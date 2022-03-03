U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Artificial Retina Market Size to Grow by USD 9.43| 38% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Artificial Retina market research report by Technavio infers that the rise in prevalence of retinal diseases is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Artificial Retina Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in the market growth of USD 9.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bionic Eye Technologies Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Nano Retina, NIDEK Co. Ltd., PIXIUM VISION, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Artificial Retina industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Disease Type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the high prevalence of retinal disorders.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and France will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Artificial Retina Market

  • Market Driver:

The growth in risk factors is linked to the rise in the prevalence of retinal disorders. RVO is most common in adults over the age of 50, and the prevalence rises with age. The chance of developing advanced AMD rises from 2% in the 50-59 age group to approximately 30% in those over 75. Because of the increase in average life expectancy, the world's senior population is fast expanding. Around 810 million people over the age of 65 are estimated to be living in the world by 2025.

  • Market Trend:

Another factor driving artificial retina market expansion is increased expenditure in ophthalmological R&D and innovations. Various countries, such as the United States, are focusing on using modern technology and innovation to reduce the prevalence of blindness in their countries.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Hemostasis Valve Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Liver Models Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Retina Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.43 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

11.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bionic Eye Technologies Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Nano Retina, NIDEK Co. Ltd., PIXIUM VISION, and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Angiography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Angioplasty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Argon Medical Devices Inc.

  • 10.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • 10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.7 Freudenberg SE

  • 10.8 Galt Medical Corp.

  • 10.9 Isla Lab Products LLC

  • 10.10 SCW Medicath Ltd.

  • 10.11 Shenzhen Antmed Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-retina-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-43-38-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301494176.html

SOURCE Technavio

