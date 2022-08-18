Artificial Knee Joint Market Destine to Reach USD 6.99 Billion by 2029 Globally, Market Analyzed by Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research

The global rise in obesity cases caused by junk food intake, elevated stress levels, and stress-related neglect would contribute to the market expansion for artificial knee joint.

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Artificial Knee Joint Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. The Artificial Knee Joint report acts as a thorough synopsis of the study, analysis, and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the healthcare industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. It presents a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhancing their products which customers will desire to buy. The research study carried out in this global Artificial Knee Joint market report covers the local, regional as well as global market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the artificial knee joint market which was USD 4.16 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 6.99 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

Around 1.5 million surgical and traumatic injuries were recorded in America in 2018, resulting in more than 3 million physician visits, according to the American Academy of Knee and Hip Replacement. Additionally, a study published by NCBI in 2019 found that the high incidence rate of severe trauma among young adults aged 18 to 35 years old worldwide every year from 2014 to 2018 led to doctors referring approximately two-thirds of patients with sports-related injuries for a total knee replacement (TKA) procedure.

An arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is replaced with an orthopaedic prosthesis during replacement arthroplasty, sometimes referred to as joint replacement surgery. Joint replacement procedures are considered when minimally invasive therapy cannot relieve joint discomfort or dysfunction.

Some of the major players operating in the Artificial Knee Joint market are

Aesculap, Inc. (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Corin Group (U.K.)

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Smith+ Nephew (U.K.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Exactech, Inc. (U.S.)

Medacta International (U.S.)

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. (Switzerland)

Medtronic (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Conformis Inc. (U.S.)

Report Investment: Know the Pros

Besides assessing real-time developments and triggers, this section of the report also presents notable past highlights that accelerated growth in this Market.

A well-scouted presentation of all the crucial segments that collectively harness maximum profit building in the global Market

A detailed account of crucial market developments, potential investment bays as well as evaluation of successful business decisions that guide profitable business outcome

A clear depiction of market-specific dynamics, competitor analysis as well as gauging competition intensity

Opportunities

Increasing geriatric population

The global geriatric population is increasing rapidly, which is expected to drive the d emand for artificial knee joints Market in the coming years.

Industry Drivers

Increasing obesity cases

Rise in knee replacement cases

The market has been fuelled by a combination of technological advancements and a rising demand for total knee arthroplasty with bicruciate retention throughout the forecast period of 2022–2029. Due to an ageing population and an increase in unicondylar knee replacement cases, the market will expand during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Stainless Steel

Cobalt-chromium Alloys

Titanium and Titanium Alloys

Polyethylene

Ceramics

Others

Application

Hospitals

Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Artificial Knee Joint Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the artificial knee joint market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the artificial knee joint market due to factors such as the rise in the geriatric population and increasing cases of patients diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 owing to factors such as growing prevalence of knee disorder, high rise in disposable income and improvement of healthcare infrastructure.

Artificial Knee Joint Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Artificial Knee Joint market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

