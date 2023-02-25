U.S. markets closed

Artificial organs market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.14% by 2027; Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp among others - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Organs Market by Product, Usage, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 13,089.17 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.14%. The reports categorize the global artificial organs market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market that primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies, such as consumables and disposables, such as safety needles, syringes, and catheters. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth during the forecast period. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Organs Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The artificial organs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - The company offers artificial organs that help to improve the lives of patients suffering from cardiovascular and endovascular diseases.

  • BiVACOR Inc. - The company offers artificial organs where patients could immediately benefit from a ventricular assist device (VAD) or total artificial heart (TAH), where for these patients, drug therapy is a limited, relatively ineffective option.

  • Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers artificial organs that include an artificial urinary sphincter for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI) following prostate surgery.

  • Cochlear Ltd. - The company offers artificial organs that include Nucleus Kanso sound processors with advanced connectivity and proven hearing performance technology in a simple and durable all-in-one design.

  • Know more about other vendors - Buy the report

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into artificial heart, artificial kidney, cochlear implants, and artificial pancreas. The artificial heart segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

By region, the global artificial organs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 46% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices, the increasing number of product launches, and the strong presence of vendors are driving the growth of the artificial organ market in North America.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise – Request a Sample

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, the shortage of organ donors, and the growing demand for pacemakers and dialyzers. However, the complications and limitations of artificial organs are hindering the market growth.

Related Reports:

  • The cataract surgery devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,056.34 million. The rise in the number of cataract procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as device limitations and complications may impede the market growth.

  • The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 243.6 million. The increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this artificial organs market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the artificial organs market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial organs market vendors.

Artificial Organs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13089.17 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, BiVACOR Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cochlear Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Insulet Corp., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Sonova AG, SynCardia Systems LLC, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global artificial organs market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Usage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Artificial heart - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Artificial kidney - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Cochlear implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Artificial pancreas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Usage

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Usage

  • 7.3 Implantable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Extracorporeal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Usage

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 12.5 B. Braun SE

  • 12.6 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.7 BioTelemetry Inc.

  • 12.8 BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG

  • 12.9 BiVACOR Inc.

  • 12.10 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 12.11 Cochlear Ltd.

  • 12.12 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.13 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.14 Insulet Corp.

  • 12.15 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

  • 12.16 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.17 Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Artificial Organs Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-organs-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-14-by-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-abbott-laboratories-asahi-kasei-corp-among-others---technavio-301755252.html

SOURCE Technavio

