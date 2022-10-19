Artificial Lift Systems Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 1.24 Bn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market in the US has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering machine tools, presses, compressors, elevators, escalators, pollution control equipment, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Lift Systems Market in US 2022-2026

The artificial lift systems market size in the US is set to grow by USD 1.24 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the overall market environment and the current market scenario. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The artificial lift systems market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of vendors that offer artificial lift systems. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, service, and technical expertise to compete in the market. Established players in the market are competing with other players by offering differentiated services. They are also providing experts and certified specialists, which will intensify competition during the forecast period.

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Type

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segment

Artificial lift is a process that is used on oil wells to raise the pressure within the reservoir and send oil to the surface. The onshore segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing drilling activities owing to the rise in energy demand in the US are driving this growth.

Story continues

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the artificial lift systems market include AccessESP, Baker Hughes Co., BCPGroup Artificial Lift Inc., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Dover Corp., General Electric Co., Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, NOV Inc., Novomet, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, Weatherford International Plc, and DistributionNOW.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial lift systems market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial lift systems market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial lift systems market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial lift systems market vendors in the US

Related Reports

Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (process industries and discrete industries) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth by the process industries segment has been significant.

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (service and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The artificial intelligence robots market share growth by the service segment has been significant.

Artificial Lift Systems Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.47 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AccessESP, Baker Hughes Co., BCPGroup Artificial Lift Inc., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Dover Corp., General Electric Co., Gorman-Rupp Pumps, Halliburton Co., JJ Tech, NOV Inc., Novomet, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC, Weatherford International Plc, and DistributionNOW Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 ESP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 RLP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 PCP systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

10.4 ChampionX Corp.

10.5 DistributionNOW

10.6 Dover Corp.

10.7 Halliburton Co.

10.8 JJ Tech

10.9 NOV Inc.

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.11 Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions LLC

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/artificial-lift-systemsmarket-v2

Artificial Lift Systems Market in US 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-lift-systems-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-1-24-bn-global-industrial-machinery-market-categorized-as-parent-market---technavio-301652502.html

SOURCE Technavio