIoT is just beginning to become part of the ICT lexicon as the possibilities for the former adding value to the latter are only limited by the imagination. With AIoT, AI is embedded into infrastructure components, such as programs, chipsets and edge computing, all interconnected with IoT networks. APIs are then used to extend interoperability between components at the device level, software level and platform level. These units will focus primarily on optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from data.

While early AIoT solutions are rather monolithic, it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions. These solutions will focus primarily upon optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from industry data through dramatically improved analytics and decision-making processes.

Many industry verticals will be transformed through AI integration with enterprise, industrial, and consumer product and service ecosystems. It is destined to become an integral component of business operations including supply chains, sales and marketing processes, product and service delivery, and support models.

We see AIoT evolving to become more commonplace as a standard feature from big analytics companies in terms of digital transformation for the connected enterprise. This will be realized in infrastructure, software, and SaaS managed service offerings. More specifically, 2020 was a key year for IoT data-as-a-service offerings to become AI-enabled decisions-as-a-service-solutions, customized on a per industry and company basis. Certain data-driven verticals such as the utility and energy services industries will lead the way.

As IoT networks proliferate throughout every major industry vertical, there will be an increasingly large amount of unstructured machine data. The growing amount of human-oriented and machine-generated data will drive substantial opportunities for AI support of unstructured data analytics solutions. Data generated from IoT supported systems will become extremely valuable, both for internal corporate needs as well as for many customer-facing functions such as product life-cycle management.

The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks. Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic.

In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service. AIoT infrastructure and services will, therefore, be leveraged to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions, and enhance data management and analytics, creating a foundation for IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) and AI-based Decisions as a Service.

The fastest-growing 5G AIoT applications involve private networks. Accordingly, the 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $4.97B by 2026. Some of the largest market opportunities will be AIoT market IoTDaaS solutions. We see machine learning in edge computing as the key to realizing the full potential of IoT analytics.

Select Report Findings:

  • The global AIoT market will reach $78.3B USD by 2026, growing at 39.1% CAGR

  • The global market for IoT data as service solutions will reach $8.89B USD by 2026

  • The AI-enabled edge device market will be the fastest-growing segment within the AIoT

  • AIoT automates data processing systems, converting raw IoT data into useful information

  • Today's AIoT solutions are the precursor to next-generation AI Decision as a Service (AIDaaS)

Six key areas that we see within the scope of AIoT solutions are:

  • Data Services

  • Asset Management

  • Immersive Applications

  • Process Improvement

  • Next-Gen UI and UX

  • Industrial Automation

Companies Mentioned

  • AB Electrolux

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AIBrian Inc.

  • Alibaba

  • Alluvium

  • Amazon Inc.

  • Analog Devices

  • Apple Inc.

  • ARM Limited

  • Arundo Analytics

  • Atmel Corporation

  • Ayla Networks Inc.

  • Baidu

  • Brighterion Inc.

  • Buddy

  • C3 IoT

  • Canvass Analytics

  • Cisco

  • CloudMinds

  • Cumulocity GmBH

  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp

  • Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

  • DT42

  • Echelon Corporation

  • Enea AB

  • Express Logic Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Falkonry

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Gemalto N.V.

  • General Electric

  • General Vision Inc.

  • Google

  • Gopher Protocol

  • Graphcore

  • H2O.ai

  • Haier Group Corporation

  • Helium Systems

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM Corp.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Innodisk

  • Intel Corporation

  • Interactor

  • Juniper Networks

  • Losant IoT

  • Micron Technology

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Nvidia

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Pepper

  • PTC Corporation

  • Qualcomm

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Salesforce Inc.

  • SAS

  • Sharp

  • ShiftPixy

  • Siemens AG

  • SK Telecom

  • SoftBank Robotics

  • SpaceX

  • SparkCognition

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Symantec Corporation

  • Tellmeplus

  • Tencent

  • Tend.ai

  • Terminus

  • Tesla

  • Texas Instruments

  • Thethings.io

  • Tuya Smart

  • Uptake

  • Veros Systems

  • Whirlpool Corporation

  • Wind River Systems

  • Xiaomi Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po2tvi

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-of-things-solutions-market-report-2021-market-will-reach-78-3-billion-by-2026--growing-at-39-1-cagr---ai-enabled-edge-device-market-will-be-the-fastest-growing-segment-301353453.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

    Digital transformation is a hot topic on Wall Street. This broad term encompasses everything from the digitization of manual or paper-based processes, to the modernization of outdated technologies. For example, enterprises are digitizing things like commerce, communications, and customer engagement.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • EV Startups Lordstown, Arrival Sell Off Ahead Of Earnings Reports

    Lordstown will report second-quarter earnings late Wednesday while Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 15 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best new tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the new tech stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Financial markets are seeing a flurry of tech IPOs lately. According to a […]

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.