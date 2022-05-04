Artificial Nails Market Size to Grow by USD 265.25 mn | Charmed and Armed International Inc. and Dashing Diva Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial nails market growth will be led by Europe during the forecast period. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The global market size is estimated to grow by USD 265.25 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%.
Company Profiles
The artificial nails market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:
Charmed and Armed International Inc. - The company offers artificial nails that are fast drying, quick bonding nail glue that can last for 14 to 30 days, under the brand name of Makarit.
Dashing Diva - The company offers artificial nails that are designed for every suitable occasion with a collection of solid colors and unique designs in various lengths and finishes, under the brand name of Magic Press.
ImageLush - The company offers artificial nails that come with a half moon nail bed which makes application easy and are thin to fit on all natural nail shapes beautifully, under the brand name of Bliss.
KISS Products Inc. - The company offers artificial nails that are available in glow in the dark, French designs, sculpted nails, jelly nails, glue on and press on manicures, and more, under the brand name of KISS.
KM Nail Manufacturer - The company offers artificial nails that are shaped from well to tip with a half moon nail bed that makes application easy, under the brand name of KM.
Market Dynamics
The growing adoption of nail art is driving the growth of the artificial nails market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit brands may challenge the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is classified into acrylic nails, gel nails, and others. The acrylic nails segment contributes the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the artificial nails market in Europe.
Artificial Nails Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 265.25 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.78
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Acrylic nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Gel nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Charmed and Armed International Inc.
Dashing Diva
ImageLush
KISS Products Inc.
KM Nail Manufacturer
Nail Alliance North America Inc.
Nail Systems International
Professionail International
Sheba Nails
Wella Operations US LLC
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
