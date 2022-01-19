U.S. markets close in 6 hours

Artificial Turf Market Size To Reach USD 5,707.2 Million In 2028 | Increasing Need To Enhance Aesthetic Appeal In Commercial And Residential Buildings Is A Key Factor Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and data

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial turf market size is expected to reach USD 5,707.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid urbanization is leading to expansion of the construction sector, and this coupled with, increasing inclination towards interior and exterior décor that need minimum or no maintenance are factors expected to fuel market revenue growth. Artificial turfs provide a cushioned landing platform for little falls and trips, and are ideal for nurseries, play areas, and schools. These are child-friendly as these do no can contain any splinter, which may be the case with a play bark. Rising number of pet owners, growing trend of pet parenting among millennials, and need for artificial turfs as these can be cleaned easily are fueling artificial turf market revenue growth. Artificial turf prevents pet animals from tracking dirt and mud, as well as dig holes, or make it dirty.

Reports_and_Data_Logo
Reports_and_Data_Logo

However, hazardous impact of artificial turfs on the environment may hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period. Base materials used in artificial turf such as polyethylene and propylene are non-biodegradable plastic materials, which when disposed of get accumulated as plastic waste in the ground and release toxic chemicals, thereby impacting groundwater level and deteriorating fertility of soil over time.

Request a Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3650

Some Key Highlights From the Report

  • Artificial turfs as floorings products are installed in sporting grounds, commercial gardens, lawns, and airports. These have a better aesthetic appeal and do not require water or sunlight, unlike real grass. In heavy foot traffic areas, natural grass has the drawback of dying out, whereas artificial turf does not flatten out because of the presence of highly resilient fibers.

  • By base material, polyethylene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Polyethylene, which is a synthetic fiber made from olefins, is formulated to be used on the surface of artificial grass. These fibers are soft and durable, and are widely used in lawns, gardens, chipping, and tee line projects. Some of the materials get tufted into porous backings. These dry very quickly, are resistant to stains, moldings, mildew, U.V., and high traffic, if adequately mounted, groomed, and maintained.

  • A primary function of sand is to weigh down artificial turf. The extra weight helps to keep grass in its place, along with providing stability and protecting the turf. Hence, no folds or wrinkles develop through the continuous use. Also, sand surrounds long blades of artificial turf, thereby keeping these erect. An added advantage of filling with sand is to make the turf more fire resistant.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3650

  • Artificial turf market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing investment in tourism and hospitality industry and rise in number of sports events. In addition, rising disposable income and increasing number of residential and commercial buildings in this region would support market growth.

  • In August 2019, Labosport acquired TGMS Ltd., which is a specialist in the designing of artificial turf and natural sports fields in the UK. This acquisition will help the company boost revenue in the U.K. as TGMS Ltd. is one of the country's largest artificial turf providers.

  • Some major companies profiled in the global market report are Tarkett, TigerTurf, Shaw Sports Turf, CCGrass, Domo Sports Grass, Polytan, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sports SPA, and Edel Grass BV.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-turf-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global artificial turf market based on installation type, base material, application, infill material, pile height, and region:

  • Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

  • Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

  • Infill Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

  • Pile Height Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3650

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Watch market size was USD 62.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rise in disposable income among the working population and launch of new and more innovative products with more advanced features and functionalities.

Waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investments for the development of Bluetooth technology, introduction of innovative models with a variety of features and designs, and increasing usage of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Kids tablet market size reached a significantly robust value in 2020 and is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by benefits associated with products such better development of cognitive skills and aptitude.

Skin care product market size was USD 140.85 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is expected to primarily driven by growing demand for natural or organic products with UV protection.

Perfume market size was USD 34.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for perfume among young population, surging purchasing power, and rising demand for cosmetics products are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-artificial-turf-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-turf-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-707-2-million-in-2028--increasing-need-to-enhance-aesthetic-appeal-in-commercial-and-residential-buildings-is-a-key-factor-driving-market-revenue-growth-says-reports-and-data-301463971.html

SOURCE Reports And Data

