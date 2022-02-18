Artificial Pancreas Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America| Rising Global Burden of Diabetes to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial pancreas market is set to grow by USD 450.95 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.15% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The artificial pancreas market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Admetsys Corp., Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Defymed SAS, Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corp., Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are some of the major market participants.
For in-depth insights on the market participants of the Artificial Pancreas Market -Request a free sample report.
Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our artificial pancreas market report covers the following areas:
Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The rising global burden of diabetes, favorable regulations, and guidelines, and the rising geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of the artificial pancreas will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Type
Geography
Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis
43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial pancreas in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increase in technological advances and a high incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes will facilitate the artificial pancreas market growth in North America over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions -Download a free sample now!
Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the artificial pancreas market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the artificial pancreas market during the forecast period.
Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial pancreas market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the artificial pancreas market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the artificial pancreas market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial pancreas market vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Related Reports:
Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market -The artificial organs and bionic implants market share in Spain is expected to increase by USD 456.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%. Download a free sample now!
Artificial Blood Substitutes Market -The artificial blood substitutes market share is expected to increase by USD 7.38 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23%. Download a free sample now!
Artificial Pancreas Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 450.95 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
18.47
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Admetsys Corp., Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Defymed SAS, Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corp., Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Threshold suspend device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Non-threshold suspend device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Control to range system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Control to target system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Admetsys Corp.
Beta Bionics Inc.
Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.
Defymed SAS
Dexcom Inc.
Inreda Diabetic B.V.
Insulet Corp.
Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd.
Medtronic Plc
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-pancreas-market---43-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-rising-global-burden-of-diabetes-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301483793.html
SOURCE Technavio