Artificial Lift Systems Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 1.24 Bn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market in the US has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering machine tools, presses, compressors, elevators, escalators, pollution control equipment, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
The artificial lift systems market size in the US is set to grow by USD 1.24 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The artificial lift systems market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of vendors that offer artificial lift systems. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, service, and technical expertise to compete in the market. Established players in the market are competing with other players by offering differentiated services. They are also providing experts and certified specialists, which will intensify competition during the forecast period.
Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
Type
Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segment
Artificial lift is a process that is used on oil wells to raise the pressure within the reservoir and send oil to the surface. The onshore segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing drilling activities owing to the rise in energy demand in the US are driving this growth.
Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the artificial lift systems market include AccessESP, Baker Hughes Co., BCPGroup Artificial Lift Inc., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Dover Corp., General Electric Co., Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, NOV Inc., Novomet, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, Weatherford International Plc, and DistributionNOW.
The report also covers the following areas:
Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial lift systems market growth in the US during the next five years
Estimation of the artificial lift systems market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the artificial lift systems market in the US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial lift systems market vendors in the US
Related Reports
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (process industries and discrete industries) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth by the process industries segment has been significant.
Artificial Intelligence Robots Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (service and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence robots market share growth by the service segment has been significant.
Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.47
Regional analysis
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AccessESP, Baker Hughes Co., BCPGroup Artificial Lift Inc., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Dover Corp., General Electric Co., Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, NOV Inc., Novomet, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, Weatherford International Plc, and DistributionNOW
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 ESP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 RLP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 PCP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Baker Hughes Co.
10.4 ChampionX Corp.
10.5 DistributionNOW
10.6 Dover Corp.
10.7 Halliburton Co.
10.8 JJ Tech
10.9 NOV Inc.
10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.
10.11 Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC
10.12 Weatherford International Plc
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
