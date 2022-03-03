Artificial Retina Market Size to Grow by USD 9.43| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Artificial Retina market research report by Technavio infers that the rise in prevalence of retinal diseases is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Artificial Retina Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in the market growth of USD 9.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bionic Eye Technologies Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Nano Retina, NIDEK Co. Ltd., PIXIUM VISION, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Artificial Retina industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Disease Type:

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the high prevalence of retinal disorders.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Artificial Retina Market

Market Driver:

The growth in risk factors is linked to the rise in the prevalence of retinal disorders. RVO is most common in adults over the age of 50, and the prevalence rises with age. The chance of developing advanced AMD rises from 2% in the 50-59 age group to approximately 30% in those over 75. Because of the increase in average life expectancy, the world's senior population is fast expanding. Around 810 million people over the age of 65 are estimated to be living in the world by 2025.

Story continues

Market Trend:

Another factor driving artificial retina market expansion is increased expenditure in ophthalmological R&D and innovations. Various countries, such as the United States, are focusing on using modern technology and innovation to reduce the prevalence of blindness in their countries.

Artificial Retina Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.43 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bionic Eye Technologies Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Nano Retina, NIDEK Co. Ltd., PIXIUM VISION, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

