Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market | Analyzing Growth in Healthcare Supplies Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Artificial ligaments and tendons market report highlights Artelon, Cousin-Biotech, and FX Solutions as dominant vendors
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial ligaments and tendons market is poised to grow by USD 15.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Know about key growth areas and top revenue-generating segments in the market.
Download Our Free Sample Report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Artelon, Cousin-Biotech, FX Solutions, GROUP FH ORTHO, LARS, Mathys AG Bettlach, MorphoMed GmbH, Orthomed, TRICOMED SA, and Xiros Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The advantages of artificial ligaments have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs coupled with limited reimbursements might hamper the market growth.
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geographic Landscape
Learn more about the future trends impacting the future of the artificial tendons and ligaments market. Download the free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40177
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Artificial Organs Market - Global artificial organs market is segmented by product (artificial heart, artificial kidney, cochlear implants, and artificial pancreas) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market - Global artificial blood substitutes market is segmented by product (HBOC and PFBOC) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial ligaments and tendons market report covers the following areas:
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market size
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market trends
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market industry analysis
This study identifies growing interest in the R&D of tissue-engineered ligaments as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial ligaments and tendons market growth during the next few years.
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial ligaments and tendons market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the artificial ligaments and tendons market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the artificial ligaments and tendons market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial ligaments and tendons market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Knee injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Shoulder injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Foot and ankle injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Growing interest in R&D of tissue-engineered ligaments
Focus on development of 3D-printed human ligaments and tendons
Focus on biomechanical investigations of tendons and ligaments
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Artelon
Cousin-Biotech
FX Solutions
GROUP FH ORTHO
LARS
Mathys AG Bettlach
MorphoMed GmbH
Orthomed
TRICOMED SA
Xiros Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-ligaments-and-tendons-market--analyzing-growth-in-healthcare-supplies-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301379048.html
SOURCE Technavio