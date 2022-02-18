U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Artificial Pancreas Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America| Rising Global Burden of Diabetes to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial pancreas market is set to grow by USD 450.95 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.15% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The artificial pancreas market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Admetsys Corp., Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Defymed SAS, Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corp., Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Attractive Opportunities in Artificial Pancreas Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For in-depth insights on the market participants of the Artificial Pancreas Market -Request a free sample report.

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our artificial pancreas market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising global burden of diabetes, favorable regulations, and guidelines, and the rising geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of the artificial pancreas will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for artificial pancreas in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The increase in technological advances and a high incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes will facilitate the artificial pancreas market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions -Download a free sample now!

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the artificial pancreas market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the artificial pancreas market during the forecast period.

Artificial Pancreas Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial pancreas market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the artificial pancreas market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the artificial pancreas market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial pancreas market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Artificial Pancreas Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 450.95 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

18.47

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Admetsys Corp., Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Defymed SAS, Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corp., Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Threshold suspend device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Non-threshold suspend device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Control to range system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Control to target system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Admetsys Corp.

  • Beta Bionics Inc.

  • Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

  • Defymed SAS

  • Dexcom Inc.

  • Inreda Diabetic B.V.

  • Insulet Corp.

  • Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-pancreas-market---43-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-rising-global-burden-of-diabetes-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301483793.html

SOURCE Technavio

