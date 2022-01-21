U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.89
    -25.84 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,614.09
    -101.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,036.65
    -117.37 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.76
    -3.28 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.89
    -0.66 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    -0.0710 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6880
    -0.4120 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,683.12
    -4,553.82 (-10.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    909.85
    +667.17 (+274.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Artificial Turf Market Size, $4,067.36 Million by 2028 Lead by Sports Industry, 5.2% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read

The artificial turf market size is projected to reach $4,067.36 million by 2028 from $2,847.28 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Artificial Turf Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamide, and Others) and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Sport)”, published by The Insight Partners. The global artificial turf market growth is driven by the growing demand for artificial turf from the sports industry and increasing demand for artificial turf from the commercial and residential sectors.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Artificial Turf Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003425/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 2,847.28 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 4,067.36 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

138

No. Tables

59

No. of Charts & Figures

69

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Material and Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Artificial Turf Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
Some of the leading players in the global artificial turf market are The Dow Chemical Company; Tarkett; Act Global; CCGrass; TenCate Grass; SIS Pitches; Victoria Plc; GreenFields BV; HATKO; and Hellas Construction, Inc.

In 2020, FieldTurf, a Tarkett Sports company, announced the acquisition of the assets of Grass Manufacturers Pty Limited (Grassman), an Australian artificial turf manufacturer.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003425/


In 2021, Act Global announced the launch of custom turnkey solutions to aid private schools and institutions in planning, designing, and installing a synthetic turf sports field that fits their budget and meets their athletic and community needs.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global artificial turf market in 2020. The demand for artificial turf is increasing in this region due to the rising use of artificial turf in the residential sector, which is expanding substantially. The artificial turf has various advantages, such as less water use and chemicals and low maintenance. Hence, its demand form sports facilities is increasing. Additionally, market players in APAC are expanding their product portfolio through strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the artificial turf market in the region.

Increasing Demand for Artificial Turf in Commercial and Residential Sector:
There is a high demand for artificial turf in the residential and commercial application sectors. With various advantages, artificial turf has become a valid substitute for lawns. They are used in backyards, edgings, pavers, medians, and poolside areas and are used to create commercial and residential playgrounds, focusing on children's safety.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003425/

Artificial turf is extensively used for airport ground cover. In 2017, London City Airport installed a particular type of artificial turf from the Danish company. Further, various developed and developing countries are experiencing rapid urbanization, leading to the significant growth of the construction sector globally, thereby fueling demand for low-maintenance products, especially artificial turf.

Artificial Turf Market: Segmental Overview
Based on the material, the artificial turf market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, and others. The polyethylene segment held the largest share of the global artificial turf market in 2020. There are various types of polyethylene with a wide range of densities. Polyethylene is one of the most commonly used materials in the artificial turf industry. It is suitable for a variety of applications. Polyethylene grass finds application in front and backyards, sports fields, etc.

Based on the application, the global artificial turf market has been classified into the residential, commercial, and sports segments. The sports segment held the largest market share in 2020. There is a high demand for artificial turf due to easy maintenance and more playing time from the sports industry. Moreover, market growth is attributed to introducing high-quality artificial turf products by players approved by various associations, such as the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).


Buy Premium Copy of Artificial Turf Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003425/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Artificial Turf Market:
The pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries. The unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown of numerous manufacturing facilities have influenced the growth of the various markets. In the Middle East and African countries, the distribution network was significantly disrupted, which affected the sales of artificial turfs. According to Synthetic Grass Warehouse, artificial turf contractors are experiencing gains in sales up to 30% from 2020. Sports field applications represented 63% of the installed turf in 2020 and are anticipated to remain the largest application segment over the forecast period. However, the use of turf in landscape applications is growing at a fast pace and is likely to open growth opportunities for the artificial turf market in the near future. The global marketplace is recovering from its losses. Manufacturers can overcome the demand and supply gap due to the revival of their operations.




