Artificial organs market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% by 2027; Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Organs Market by Product, Usage, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 13,089.17 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.14%. The reports categorize the global artificial organs market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market that primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies, such as consumables and disposables, such as safety needles, syringes, and catheters. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period. Download A PDF Sample Report
Company Profiles
The artificial organs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - The company offers artificial organs that help to improve the lives of patients suffering from cardiovascular and endovascular diseases.
BiVACOR Inc. - The company offers artificial organs where patients could immediately benefit from a ventricular assist device (VAD) or total artificial heart (TAH), where for these patients, drug therapy is a limited, relatively ineffective option.
Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers artificial organs that include an artificial urinary sphincter for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI) following prostate surgery.
Cochlear Ltd. - The company offers artificial organs that include Nucleus Kanso sound processors with advanced connectivity and proven hearing performance technology in a simple and durable all-in-one design.
Market Segmentation
By product, the market is segmented into artificial heart, artificial kidney, cochlear implants, and artificial pancreas. The artificial heart segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
By region, the global artificial organs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 46% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices, the increasing number of product launches, and the strong presence of vendors are driving the growth of the artificial organ market in North America.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, the shortage of organ donors, and the growing demand for pacemakers and dialyzers. However, the complications and limitations of artificial organs are hindering the market growth.
What are the key data covered in this artificial organs market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the artificial organs market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial organs market vendors.
Artificial Organs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 13089.17 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.56
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, BiVACOR Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cochlear Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Insulet Corp., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Sonova AG, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
