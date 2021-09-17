U.S. markets open in 8 hours 32 minutes

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market | Analyzing Growth in Healthcare Supplies Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

Artificial ligaments and tendons market report highlights Artelon, Cousin-Biotech, and FX Solutions as dominant vendors

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial ligaments and tendons market is poised to grow by USD 15.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Know about key growth areas and top revenue-generating segments in the market.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Artelon, Cousin-Biotech, FX Solutions, GROUP FH ORTHO, LARS, Mathys AG Bettlach, MorphoMed GmbH, Orthomed, TRICOMED SA, and Xiros Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The advantages of artificial ligaments have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs coupled with limited reimbursements might hamper the market growth.

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geographic Landscape

Learn more about the future trends impacting the future of the artificial tendons and ligaments market. Download the free sample report here:
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Artificial Organs Market - Global artificial organs market is segmented by product (artificial heart, artificial kidney, cochlear implants, and artificial pancreas) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Artificial Blood Substitutes Market - Global artificial blood substitutes market is segmented by product (HBOC and PFBOC) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial ligaments and tendons market report covers the following areas:

  • Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market size

  • Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market trends

  • Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing interest in the R&D of tissue-engineered ligaments as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial ligaments and tendons market growth during the next few years.

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial ligaments and tendons market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the artificial ligaments and tendons market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the artificial ligaments and tendons market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial ligaments and tendons market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Market segmentation analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application

  • Comparison by application

  • Knee injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Shoulder injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Foot and ankle injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Other injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing interest in R&D of tissue-engineered ligaments

  • Focus on development of 3D-printed human ligaments and tendons

  • Focus on biomechanical investigations of tendons and ligaments

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Artelon

  • Cousin-Biotech

  • FX Solutions

  • GROUP FH ORTHO

  • LARS

  • Mathys AG Bettlach

  • MorphoMed GmbH

  • Orthomed

  • TRICOMED SA

  • Xiros Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-ligaments-and-tendons-market--analyzing-growth-in-healthcare-supplies-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301379048.html

SOURCE Technavio

