The artillery shells Ukraine is firing at Russia? Many are made in Iowa; more on the way

A sprawling ammunition plant in southeast Iowa is slated for $1.2 billion in upgrades over the next two years as the continuing war in Ukraine has sharply increased demand for the 155 mm artillery shells manufactured there.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, near Burlington, is one of the the primary producers of the artillery shells that Ukraine is using in its fight against Russia's invasion with shells also being manufactured at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania. Already the U.S. has shipped more than 1.5 million rounds to Ukraine, but Kyiv is still seeking more.

Reuters reported in September that the U.S. plans to ramp up its monthly production of the artillery shells to 100,000 in 2025. Production already has stepped up to 22,000 a month, about double what it was six to eight months ago.

Local officials estimate the current civilian workforce at 830. A spokesperson for the Army's Joint Munitions Command said additional hiring is expected as construction takes place.

A munitions employee wipes down 155 mm casings following inspection at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown.

It’s unclear whether the 155 mm shells also will be an important component in Israel’s developing war with Hamas. A U.S. military official told the Des Moines Register that information on specific armaments being provided to Israel cannot be disclosed at this time.

However, Breaking Defense reported in August that Israel was stepping up purchases of 155 mm shells to replace some 300,000 the U.S. had sent to Ukraine from storage in Israel, where they had been available to the Israeli military.

In a recent news release, the U.S. Army Public Affairs announced that $1.5 billion in contracts were awarded at the end of September to increase production capacity and inventory of 155 mm shells. It noted that funding to increase production of the shells included contracts earmarked for the Middletown facility.

155 mm artillery shells are a popular, flexible military weapon

Ukrainian marines from the 37th Brigade install camouflage netting on an M109 155 mm self-propelled howitzer at a position in the Donetsk region on July 10, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 155 mm round is essentially a very big bullet made up of four parts: the detonating fuse, projectile, propellant and primer.

Story continues

Each round is about 2 feet long, weighs about 100 pounds, and is 155 millimeters, or 6.1 inches, in diameter. The shells are used in howitzer systems, which are large, portable guns that can be adjusted to vary their range and angle of fire.

The shells can be configured in many ways: They can be packed with highly explosive material, use precision guided systems, pierce armor or produce high fragmentation.

Past variants have included smoke rounds to obscure troop movement and illumination rounds to expose an enemy’s position.

An Israeli army M109 155 mm self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Oct. 12, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israelis and Palestinians, have died since Oct. 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered Israel in a surprise attack.

“The 155 mm round and the similar Soviet-era 152 mm rounds are so popular because they provide a good balance between range and warhead size,” said Ryan Brobst, a research analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. “If you have too small a shell, it won’t do enough damage and go as far. If you have a larger shell, you can’t necessarily fire it as far. This is the most common middle ground, and that’s why it’s so widely used.”

The massive facility near Middletown covers more than 19,000 acres ― nearly 30 square miles. It has more than 400 buildings and has a total storage capacity of 1.6 million square feet, according to information provided by the U.S. Army. Operation of the plant is contracted by American Ordnance LLC.

Iowa Army Ammunition Plant once employed over 10,000 workers

American Ordnance considers its employment levels at the plant to be proprietary; local officials gave the 830 estimate for the civilian workforce. The Army says 25 military personnel are assigned to the facility to provide contract oversight.

Justine Barati, chief of public and congressional affairs for the Army's Joint Munitions Command, would not confirm the number of employees at the plant, but said more jobs are expected over the next several years during construction.

At its peak, the plant employed 13,000 workers in the 1960s, Barati said.

She said the construction projects are still in the design phase and “will be based on future requirements and not limited to a specific size.”

Planned improvements include an artillery complex, a new tool and die facility and roadway improvements. Completion of the project is anticipated in 2026, Barati said.

Overall, the ammunition plant complex has more than 140 miles of roads and 102 miles of railroad track.

Middletown plant has manufactured munitions for over 80 years

An employee inspects 40 mm training rounds before distribution at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant was established in November 1940 as the Iowa Ordnance Plant and started production of bombs, mines, artillery shells and other munitions in 1941. Production was stopped in 1945 when World War II ended but resumed in 1949 to support the Korean War. Production increased during the Vietnam War.

The plant was modernized in the 1970s and has assumed production from other plants over the years. The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission acknowledged 50 years ago that the plant had manufactured nuclear weapons since the late 1940s.

It isn’t the only munitions facility in Iowa history. During World War II, an ammunition factory that employed more than 19,000 people was located in Ankeny where the John Deere Des Moines Works is now. The plant, which closed following World War II, manufactured nearly 4 billion 50 mm and 30 mm rounds of ammunition from January 1942 through July 1945.

Also, just across the Illinois border in the Quad Cities is the Rock Island Arsenal, a major manufacturing site for U.S. military weapons since the 1880s.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa plant will make more of the artillery Ukraine is firing at Russia