Browse Adjoining Reports:
Turf Protection Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solution (Biological, Chemical, Mechanical); Form (Liquid, Powder); Product (Stress Protection, Pest Protection, Scarification); Crop Type (Cereals and oilseeds, Fruits and vegetables, Others); Application (Seed Dressing, Seed Coating, Seed Pelleting, Foliar, Soil, Others) and Geography

Smart Irrigation Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component ( Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Fertilizer meter, and Others ); Irrigation Controllers ( Weather-Based Controllers and Sensor-Based Controllers ); Application ( Golf Courses, Greenhouse, Residential, Turf and Landscape, Open Field, and Others )

Sports Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Wood Flooring, Rubber Flooring, Polymeric Flooring, Artificial Turf Flooring); Application (Outdoor, Indoor); Sport Type (Track and Field (Running, Jumping, and Throwing), Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Gym, Dance, and Aerobic Studio, Others); End-use (Residential, Commercial) and Geography

3D PA (Polyamide) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Others); Type (PA11, PA12) and Geography

Home and Garden Fungicide Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Category (Organic, Inorganic); Application (Home Garden, Turf and Ornamental) and Geography





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/artificial-turf-market
More Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Upsetting signs of inflation and corresponding fear of rising interest rates to combat it are changing how the stock market feels about high-growth fintech stocks. The road ahead of these rapidly growing businesses is probably going to get a little rougher, but that isn't a good reason to abandon them altogether. In fact, at their heavily depressed prices, these stocks have a pretty good chance to deliver market-beating gains to patient investors.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why I Sold These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    I recently sold my shares of Snap, Palantir, and Bumble. Let's explore the reasons I pulled the trigger on the sales.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that can provide investors with a rare trifecta of value, dividend growth potential, and quality. Let's take a closer look at these three stocks Wall Street appears to be sleeping on. Investors would be wise to consider buying shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) before the market warms up to it.

  • Bitcoin crashes to five-month low as Russia proposes crypto ban

    Bitcoin's latest crash has wiped billions off the crypto market as it plunged to five-month low to below $40,000 on Friday.

  • What to Expect From General Electric in 2022

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25, and investors will focus on its earnings trajectory and outlook for 2022. Under CEO Larry Culp, GE has acquired a reputation for underpromising and overdelivering on guidance instead of previously doing the opposite under prior management. For example, GE started 2021 forecasting full-year GE Industrial organic revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, with 250 basis points (where 100 basis points, or bp, equals 1%) of adjusted industrial organic margin expansion.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Lucid Passes Rivian in Market Cap for The First Time, But Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy For 2022?

    On Wednesday, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) passed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in market capitalization for the first time since Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021. After a further sell-off on Thursday, Lucid is now worth $5 billion more than Rivian, and share prices of Rivian are now down nearly 20% from their initial public offering price of $78 per share. In roughly two months, Rivian stock has fallen from a peak market cap of over $150 billion to less than $60 billion and is down over 60% from its all-time high.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell on Friday

    For the fourth day in a row, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell in trading today -- and was down 2.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. While still at its core a graphics chip manufacturer, in recent years Nvidia's chips have become increasingly popular for use in cryptocurrency mining. Problem is, cryptocurrencies are flagging today, with Bitcoin, for example,  down nearly 12% over the past 24 hours and Ethereum falling nearly 15%.

  • 1 Steel Stock to Own as the U.S. Economy Rebuilds

    Nucor's industry leadership gives it a great opportunity to thrive amid new national infrastructure investments.

  • Why Peloton Investors Are Smiling Today

    Yesterday, as you recall, shares of exercise bicycle maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) sold off hard on media reports of a planned production shutdown, ultimately ending the day 24% lower than they began it. After close of trading, however, Peloton had some modestly positive news to report -- an earnings preannouncement -- and today, that news is helping Peloton to evade the continuing stock market meltdown and even bounce back a bit. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Peloton stock is up 3.8%.

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • Bitcoin rout 'not over yet' as selloff quickens, risk aversion hammers crypto, stocks

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies followed equities into a downdraft sparked by risk aversion, and the Fed.